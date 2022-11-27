ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

76ers vs. Cavaliers: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Coming off of a successful week while shorthanded, winning three of four games, the Philadelphia 76ers had to wrap up a back-to-back to begin the new week on Monday night. With the Atlanta Hawks in South Philly for a third matchup against the Sixers this month, Philadelphia had an opportunity to pick up their fourth win in five games. Fortunately for them, they got a key helping hand back in the mix as Joel Embiid was cleared for action.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Report: Clippers Looking to Improve Roster Before Trade Deadline

The LA Clippers were supposed to be one of the best teams in the NBA this season, with one of the highest odds of winning the championship. They haven't been a bad team so far, but they have not been great - Kawhi Leonard and Paul George continue another season of not being available. As such, the team may make some moves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler And Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton Expected Back Friday

View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is expected back in the lineup against the Boston Celtics Friday night. Butler, who has missed the past seven games with a right knee injury, is one of two NBA All-Stars set to make their return. Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton will make his season debut against the Los Angeles Lakers after sustaining an MCL injury in the playoffs last year against the Chicago Bulls.
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Grading the Atlanta Hawks Month of November

The month of November was a disappointment for the Atlanta Hawks. Despite getting off to a good start, Atlanta ended the month 7-7 with a regular season record of 12-10. When grading players and coaches, it's always important to balance statistics with context. Below are our grades for the month of November after taking into account performances, scheduling quirks, and injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Are Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Best Duo in NBA? Celtics Star Weighs in

The Boston Celtics continued their red-hot start to the 2022-23 campaign Wednesday night as they took down the rival Miami Heat in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Finals. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown unsurprisingly led the way for the Celtics in the win like they have for much...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy