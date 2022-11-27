Read full article on original website
Kameron Jones, Nathan Pickering add more punch in trenches with return for 2023
Good news continues for Mississippi State and its 2023 roster as three players announced their return to the team for one more season next year. Linebacker Nathaniel “Bookie” Watson kicked off the news of MSU players returning for another season on Wednesday afternoon and that was followed up by defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy announcing the same later on that night. On Thursday, more news surfaced with the announcement of returns by defensive end Jordan Davis earlier in the day, defensive tackle Nathan Pickering and offensive tackle Kameron Jones also would make their announcements.
MHSAA 6A Football Championship - Starkville vs. Brandon at a glance
It’s championship week in Mississippi, and all six games are set for Friday and Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium in H. Here’s a look at the MHSAA Class 6A State Championship game, set for 7 p.m. Saturday. More: Click here for the full MHSAA 6A Football Playoff bracket Brandon (12-1) vs. Starkville ...
Amory, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Daylight reveals devastation in Mississippi communities hit hard by tornado outbreak
Daylight has revealed the extensive damage to homes and a local grocery store in Mississippi the morning after a severe weather outbreak ripped through the South, spawning tornadoes.
Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
Homes severely damaged when likely tornado tears through Choctaw County in Mississippi
Several homes were severely damaged when a likely tornado tore through Choctaw County, Mississippi, on Tuesday afternoon, but emergency officials said there haven't been any reports of injuries.
wtva.com
Lottery player in Lowndes County wins $559K
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A lottery player in Lowndes County won $559,000 over the weekend. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the player won during Saturday’s drawing. His or her name is not being published. The player purchased the ticket at the Sprint Mart on Highway 45 North in...
Mississippi Lottery player gobbles up half-a-million dollars in Thanksgiving weekend drawing
A Mississippi Lottery player gobbled up more than half-a-million dollars in one of the state’s cash lotteries. The player from Lowndes County win in the Saturday, Nov. 26, drawing is the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on...
Human remains found in Mississippi woods
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after human remains were found in woods. The remains were found in the Saltillo area on Sunday, November 21. According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies received a call about human remains being found while a person was walking in […]
wtva.com
At least two tornados confirmed in Choctaw, Lowndes counties
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - At least two tornadoes touched down Tuesday afternoon in Choctaw and Lowndes counties. Damage was found near Hester and Johnson roads in Choctaw County. Multiple homes were damaged. No injuries have been reported. Ashley Holley took a picture of a possible twister in Adaton [Oktibbeha County]...
Commercial Dispatch
Easterling, Turner claim victory in runoff elections
Despite the storms that threatened and pounded the area Tuesday, voters still came out to the polls to cast their ballots in the runoff elections. Michelle Easterling and Trina Davidson Brooks faced each other in the runoff in the Place 3 circuit judge race. Easterling, the Clay County prosecutor, claimed victory over Brooks, an assistant district attorney.
wtva.com
Human remains found near Saltillo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department is investigating human remains found in the Saltillo area. Sheriff Jim Johnson posted on social media that deputies responded to the scene and closed off the area. He said all evidence will be sent to the state crime lab for possible...
Aircraft from Mississippi base seek shelter from inclement weather at WPAFB
WPAFB — Miami Valley residents may be seeing an increase in aircraft in the skies over the next couple of days. Aircraft from the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi are evacuating to seek shelter from forecasted severe weather, according to a WPAFB spokesperson.
wtva.com
Pedestrian killed in Columbus identified
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County’s coroner has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed late Monday night, Nov. 28. Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Derrick Seals, 58, of Columbus. Seals was walking his dog when a vehicle struck him on Seventh Avenue North, the coroner...
wtva.com
NWS: EF-1 tornado swept through Winston, Choctaw counties
ACKERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - An EF-1 tornado swept through Winston and Choctaw counties Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Some structures were damaged near Hester and Johnson roads in Choctaw County. Storm surveyors spent Wednesday gathering preliminary data in each county. The NWS is expected to release...
wtva.com
Federal charges dismissed following death of Cory Patterson
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Federal charges have been dismissed against Cory Patterson who recently died in federal custody. The government filed a motion to dismiss the federal indictment on Nov. 28. The motion was granted the following day. Patterson was accused of stealing a small plane from the Tupelo Regional...
Investigation launched after person walking in Mississippi woods discovers human remains
A person walking in the woods in north Mississippi notified law enforcement when they stumbled upon what appeared to be human remains on Sunday. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reports that deputies were contacted on Nov. 27 about the startling discovery in the Saltillo area. Deputies later determined that what...
wcbi.com
Several damage reports follow Lowndes County tornado
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There were several reports of damage in Lowndes County following a tornado that touched down yesterday evening. EMA Director Cindy Lawrence said a majority of the damage was in the Highway 12 area and Jerry Reynolds Road. There were reports of damage to homes...
breezynews.com
Lancaster Wins Attala County and District 5 Place 2
Circuit Court Judge District 5 place 2 between Devo Lancaster and Doug Evans runoff was underway today in 7 counties in Central Mississippi. Lancaster took Attala County 535 votes to Evans 336. 7 out of 7 counties reporting Lancaster wins District 5 with 6,144 votes to Evans 2,576 votes.
247Sports
