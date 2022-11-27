ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Chubb’s TD run in OT powers Browns past Brady, Bucs

By Tom Withers, Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HwNtk_0jPH2NMI00

CLEVELAND (AP) – Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension.

Chubb powered through a pile of bodies at the goal line as the Browns sent Brissett off with a win. Watson, who was banned 11 games by the NFL for sexual misconduct allegations, will start next week in Houston.

Brissett completed 23 out of 37 passes for 210 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Browns forced OT on tight end David Njoku’s remarkable, one-handed TD catch with 32 seconds left in regulation.

Brady threw two touchdown passes, but couldn’t get anything going in the 10-minute OT.

Chubb finished with 116 rushing yards on 26 carries, eclipsing 1,000 yards on the season for the fourth straight season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
WKBN

WKBN

57K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy