It’s that time of year again! Holiday season is sweeping through Lee County Humane Society and what better way to celebrate the giving season than a picture with Santa. Lee County Humane Society’s elves have been super busy getting ready for the holidays! We hope you come by and help spread joy by having your picture taken with Santa Claus. On Dec. 11, 2022, from noon to 3 p.m., Santa Claus will be at the Lee County Humane Society for pet portraits. All proceeds go to the Lee County Humane Society.

LEE COUNTY, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO