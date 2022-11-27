ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

1 Juarez city police officer injured with rock during operation to remove migrant camp

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1doAap_0jPH2MTZ00

UPDATE: One Juarez city police officer was hurt when he was hit in the head with a rock that was thrown during a fight between migrants and police. Police had been called to remove migrants from their Rio Grande camp because of rising cases of hypothermia and pneumonia.

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, several migrants have been camping along the Mexican banks of the Rio Grande seeking asylum and some waiting for the end of the Title 42 policy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sX6Oi_0jPH2MTZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KRsEA_0jPH2MTZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ABC2_0jPH2MTZ00
Courtesy of Roberto Delgado

According to our news partners across the border, Mexican authorities removed a significant number of migrants today from the campsite. The migrants were forced to leave their tents, but some refused during the process. It was also reported that there were altercations between police and migrants. Some tents were reportedly burned during the operation. A Juarez Municipal Police officer was injured in the head with a rock, which was thrown during the removal process.

Enrique Valenzuela, the director of the State Population Office told our news partners that this operation was necessary due to adults and children experiencing symptoms of hypothermia and pneumonia.

“This situation was not only necessary but even urgent because we already had some cases of hypothermia and pneumonia in the population here, even in children, even while they were using fires to warm themselves, and of course this is a risk for all of these people that are in tents here.” said Enrique Valenzuela, the Director of the State Population Office.

Around 500 migrants agreed to leave the camp site, but said they were not going far due to them waiting out the end of the Title 42 policy.

“I’ve only been here for three days. Yesterday I bought a tent so we would all be okay, especially my children, but look what happened. It does get very cold, my daughter’s lips would turn purple. We had never dealt with such cold weather like we did here. It’s horrible, but I will say something to the president to the United States. I advise him to be aware because were parents and we have gone through a lot for our children. We have been through a lot just to get here and they to do this to us.” said Roxana Cruz, a migrant from Venezuela.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 7

Randy
3d ago

I hate that the "migrants" feel so darned entitled to enter the USA and that our feckless president does nothing to protect us against this invasion while he and his family are rich and surrounded by security 24/7.

Reply
2
Related
KTSM

Run International U.S. – Mexico 10K returns next Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Run International U.S. – Mexico 10K will be returning on Dec. 10, 2022, running through both El Paso and Juarez. The border race is the only one of its kind in the U.S. After three years, the Run International U.S. – Mexico 10K will be returning next weekend on […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Teens increasingly used as human-smuggling drivers in Texas, DPS says

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Recruiting teen drivers for human smuggling has become more common along the Texas border, especially in towns such as Eagle Pass, a state official told ValleyCentral on Tuesday. And the cartels are using social media to recruit the young drivers, said Lt. Christopher Olivarez, who is part of Operation Lone Star […]
TEXAS STATE
riviera-maya-news.com

Suspects wanted in California and Texas handed over from Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico — Two Mexican nationals wanted in U.S. courtrooms have been extradited to the United States. On Sunday, Pedro “R” was one of two sent out of the country to face criminal charges in a California court. According to the Attorney General of the Republic...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTSM

Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s Nana dies at age 99

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to the public as Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s beloved Nana, has died at age 99, the Charlie Clark Automotive Group announced. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement sent out by the company. Aguirre “made an indelible mark on who […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Helping others during the holidays, continued II

There are many nonprofits and charitable organizations in Las Cruces and Doña Ana County that provide care and support for those in need every day of the year. As we approach the holidays, “it is more than usually desirable that we should make some slight provision for the Poor and Destitute, who suffer greatly at the present time,” as Charles Dickens said in his classic 1843 novella, “A Christmas Carol.”
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Missouri inmate’s last words before execution

KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
MISSOURI STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico may be headed toward a social work “crisis”

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re professionals working across New Mexico helping to treat mental health issues. They’re the behind-the-scenes individuals helping connect families within the state. And they’re professional administrators helping to get at-risk locals the assistance they need. They’re social workers and according to the state’s Social Work Task Force, New Mexico could be headed […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
lascrucesbulletin.com

AmeriCorps continues ramp project in Las Cruces

A team of AmeriCorps members is helping build ramps for elderly and/or disabled individuals in Las Cruces, AmeriCorps said in a news release. The group of nine young adults arrived Nov. 6 and will continue the project through Dec. 17. The team, part of AmeriCorps’ National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC)...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Washington Examiner

$14 million in meth and cocaine seized from drivers at Texas border in two days

Federal customs officers inspecting vehicles at a border crossing in South Texas discovered $14 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine hidden in three vehicles over a two-day span. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry in the Rio Grande Valley busted drivers...
PHARR, TX
KOAT 7

Medal of Honor recipient from New Mexico passes away

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society has announced the passing of one of New Mexico's Medal of Honor recipients, Hiroshi "Hershey" Miyamura. The society said Miyamura passed away in Phoenix, Arizona. Related video above: Medal of Honor recipient Hiroshi Miyamura honored with postage stamp. On April 24, 1951, then-Corporal Miyamura...
PHOENIX, AZ
KRQE News 13

Severe wind across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is windy in and around the mountains, and the winds will only pick up more as the sun comes up. High wind warnings are in effect for all of the high terrain and much of the east plains, where maximum wind gusts of 65-75 mph will be possible. Wind advisories are also in effect for most of eastern NM and the west high terrain, where winds will gust up to 40-55 mph. The Metro and lower Rio Grande Valley are not under an advisory, but winds will gust between 30-40 mph. Winds will peak during the afternoon, and calm down overnight into Wednesday.
NEW MEXICO STATE
CBS DFW

Mother allegedly used children to transport fentanyl from New Mexico to Texas

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - An Albuquerque mother could face at least 20 years in prison for allegedly using her children to transport fentanyl. Magdalena Silva Banuelos, 46, allegedly hid a deadly dose of fentanyl inside her children's luggage, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.Banuelos allegedly gave her boyfriend the fentanyl that killed him - she has been indicted on distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death. At a detention hearing in New Mexico on Nov. 17, prosecutors revealed that Banuelos and her boyfriend, who was also her sons' father, were in an on-again, off-again relationship.On...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

KTSM

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy