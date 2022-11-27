MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton appears on the verge of making his 2022-23 debut as he returns from offseason wrist surgery. The NBA released an injury report Thursday night that listed the three-time All-Star as probable for the Bucks’ Friday night game with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 31-year-old Middleton hasn’t played […]

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 19 MINUTES AGO