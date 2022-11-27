Top 5 Christmas Shops in West Virginia

Photo: The Greenbrier

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – We are officially less than a month away from Christmas and many have already put up their Christmas decorations and have started purchasing gifts.

For those eager to dive into the Christmas spirit, we have compiled a list of the top five Christmas shops to visit in the Mountain State this year.

5. Imperial Christmas Shoppe – Wheeling, WV

Photo: Imperial Christmas Shoppe Facebook page.

The Imperial Christmas Shoppe located along Main Street in Wheeling is the perfect stop for any Christmas lover. They have a host of items from Christmas cards to full-sized Christmas trees.

Dubbed “The Valley’s only Christmas warehouse”, the store is open Monday-Friday 10 AM-6 PM, and 10 AM-4 PM on Saturdays. Closed on Sundays.

The Imperial Christmas Shoppe is located at 2332 Main St, Wheeling, WV 26003.

4. Christmas Shoppe & More – Thomas, WV

Photo: Google Earth

The Christmas Shoppe & More located along State Highway 32 in Tucker County should be at the top of any Christmas lover’s list. The store is only a short drive from Blackwater Falls State Park and could make for the perfect day trip.

The year-round Christmas store sells a host of things such as Yankee Candles, Krasco Baskets, Bauble LuLu Jewelry, West Virginia Logo Items, Stephaine Dawn Purses, Appalachian Hand Blown Glass, Carson Flags and Accessories, locally made crafts, and many many other things.

The store is open Sundays 12-4 PM, and Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 AM-5 PM.

You can find the store at 136 State Hwy 32, Thomas, WV 26292.

3. Berkeley Springs Memories – Berkeley Springs, WV

Photo: Berkeley Springs Memories Facebook page.

Berkeley Springs Memories is a gift and souvenir shop that sells Christmas items all year long. Located on Washington Street in Berkeley Springs, this is the place to be for anyone looking for unique Christmas items.

The shop sells a variety of items year-round and specializes in unique and affordable gifts, American-made jewelry, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, magnets, postcards, local ornaments, and WV jams and jellies.

Berkeley Springs Memories is open Wednesday-Monday 10 AM-5 PM and closed on Tuesdays.

The shop is located at 15 N Washington Street, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411.

2. The Christmas Shoppe – Ansted, WV

Photo: WV State Parks

The Christmas Shoppe located at Hawks Nest State Park in Ansted is home to some of the best views in the state. While visiting the nearby Lover’s Leap Overlook at the Park, be sure to stop by The Christmas Shoppe and get a West Virginia Christmas souvenir to take back home.

Enjoy novel holiday gift items that include decor and ornaments, WV food ideas, and WV-made gifts.

The Christmas Shoppe is open daily through the holiday season from 10:30 AM-4:30 PM and is only closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s.

You can find the Shoppe across from the Lover’s Leap Overlook right off U.S. Route 60.

1. The Greenbrier Christmas Shop at the Depot – White Sulphur Springs, WV

The Greenbrier Christmas Shop at the Depot may be the most unique in West Virginia as the shop also serves as a train station for Amtrak.

Located inside the old passenger depot, the Greenbrier Christmas Shop has something for everyone. From ornaments to figurines, this shop is a must-visit for any Christmas enthusiast.

This Christmas shop is the only one in West Virginia where someone can ride a train directly to the entrance of the store.

The Greenbrier Christmas Shop at the Depot is open daily from 9 AM-5 PM.

The shop is located at 300 W Main St, White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986.