Good news continues for Mississippi State and its 2023 roster as three players announced their return to the team for one more season next year. Linebacker Nathaniel “Bookie” Watson kicked off the news of MSU players returning for another season on Wednesday afternoon and that was followed up by defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy announcing the same later on that night. On Thursday, more news surfaced with the announcement of returns by defensive end Jordan Davis earlier in the day, defensive tackle Nathan Pickering and offensive tackle Kameron Jones also would make their announcements.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO