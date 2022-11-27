Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller has accepted an invitation to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl, the official Twitter for the event announced on Thursday evening. A fan-favorite who just completed his sixth year at Florida, Miller has been described by teammates and coaches as the heart and soul of the program. And with the 2022 regular season complete, whether or not the tenured defender will play one more game as a Gator remains to be seen.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO