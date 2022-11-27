Read full article on original website
WCTV
Commissioner Caban names late Jimbo Jackson’s daughter county aide
An overnight shooting in Tallahassee marks the 100th in the Capital city. A shooting early Tuesday morning outside a downtown club injured a man after officials say, the gunfire stemmed from an altercation. Humane Society asking for donation for their animals. Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Giving...
WCTV
Annual ‘ruck’ to raise awareness about Veteran suicide to take place in Tallahassee this weekend
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An annual event that aims to combat Veteran suicide will take place in Tallahassee this weekend. The 22-to-Zero Ruck March is a roughly 14-mile patriotic walk that will start at 8 a.m. at Cascades Park. This year it will end at Proof Brewing Company. It is $30 to register, which includes a shirt, lunch at the halfway point, and a drink at the end.
WCTV
Former Florida attorney indicted for racketeering relating to operation of Tallahassee law firm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61, of Tallahassee, Florida, with racketeering. The indictment was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. According to the indictment, between in or about December 2015, and...
South Georgia officials address Valdosta High incident
Local South Georgia officials addressed the community following reports of an alleged active shooter incident at Valdosta High School on Wednesday.
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee People on the Move
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend Announce New Board Member. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend recently announced their newest Board Member, Dustin Rivest. Rivest is a native to Tallahassee. After graduating from Lincoln High School he went on to play football on scholarship at Florida International University as a kicker. In 2010 he returned to Tallahassee where he started App Innovators which is now known as the 223 Agency. As a serial entrepreneur, he owns several other businesses such as Event Owl, Foodies Takeout & Delivery, and The Health Network. He is married to Lucki Rivest and they have a 5 year old daughter named Georgia. He is looking to serving on the BBBS board in many capacities.
WCTV
An overnight shooting in Tallahassee marks the 100th in the Capital city
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A shooting early Tuesday morning outside a downtown club injured a man after officials say, the gunfire stemmed from an altercation. The Tallahassee Police department confirmed the shooting happened near the “Warehouse” club on West College Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The man was shot in the arm is expected to survive.
WCTV
Surprise donation made live on air during Eyewitness News at 4
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There was a special surprise during the Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The non-profit organization, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, presented a total of $2,000 to Capt. Curtis “Wayne” Hooks of the Civil Air Patrol for ‘Wreaths Across America.’. “I’m...
golfcourseindustry.com
Construction time in Tallahassee
Construction has started on the 18-hole course at Killearn Country Club in Tallahassee, Florida. The renovation of the existing golf facility is part of a massive club revitalization project to provide the community with an elevated country club experience. Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski of C.W. Golf Architecture was hired...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 29, 2022
Kevin Watson, 41, Tallahassee, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ashante Moore, 26, Sneads, Florida: Petit theft first degree- more than $100 but less than $750: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tahkeem Johnson, 20, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Alphonso...
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Florida A&M campus
One person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a rec center on Florida A&M’s campus Sunday afternoon, according to Tallahassee police.
WALB 10
Bainbridge mother devastated after losing teen son to gun violence while another recovers from it in ICU
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - There are no words to describe the devastation a mother is going through. Nekeisha Flagler’s 16-year-old son was shot and killed on Sunday in Bainbridge. On Monday, she went to an intensive care unit in Tallahassee where her other son is still recovering from a...
TPD makes arrest related to shooting at FAMU's outdoor basketball court
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Thursday that it made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred at an outdoor basketball court at Florida A&M University.
Parents speak out after FAMU basketball court shooting
Harold Edwards' sons play basketball regularly at the what's known as the FAMU recreation center on Wahnish Way.
WCTV
WCTV collecting donations for 7th annual Kindness Day
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV’s 7th annual Kindness Day kicks off Thursday morning with several exciting new additions to our biggest event of the year. During Kindness Day WCTV encourages the community to bring donations for our partners Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Foundation for Leon County Schools, and Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. This community never disappoints.
Albany Herald
56th Market Days benefits Tallahassee Museum
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Museum’s 56th annual Market Days, one of the Southeast’s largest and best juried arts and crafts shows, will be held Dec. 3 and 4 at the North Florida Fairgrounds. Market Days, museum officials said in a news release, is the perfect time...
thefamuanonline.com
Rattlers react to upcoming commencement speaker
Florida A&M University is welcoming John Morgan, founder of the successful law firm Morgan & Morgan, as the Dec. 9 fall commencement speaker. The request came from FAMU President Larry Robinson after he heard Morgan give a motivational speech at a recent event, Morgan said. “We are delighted to welcome...
One killed, four injured in shooting at FAMU basketball court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — UPDATE (10 p.m.): A spokesperson for FAMU said the initial belief is that none of the victims in a deadly shooting on campus were students at the university. The shooting killed one man and sent four to the hospital, according to police. FAMU and TPD continue...
WCTV
Tallahassee store robbed Monday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are searching for the person who allegedly robbed the On the Mark Food Store Monday evening. According to a Watch Commander with TPD, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Orange Avenue. Police said no weapon was...
Picking your own fruit at a local satsuma grove
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County satsuma farmer invited the public into her backyard Saturday to pick fruit straight from her grove. This is the second year Sellers Satsumas has hosted its annual farm day. Jessica Milam owns and operates the north Jackson County grove. She said she has a lot of people […]
WCTV
Leon Co. Humane Society asking for donations on Giving Tuesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is dubbed “Giving Tuesday” and the Leon County Humane Society is asking for donations on the global day of giving to help their animals. On the heels of the pandemic, the humane society has seen an influx of puppies and...
