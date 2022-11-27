ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

LSU-Georgia SEC Title Game Odds, Betting Predictions & Analysis

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Georgia continues its drive toward repeating as national champions in Saturday’s Southeastern Conference championship game vs. LSU (4 p.m. ET on CBS at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta).
ATHENS, GA
Tri-City Herald

Teacher left bloodied in classroom beating, Georgia school says. Student to be charged

A student accused of assaulting a teacher in a classroom attack caught on video will face charges, Georgia school officials said. Discovery High School Principal Marci Sledge condemned the incident in a letter to parents following the incident Tuesday, Nov. 29, WAGA reported. The attack occurred just before noon during a class change at the Lawrenceville school.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy