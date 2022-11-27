Blankets of Love to host blanket drive for Guyon Saunders Resource Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Since 2015, Blankets of Love, an Amarillo nonprofit organization, has given away almost 9,000 blankets to various organizations throughout the Texas Panhandle region, according to its website.

However, with the oncoming winter weather increasing the need for blankets in the community, the nonprofit is taking a new approach, asking members of the community to provide new or gently used blankets or sleeping bags for the homeless community helped at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center through a drive.

According to an announcement from the nonprofit, they will host a blanket drive beginning Monday, with the organization looking for clean used or new blankets, including sleeping bags. There will be multiple drop-off locations for the drive throughout the city, including:

Spicy Mike’s, located at 6723 S. Western;

Brown Automotive Group, located at 4300 S. Georgia;

Youngblood’s Cafe, located at 620 SW 16th Ave.;

Access Community Credit Union

6401 S. Bell;

2351 Paramount Blvd.

201 Tascosa Rd.

Thelma Martinez, the coordinator of Blankets of Love, said this is the first time the nonprofit is conducting a blanket drive, trying to provide for the resource center’s need of around 250 blankets per week.

“The reason we’re doing this is because of the need of blankets in this homeless shelter,” she said. “We went by there and we took them some blankets from Blankets of Love and talking to one of the volunteers, she just told us that they were needing a lot of blankets… “So, we thought, you know, just listening to them, what their needs were, we couldn’t just sit back and not do anything.”

Cari Good, the president of the board for the Guyon Saunders Resource Center, said that she is grateful for the Blankets of Love organization to be hosting this drive. Last year, Good said the center saw 1,600 unique individuals and gives out blankets to the people it serves when it gets cold.

“We are honored and blessed at Guyon Saunders Resource Center. We can’t do the things that we do without good volunteers and community partners to help us,” Good said. “The homeless is such a vulnerable population. Some are just in a tough time (and) others are just hardly able to take care of themselves… If we can help ease the burden, ease some of their pain and help them with the cold, we like to do so.”

Martinez said this drive will help fulfill Blankets of Love’s mission statement – wrapping those in need with love, warmth, prayer and the love of Jesus Christ.

Good went on to say that she has seen the impact of blankets on the community that the resource center serves.

“They are so thankful. They are so grateful,” Good said. These temperatures are getting pretty cold right now and so, it can just ease the warmth.”

According to the nonprofit, the drive will last through Dec. 9. For more information about the nonprofit and contact information, visit the Blankets of Love website.