Police identified a suspect in the absolutely crazy vandalism case at the Cleveland Browns' home stadium. The AP reported Thursday via Around the NFL that police in Cleveland uncovered the name of a man who was believed to have torn up the field at FirstEnergy Stadium. Police identify suspect in vandalism of Browns' fieldhttps://t.co/urrJ67aNcc

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 18 MINUTES AGO