$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in series of catalytic converter theftsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
New family medicine practice opens in Orange ParkDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Congress Must Intervene if Apple Bans Twitter, Says DeSantisToni KorazaFlorida State
Season recap: Fleming Island Golden Eagles finish with 5-4 record despite talented rosterAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ Joey Blount endures, cries, after the killings of 3 of his Virginia teammates
The Seahawks’ plane had just landed home from Germany. Joey Blount and every other player, coach and staffer had just flown more than 10 hours from Seattle’s game against Tampa Bay in Munich Nov. 13. The rookie safety immediately did what all of us do upon landing from a flight. He turned on his phone.
Tri-City Herald
Former Jaguars HC Tom Coughlin Texted Doug Pederson at 5 a.m. After Dramatic Win vs. Ravens
Tom Coughlin made sure Doug Pederson didn't have to wait long on Monday to hear from him. About 12 hours after Pederson led the Jaguars to a riveting 28-27 home win over the Baltimore Ravens, the best coach in franchise history decided to let the current coach know what he thought.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Take Step Backward on Second Injury Report of Falcons Week
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers saw negative movement on their second injury report of Week 13, with a number of players taking steps backward on their rehab. Running back Najee Harris (oblique), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe) all missed practice with injuries.
Tri-City Herald
Thursday Dolphins Notebook: Injury Update, Miller Out, Jimmy G Recollection, and More
The Miami Dolphins injury report Thursday included two positive changes, but neither dealt with tackles Terron Armstead or Austin Jackson. Armstead (toe/pec) and Jackson (ankle) again missed practice after sustaining injuries during the 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium, and running back Myles Gaskin also again sat out practice with shoulder/ankle injuries.
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins Defense Trending in Right Direction
The Miami Dolphins offense gets a lot of credit for the team’s 8-3 record this season, but the defense quietly has found its stride in recent weeks. That could loom large as we head into the final six weeks of the regular season. The Dolphins allowed 15 points Sunday...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Reveals Brace Plan for Knee Injury
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is fresh off his best performance of the year as he rushed for 92 yards on 16 carries and got himself a touchdown in a 28-20 win over the Giants. Thanksgiving against New York was Elliott's second game back after his knee injury against...
Tri-City Herald
Jamaal Williams Gifts Teammates, Coaches With Custom Robes
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams had a special gift for his teammates as the calendar turned to December. On Thursday, he presented each member of the offense, players and coaches, with custom made robes. Each received a robe with their last name and number emblazoned on the back that were adorned with a cartoon image of him flexing.
Tri-City Herald
Patrick Peterson Has No ‘Beef’ With Kyler Murray Despite Criticizing Him
Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson made headlines on Wednesday when a clip of him saying, “Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray,” on his podcast All Things Covered went viral. On Thursday, Peterson was asked about his comment about the Cardinals quarterback, in which he said he...
Tri-City Herald
Lions Confident Jared Goff Can Handle Pass Rush, Make Every Throw
One of the most heavily scrutinized players on the Detroit Lions' roster is quarterback Jared Goff. Earlier this season, the veteran signal-caller faced heavy scrutiny from fans for his inconsistency and elevated number of turnovers, especially in the face of intense pressure from opposing defenses. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson acknowledged...
Tri-City Herald
Texans’ Nick Caserio & Lovie Smith: Less Patronizing, More Evaluating
The Houston Texans players are confused. The Houston Texans management is condescending. And when the GM opts to dress up like "Jolly Ol' St. Nick'' Caserio by trying to fool Texans fans into thinking that moaning about 1-9-1 means they don't understand the true meaning of the holidays?. Confusing. Condescending....
Tri-City Herald
Packers at Bears: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Only once over the last 41 seasons have the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears both finished the season with losing records. That was 2017, when Aaron Rodgers missed half the season with a broken collarbone and the Packers went 7-9. The teams seem destined to finish below .500 this season. Heading into Sunday’s game at Soldier Field, the Packers are 4-8 and the Bears are 3-9.
Tri-City Herald
‘The Poster Child’: How Dorance Armstrong Is Proving The Cowboys Right
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong is enjoying a career season. Part of the much-vaunted Cowboys defense that leads the NFL in sacks with 45, Armstrong has taken giant, consistent strides, and it hasn't gone unnoticed. In fact, maybe he deserves notice as "the prototype'' - or, "the poster child,''...
Tri-City Herald
It’s Past Time for Broncos to Clip Russell Wilson’s Wings
After the Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson via trade, the talk of the town was how the passing offense would be built with heavy input from the veteran quarterback, that it would be 'co-authored' alongside new head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Not only that, Wilson purportedly would have input on personnel and the draft, and he was even given an office at Dove Valley with his personal coaches in tow.
Tri-City Herald
‘Go Eat’: James Houston Will Be More Involved in Lions’ Defense
James Houston caught the attention of Detroit's coaching staff and front office with his performance against the Buffalo Bills. The team was looking to get the young defensive lineman into the lineup sooner, but various injuries and different matchups prevented him from debuting sooner. Given only five defensive snaps against...
Tri-City Herald
Thursday Injury Report: Another Full Practice for Bullock
NASHVILLE – Randy Bullock was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. That makes Friday a big day for the Tennessee Titans kicker. “That’s going to be one of the biggest things is to see how … he’s feeling after the workout,” special teams coach Craig Aukerman said. “Because (what’s) really important for us is how his leg is able to take that type of work. … We’ll see how he feels (Friday).”
