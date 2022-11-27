Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Transactions
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Brian Sweeney pitching coach and Jose Algucil infield coach. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned INF Yasel Antuna to Rochester (IL) and OF Josh Palacios to Harrisburg (EL). Minor League Baseball. Frontier League. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed field manager Jamie Bennett to a contract extension....
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
NEW YORK (AP) — Rose Bowl game organizers cleared the way for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season, informing CFP officials they are willing to alter agreements to accommodate a new format to decide the national champion. A person with knowledge...
Hawks forwards Collins, Hunter sidelined with injuries
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks will be without both of their starting forwards for at least the next three games. John Collins will miss at least the next two weeks with a sprained left ankle and De’Andre Hunter will be sidelined for at least one week with a right hip flexor strain, the Hawks said Thursday. Both departed with the injuries during Wednesday night’s win over Orlando. Hunter played only seven minutes and Collins was hurt after a dunk that didn’t count at the halftime buzzer. Hunter is third on the Hawks in scoring at 14.9 points per game, and Collins is fourth at 12.3 points.
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 132, Chicago 113
Percentages: FG .500, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Caruso 2-4, Vucevic 1-3, LaVine 1-6, DeRozan 0-1, Dosunmu 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Terry 0-1, White 0-2, Dragic 0-3, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Drummond 2, DeRozan, Jones Jr., Vucevic, Williams). Turnovers: 11 (DeRozan 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Marino breaks TD pass record.
1907 — Tommy Burns defends his world heavyweight title by knocking out Gunner Moir in the 10th round at London. 1944 — Ohio State quarterback Leslie Horvath wins the Heisman Trophy. 1947 — Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack wins the Heisman Trophy. 1952 — Oklahoma halfback Billy...
Bucks forward Khris Middleton probable to make season debut versus Lakers
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton appears on the verge of making his 2022-23 debut as he returns from offseason wrist surgery. The NBA released an injury report Thursday night that listed the three-time All-Star as probable for the Bucks’ Friday night game with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 31-year-old Middleton hasn’t played […]
Progressive Field overhaul delayed until after 2023 baseball season
The Cleveland Guardians announced construction on a $435 million overhaul of Progressive Field won’t begin until after the 2023 season. The team hopes to finalize and announce their plans for the project soon.
Porterville Recorder
SEATTLE 69, CAL STATE FULLERTON 62
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Jones 3-4, Carper 1-2, Harris 1-4, Wrightsell 1-6, Wade 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (San Antonio). Turnovers: 12 (Jones 3, San Antonio 3, Bastian 2, Wrightsell 2, Harris, Wade). Steals: 3 (Harris, Lee, Wrightsell).
Game night: Bills, Patriots tied 0-0 in the first quarter
The Buffalo Bills travel to Massachusetts to take on thier long time AFC East rival, the New England Patriots. The two teams are currently tied 0-0 in the first quarter.
Comments / 0