Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Commissioner Caban names late Jimbo Jackson’s daughter county aide

An overnight shooting in Tallahassee marks the 100th in the Capital city. A shooting early Tuesday morning outside a downtown club injured a man after officials say, the gunfire stemmed from an altercation. Humane Society asking for donation for their animals. Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Giving...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Annual ‘ruck’ to raise awareness about Veteran suicide to take place in Tallahassee this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An annual event that aims to combat Veteran suicide will take place in Tallahassee this weekend. The 22-to-Zero Ruck March is a roughly 14-mile patriotic walk that will start at 8 a.m. at Cascades Park. This year it will end at Proof Brewing Company. It is $30 to register, which includes a shirt, lunch at the halfway point, and a drink at the end.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Tallahassee People on the Move

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend Announce New Board Member. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend recently announced their newest Board Member, Dustin Rivest. Rivest is a native to Tallahassee. After graduating from Lincoln High School he went on to play football on scholarship at Florida International University as a kicker. In 2010 he returned to Tallahassee where he started App Innovators which is now known as the 223 Agency. As a serial entrepreneur, he owns several other businesses such as Event Owl, Foodies Takeout & Delivery, and The Health Network. He is married to Lucki Rivest and they have a 5 year old daughter named Georgia. He is looking to serving on the BBBS board in many capacities.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

An overnight shooting in Tallahassee marks the 100th in the Capital city

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A shooting early Tuesday morning outside a downtown club injured a man after officials say, the gunfire stemmed from an altercation. The Tallahassee Police department confirmed the shooting happened near the “Warehouse” club on West College Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The man was shot in the arm is expected to survive.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Surprise donation made live on air during Eyewitness News at 4

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There was a special surprise during the Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The non-profit organization, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, presented a total of $2,000 to Capt. Curtis “Wayne” Hooks of the Civil Air Patrol for ‘Wreaths Across America.’. “I’m...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
golfcourseindustry.com

Construction time in Tallahassee

Construction has started on the 18-hole course at Killearn Country Club in Tallahassee, Florida. The renovation of the existing golf facility is part of a massive club revitalization project to provide the community with an elevated country club experience. Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski of C.W. Golf Architecture was hired...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for November 29, 2022

Kevin Watson, 41, Tallahassee, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ashante Moore, 26, Sneads, Florida: Petit theft first degree- more than $100 but less than $750: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tahkeem Johnson, 20, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Alphonso...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

WCTV collecting donations for 7th annual Kindness Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV’s 7th annual Kindness Day kicks off Thursday morning with several exciting new additions to our biggest event of the year. During Kindness Day WCTV encourages the community to bring donations for our partners Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Foundation for Leon County Schools, and Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. This community never disappoints.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Albany Herald

56th Market Days benefits Tallahassee Museum

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Museum’s 56th annual Market Days, one of the Southeast’s largest and best juried arts and crafts shows, will be held Dec. 3 and 4 at the North Florida Fairgrounds. Market Days, museum officials said in a news release, is the perfect time...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Rattlers react to upcoming commencement speaker

Florida A&M University is welcoming John Morgan, founder of the successful law firm Morgan & Morgan, as the Dec. 9 fall commencement speaker. The request came from FAMU President Larry Robinson after he heard Morgan give a motivational speech at a recent event, Morgan said. “We are delighted to welcome...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee store robbed Monday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are searching for the person who allegedly robbed the On the Mark Food Store Monday evening. According to a Watch Commander with TPD, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Orange Avenue. Police said no weapon was...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Picking your own fruit at a local satsuma grove

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County satsuma farmer invited the public into her backyard Saturday to pick fruit straight from her grove. This is the second year Sellers Satsumas has hosted its annual farm day. Jessica Milam owns and operates the north Jackson County grove. She said she has a lot of people […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

