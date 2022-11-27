Read full article on original website
Fresh Start University: How FSU has dominated the transfer portal in its rebuilding efforts under Mike Norvell
TALLAHASSEE – FSU, as we all know, stands for Florida State University. Yet a few monikers have developed over the years. Fans who appreciate FSU’s evaluation ability, for example, will throw out a ‘Free Scouting University.’. Rival fan bases will counter with something about shoes. Whatever. But...
Intriguing Names to Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal (Nov. 30): Speeeeeeeeeeeed
If Wednesday was about power, then Thursday was the antithesis with speed ruling the day. The end of November brought several speedy receivers and some proven playmakers into the Transfer Portal. Noles247 continues its daily look at portal entries (or intended entries) with a list of names that will be...
Tale of the Tape: Florida State at Virginia men's basketball
The Virginia Cavaliers return home to take on the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN2. UVA comes into the game with a 6-0 record on the season after defeating Michigan on the road 70-68 Tuesday. That game saw the Cavaliers trail by 11 at halftime before mounting their second-half comeback.
Sam McCall no longer on FSU's roster
Florida State freshman defensive back Sam McCall is no longer on the roster, a school spokesperson confirmed to Noles247 on Tuesday evening. McCall, who released an edit in early November announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal before deleting it and clarifying that he acted emotionally, looks to be on the move for good this time. Exit interviews began this week.
Ventrell Miller accepts Senior Bowl invite
Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller has accepted an invitation to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl, the official Twitter for the event announced on Thursday evening. A fan-favorite who just completed his sixth year at Florida, Miller has been described by teammates and coaches as the heart and soul of the program. And with the 2022 regular season complete, whether or not the tenured defender will play one more game as a Gator remains to be seen.
