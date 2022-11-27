Man found dead in burning truck in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A Crofton man was reportedly found dead in a truck that was on fire in Christian County Saturday night.

According to WKDZ Radio, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters found the burning truck in a ditch along A Jordan Road, with 84-year-old Donald Jackson in the driver’s seat.

Deputies said they do not suspect foul play, adding that they believe a medical issue may have led to Jackson’s death, WKDZ Radio reported.

