Lindenwood (Mo.) 103, East-West 56
EAST-WEST (0-1) . Totals 0-0 0-0 50. Burrell 9-11 1-1 19, Ware 5-9 0-0 10, Childs 4-12 2-2 11, Tracey 6-10 0-0 13, Trimble 6-8 1-1 16, Cole 6-9 5-5 20, Williams 2-7 1-2 5, Lemovou 4-5 1-2 9, Wampler-Foust 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-73 11-13 103. Halftime_Lindenwood (Mo.) 46-32....
DePaul 103, Samford 98, OT
SAMFORD (6-3) Dye 10-19 2-4 23, Marshall 1-4 4-4 6, Campbell 4-12 2-2 12, Glover 3-6 0-0 6, Parham 5-16 4-5 16, N.Johnson 4-5 0-1 11, Rillie 3-4 2-3 9, Staton-McCray 0-4 4-6 4, Achor 4-5 2-4 11. Totals 34-75 20-29 98. DEPAUL (4-3) J.Johnson 9-13 4-6 28, Penn 1-6...
USC 66, CALIFORNIA 51
Percentages: FG .442, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Dixon-Waters 2-4, Peterson 2-4, Ellis 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Sellers 0-1, Thomas 0-1, White 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Morgan 7, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Dixon-Waters 3, Ellis 2, Morgan 2, Peterson 2, Hornery, Sellers). Steals: 3 (Ellis,...
GEORGE WASHINGTON 79, SOUTH CAROLINA 55
Percentages: FG .323, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Carter 3-4, Johnson 2-6, Benson 1-2, Cooper 1-4, Jackson 1-5, Davis 0-1, H.Brown 0-1, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson 3, H.Brown). Turnovers: 11 (H.Brown 5, Johnson 3, Bosmans-Verdonk, Carter, Gray). Steals: 5 (Bosmans-Verdonk, Davis,...
PORTLAND 100, MULTNOMAH 79
Percentages: FG .431, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 14-27, .519 (Peppinger 3-7, C.Jones 2-2, Carter-Hollinger 2-2, Grier 2-2, Q.Jones 2-4, Richardson 2-5, Sofia 1-1, Ungwiluk 0-1, Taylor 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Ungwiluk 4, C.Jones 3, Taylor 3, Block, Peppinger). Steals: 7 (Taylor 3,...
NEW MEXICO 69, SAINT MARY'S 65
Percentages: FG .490, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (House 3-5, Dent 1-1, Mashburn 1-2, Allick 0-1, J.Johnson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dent, House). Turnovers: 17 (Dent 3, House 3, Mashburn 3, Allick 2, Forsling 2, Udeze 2, Jenkins, Seck). Steals: 11 (House 6,...
TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 53, HAWAI'I 51
Percentages: FG .317, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-28, .143 (Abdul-Mateen 3-4, Brewer 1-3, Ka.Williams 0-1, Vasic 0-1, Roberts 0-2, T.Lewis 0-2, Peavy 0-3, Demonia 0-6, Romer Rosario 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Brewer, Romer Rosario). Turnovers: 12 (Abdul-Mateen 2, Ka.Williams 2, Roberts 2, Brewer, Demonia,...
Seattle 69, Cal St.-Fullerton 62
CAL ST.-FULLERTON (4-4) Lee 4-7 1-5 9, Wade 0-4 2-3 2, Harris 2-10 2-3 7, Jones 4-9 5-5 16, San Antonio 1-4 0-2 2, Wrightsell 6-12 2-3 15, Bastian 4-5 0-0 8, Carper 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-53 12-21 62. SEATTLE (6-1) Chatfield 2-5 1-2 6, Udenyi 0-2 0-2 0,...
No. 5 Indiana’s 3-point barrage buries No. 6 North Carolina
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 25 points, Sydney Parrish added 24 and No. 5 Indiana hit 12 3-pointers to defeat No. 6 North Carolina 87-63 on Thursday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The battle of unbeatens had drastically different shooting nights. The Hoosiers got hot to...
Titans rookie doesn't listen to talk comparing him to Brown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Treylon Burks has been compared to former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown from the moment Tennessee drafted him using the selection gained in the trade that sent Brown to Philadelphia. It's a heavier topic of conversation as the Titans (7-4) prepare to visit Brown and...
Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll
6. O'Fallon4-116 (tie) Bolingbrook6-016 Others receiving votes: Barrington 4. Normal Community 2. Hononegah 1. Whitney Young 1. Others receiving votes: Rochester 1. Others receiving votes: Winnebago 4. Althoff Catholic 3. Peotone 2. Knoxville 1. Sherrard 1. Eureka 1. Class 1A. SchoolW-LPts. 1. Galena (3)5-039 2. Okawville (1)5-037 3. Mendon Unity7-029.
Hawks forwards Collins, Hunter sidelined with injuries
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks will be without both of their starting forwards for at least the next three games. John Collins will miss at least the next two weeks with a sprained left ankle and De’Andre Hunter will be sidelined for at least one week with a right hip flexor strain, the Hawks said Thursday. Both departed with the injuries during Wednesday night’s win over Orlando. Hunter played only seven minutes and Collins was hurt after a dunk that didn’t count at the halftime buzzer. Hunter is third on the Hawks in scoring at 14.9 points per game, and Collins is fourth at 12.3 points.
Wednesday's Scores
Central - B.R. 56, Belaire 33. Hanson Memorial 56, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 54. Lake Charles College Prep 54, Washington-Marion 41. Northlake Christian vs. Covington, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
NEW YORK (AP) — Rose Bowl game organizers cleared the way for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season, informing CFP officials they are willing to alter agreements to accommodate a new format to decide the national champion. A person with knowledge...
Eagles WR Brown at peace with career following Titans trade
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown just wanted to get paid. With good reason, Brown figured. Tennessee drafted Brown in the second round of the 2019 draft and he instantly became one of the top receivers in the game. He topped 1,000 yards receiving each of his first two seasons and had 869 in just 13 games in his third.
'We did it for the seniors': Asheville School captures its first state championship
Asheville School quarterback Ricky Tolbert and wide receiver Hayezon Tobe sat in the locker room thinking about how much they wanted to beat Covenant Day for an NCISAA Division II state championship for the seniors. The Blues didn’t have a chance to make a run for the title last season because they had to forfeit their quarterfinal game against Metrolina due to COVID-19 protocols. ...
Woodburn: MVPs scoring for Holiday Ball Drive
Highlights during the 2022 FIFA World Cup have thus far been many and spectacular, but the flying soccer balls that have truly grabbed my attention — and heart — are those coming in for my annual Woody’s Holiday Ball Drive. Basketballs and footballs, too, all to be given to local disadvantaged kids. For many of these recipients it will be the only holiday gift they receive. Below are some of this year’s early MVPs (Most Valuable Philanthropists)… ...
