George Washington 79, South Carolina 55
SOUTH CAROLINA (3-4) Bosmans-Verdonk 1-6 1-4 3, H.Brown 4-8 0-0 8, Jackson 4-17 2-3 11, Carter 4-8 2-2 13, Wright 0-5 0-0 0, Johnson 2-8 0-0 6, Gray 2-2 0-0 4, Davis 2-3 0-0 4, Cooper 1-5 0-0 3, Benson 1-2 0-0 3, Sparkman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-65 5-9 55.
Seattle 69, Cal St.-Fullerton 62
CAL ST.-FULLERTON (4-4) Lee 4-7 1-5 9, Wade 0-4 2-3 2, Harris 2-10 2-3 7, Jones 4-9 5-5 16, San Antonio 1-4 0-2 2, Wrightsell 6-12 2-3 15, Bastian 4-5 0-0 8, Carper 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-53 12-21 62. SEATTLE (6-1) Chatfield 2-5 1-2 6, Udenyi 0-2 0-2 0,...
NEW MEXICO 69, SAINT MARY'S 65
Percentages: FG .490, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (House 3-5, Dent 1-1, Mashburn 1-2, Allick 0-1, J.Johnson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dent, House). Turnovers: 17 (Dent 3, House 3, Mashburn 3, Allick 2, Forsling 2, Udeze 2, Jenkins, Seck). Steals: 11 (House 6,...
SAN FRANCISCO 90, LITTLE ROCK 68
Percentages: FG .421, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (White 2-4, Smith 2-6, Egbuniwe 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Palermo 0-1, Speaker 0-1, Walker 0-1, Gardner 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Gordon, Walker). Turnovers: 16 (Smith 5, John 3, Speaker 3, White 3, Palermo 2). Steals: 6...
PORTLAND 100, MULTNOMAH 79
Percentages: FG .431, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 14-27, .519 (Peppinger 3-7, C.Jones 2-2, Carter-Hollinger 2-2, Grier 2-2, Q.Jones 2-4, Richardson 2-5, Sofia 1-1, Ungwiluk 0-1, Taylor 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Ungwiluk 4, C.Jones 3, Taylor 3, Block, Peppinger). Steals: 7 (Taylor 3,...
LINDENWOOD 103, EAST-WEST 56
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Percentages: FG .575, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Cole 3-4, Trimble 3-5, Tracey 1-2, Childs 1-4, Wampler-Foust 0-1, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lemovou 2, Cole, Ware). Turnovers: 14 (Burrell 4, Childs...
Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 112
Percentages: FG .398, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Batum 2-3, Jackson 2-6, Covington 2-7, Boston Jr. 1-2, Mann 1-2, Morris Sr. 1-2, Coffey 1-3, Wall 0-5). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Morris Sr. 2, Batum, Coffey, Wall, Zubac). Turnovers: 10 (Jackson 2, Wall 2, Zubac...
TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 53, HAWAI'I 51
Percentages: FG .317, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-28, .143 (Abdul-Mateen 3-4, Brewer 1-3, Ka.Williams 0-1, Vasic 0-1, Roberts 0-2, T.Lewis 0-2, Peavy 0-3, Demonia 0-6, Romer Rosario 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Brewer, Romer Rosario). Turnovers: 12 (Abdul-Mateen 2, Ka.Williams 2, Roberts 2, Brewer, Demonia,...
Phoenix 132, Chicago 113
Percentages: FG .500, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Caruso 2-4, Vucevic 1-3, LaVine 1-6, DeRozan 0-1, Dosunmu 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Terry 0-1, White 0-2, Dragic 0-3, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Drummond 2, DeRozan, Jones Jr., Vucevic, Williams). Turnovers: 11 (DeRozan 2,...
Oregon St. 89, Southern U. 36
OREGON ST. (5-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 57.692, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 15-23, .652 (von Oelhoffen 5-6, Marotte 3-4, Blacklock 2-3, Pietsch 2-3, Mannen 1-2, Yeaney 1-2, Hansford 1-3) Blocked Shots: 3 (Mitrovic 1, von Oelhoffen 1, Blacklock 1) Turnovers: 11 (von Oelhoffen 3, Beers 2, Pietsch 2, Mitrovic 1, Hansford 1,...
No. 5 Indiana’s 3-point barrage buries No. 6 North Carolina
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 25 points, Sydney Parrish added 24 and No. 5 Indiana hit 12 3-pointers to defeat No. 6 North Carolina 87-63 on Thursday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The battle of unbeatens had drastically different shooting nights. The Hoosiers got hot to...
Arizona agrees to extension with Fisch through 2027 season
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has agreed to a contract extension with football coach Jedd Fisch through the 2027 season. The deal announced Thursday is pending approval from the Arizona Board of Regents. The Wildcats went 5-7 in Fisch’s second season, the third-largest win increase in program history. A longtime NFL and college coach, the 46-year-old Fisch generated a buzz in the desert his first season, even as the Wildcats finished 1-11. Fisch pulled in the program’s highest-rated recruiting class in 2022 and the Wildcats were far more competitive on the field.
Hawks forwards Collins, Hunter sidelined with injuries
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks will be without both of their starting forwards for at least the next three games. John Collins will miss at least the next two weeks with a sprained left ankle and De’Andre Hunter will be sidelined for at least one week with a right hip flexor strain, the Hawks said Thursday. Both departed with the injuries during Wednesday night’s win over Orlando. Hunter played only seven minutes and Collins was hurt after a dunk that didn’t count at the halftime buzzer. Hunter is third on the Hawks in scoring at 14.9 points per game, and Collins is fourth at 12.3 points.
'New beginning': Ex-Michigan QB Cade McNamara transferring to Iowa
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara, who helped the Wolverines to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff berth in 2021, is transferring to Iowa.
