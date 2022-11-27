ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass, WV

Cass Scenic Railroad announces “Christmas at Cass” events

By Austin Simms
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iIIKw_0jPH3tCP00
Photo: mountainrailwv.com

CASS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Cass Scenic Railroad State Park has officially announced its schedule of events for the “Christmas at Cass” celebration which will take place December 3-4 and 9-11.

The Christmas celebration kicks off on Saturday, December 3rd with Breakfast with Santa at the Last Run Restaurant from 9 AM-11 AM. Santa’s Workshop Holiday Crafts, Games & Movies will take place from 10 AM-5 PM in the Cass Community Center, this activity is free.

The town tree lighting will take place at 5:15 PM at the Cass Community Center and visits with Santa will start at 5:30 PM in the company store. The Holiday Square Dance will begin at 7 PM, this event is also free but a $5 donation is suggested.

On Sunday, December 4th Breakfast with Santa will run from 9 AM-11 AM, and Santa’s Workshop Holiday Crafts, Games & Movies will take place again from 10 AM-5 PM.

On Friday, December 9th wear your ugliest sweater to the Last Run Restaurant for Ugly Sweater Holiday Trivia which begins at 6 PM.

The Christmas at Cass Holiday Craft Market will take place from 9 AM-6 PM on Saturday, December 10th. The Holiday Make and Take will run from 9 AM-6 PM at the Last Run Restaurant. Santa will also be on hand all day Saturday!

Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, December 11th from 9 AM-11 AM will wrap up the “Christmas at Cass” events.

For more information about “Christmas at Cass” please click here.

