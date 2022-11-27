ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Thursday's Transactions

Thursday's Transactions

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Brian Sweeney pitching coach and Jose Algucil infield coach. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned INF Yasel Antuna to Rochester (IL) and OF Josh Palacios to Harrisburg (EL). Minor League Baseball. Frontier League. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed field manager Jamie Bennett to a contract extension....
Wednesday's Sports In Brief

Wednesday's Sports In Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — Rose Bowl game organizers cleared the way for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season, informing CFP officials they are willing to alter agreements to accommodate a new format to decide the national champion. A person with knowledge...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Hawks forwards Collins, Hunter sidelined with injuries

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks will be without both of their starting forwards for at least the next three games. John Collins will miss at least the next two weeks with a sprained left ankle and De’Andre Hunter will be sidelined for at least one week with a right hip flexor strain, the Hawks said Thursday. Both departed with the injuries during Wednesday night’s win over Orlando. Hunter played only seven minutes and Collins was hurt after a dunk that didn’t count at the halftime buzzer. Hunter is third on the Hawks in scoring at 14.9 points per game, and Collins is fourth at 12.3 points.
ATLANTA, GA
Phoenix 132, Chicago 113

Phoenix 132, Chicago 113

Percentages: FG .500, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Caruso 2-4, Vucevic 1-3, LaVine 1-6, DeRozan 0-1, Dosunmu 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Terry 0-1, White 0-2, Dragic 0-3, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Drummond 2, DeRozan, Jones Jr., Vucevic, Williams). Turnovers: 11 (DeRozan 2,...
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Marino breaks TD pass record.

1907 — Tommy Burns defends his world heavyweight title by knocking out Gunner Moir in the 10th round at London. 1944 — Ohio State quarterback Leslie Horvath wins the Heisman Trophy. 1947 — Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack wins the Heisman Trophy. 1952 — Oklahoma halfback Billy...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WFRV Local 5

Bucks forward Khris Middleton probable to make season debut versus Lakers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton appears on the verge of making his 2022-23 debut as he returns from offseason wrist surgery. The NBA released an injury report Thursday night that listed the three-time All-Star as probable for the Bucks’ Friday night game with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 31-year-old Middleton hasn’t played […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

SEATTLE 69, CAL STATE FULLERTON 62

CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Jones 3-4, Carper 1-2, Harris 1-4, Wrightsell 1-6, Wade 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (San Antonio). Turnovers: 12 (Jones 3, San Antonio 3, Bastian 2, Wrightsell 2, Harris, Wade). Steals: 3 (Harris, Lee, Wrightsell).
SEATTLE, WA

