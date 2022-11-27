WASHINGTON (AP) — The first White House state dinner of President Joe Biden’s administration drew big names Thursday from fashion, entertainment, politics and business who turned out to help celebrate French President Emmanuel Macron and the return of high-wattage D.C. social events after the pandemic. There were kisses all around as the Bidens stepped out on the North Portico to welcome the Macrons to the White House for the evening’s festivities — Jill Biden in an off-the-shoulder navy gown, Brigitte Macron in a high-necked ivory one. Jill Biden’s open invitation as the foursome headed inside: “Enjoy the evening.” Other guests trickled in via a side entrance, and seemed keen to do just that. First to arrive: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, followed not long after by Gov. John Carney, representing Biden’s home state of Delaware.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 44 MINUTES AGO