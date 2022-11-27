ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

George Washington 79, South Carolina 55

SOUTH CAROLINA (3-4) Bosmans-Verdonk 1-6 1-4 3, H.Brown 4-8 0-0 8, Jackson 4-17 2-3 11, Carter 4-8 2-2 13, Wright 0-5 0-0 0, Johnson 2-8 0-0 6, Gray 2-2 0-0 4, Davis 2-3 0-0 4, Cooper 1-5 0-0 3, Benson 1-2 0-0 3, Sparkman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-65 5-9 55.
COLUMBIA, SC
Porterville Recorder

Seattle 69, Cal St.-Fullerton 62

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (4-4) Lee 4-7 1-5 9, Wade 0-4 2-3 2, Harris 2-10 2-3 7, Jones 4-9 5-5 16, San Antonio 1-4 0-2 2, Wrightsell 6-12 2-3 15, Bastian 4-5 0-0 8, Carper 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-53 12-21 62. SEATTLE (6-1) Chatfield 2-5 1-2 6, Udenyi 0-2 0-2 0,...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

NEW MEXICO 69, SAINT MARY'S 65

Percentages: FG .490, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (House 3-5, Dent 1-1, Mashburn 1-2, Allick 0-1, J.Johnson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dent, House). Turnovers: 17 (Dent 3, House 3, Mashburn 3, Allick 2, Forsling 2, Udeze 2, Jenkins, Seck). Steals: 11 (House 6,...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Porterville Recorder

SAN FRANCISCO 90, LITTLE ROCK 68

Percentages: FG .421, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (White 2-4, Smith 2-6, Egbuniwe 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Palermo 0-1, Speaker 0-1, Walker 0-1, Gardner 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Gordon, Walker). Turnovers: 16 (Smith 5, John 3, Speaker 3, White 3, Palermo 2). Steals: 6...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Porterville Recorder

PORTLAND 100, MULTNOMAH 79

Percentages: FG .431, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 14-27, .519 (Peppinger 3-7, C.Jones 2-2, Carter-Hollinger 2-2, Grier 2-2, Q.Jones 2-4, Richardson 2-5, Sofia 1-1, Ungwiluk 0-1, Taylor 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Ungwiluk 4, C.Jones 3, Taylor 3, Block, Peppinger). Steals: 7 (Taylor 3,...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

LINDENWOOD 103, EAST-WEST 56

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Percentages: FG .575, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Cole 3-4, Trimble 3-5, Tracey 1-2, Childs 1-4, Wampler-Foust 0-1, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lemovou 2, Cole, Ware). Turnovers: 14 (Burrell 4, Childs...
Porterville Recorder

Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 112

Percentages: FG .398, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Batum 2-3, Jackson 2-6, Covington 2-7, Boston Jr. 1-2, Mann 1-2, Morris Sr. 1-2, Coffey 1-3, Wall 0-5). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Morris Sr. 2, Batum, Coffey, Wall, Zubac). Turnovers: 10 (Jackson 2, Wall 2, Zubac...
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 53, HAWAI'I 51

Percentages: FG .317, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-28, .143 (Abdul-Mateen 3-4, Brewer 1-3, Ka.Williams 0-1, Vasic 0-1, Roberts 0-2, T.Lewis 0-2, Peavy 0-3, Demonia 0-6, Romer Rosario 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Brewer, Romer Rosario). Turnovers: 12 (Abdul-Mateen 2, Ka.Williams 2, Roberts 2, Brewer, Demonia,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 132, Chicago 113

Percentages: FG .500, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Caruso 2-4, Vucevic 1-3, LaVine 1-6, DeRozan 0-1, Dosunmu 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Terry 0-1, White 0-2, Dragic 0-3, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Drummond 2, DeRozan, Jones Jr., Vucevic, Williams). Turnovers: 11 (DeRozan 2,...
Porterville Recorder

Oregon St. 89, Southern U. 36

OREGON ST. (5-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 57.692, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 15-23, .652 (von Oelhoffen 5-6, Marotte 3-4, Blacklock 2-3, Pietsch 2-3, Mannen 1-2, Yeaney 1-2, Hansford 1-3) Blocked Shots: 3 (Mitrovic 1, von Oelhoffen 1, Blacklock 1) Turnovers: 11 (von Oelhoffen 3, Beers 2, Pietsch 2, Mitrovic 1, Hansford 1,...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Associated Press

Arizona agrees to extension with Fisch through 2027 season

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has agreed to a contract extension with football coach Jedd Fisch through the 2027 season. The deal announced Thursday is pending approval from the Arizona Board of Regents. The Wildcats went 5-7 in Fisch’s second season, the third-largest win increase in program history. A longtime NFL and college coach, the 46-year-old Fisch generated a buzz in the desert his first season, even as the Wildcats finished 1-11. Fisch pulled in the program’s highest-rated recruiting class in 2022 and the Wildcats were far more competitive on the field.
TEMPE, AZ
The Associated Press

Hawks forwards Collins, Hunter sidelined with injuries

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks will be without both of their starting forwards for at least the next three games. John Collins will miss at least the next two weeks with a sprained left ankle and De’Andre Hunter will be sidelined for at least one week with a right hip flexor strain, the Hawks said Thursday. Both departed with the injuries during Wednesday night’s win over Orlando. Hunter played only seven minutes and Collins was hurt after a dunk that didn’t count at the halftime buzzer. Hunter is third on the Hawks in scoring at 14.9 points per game, and Collins is fourth at 12.3 points.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy