1 Juarez city police officer injured with rock during operation to remove migrant camp

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, several migrants have been camping along the Mexican banks of the Rio Grande seeking asylum and some waiting for the end of the Title 42 policy.

According to our news partners across the border, Mexican authorities removed a significant number of migrants today from the campsite. The migrants were forced to leave their tents, but some refused during the process. It was also reported that there were altercations between police and migrants. Some tents were reportedly burned during the operation. A Juarez Municipal Police officer was injured in the head with a rock, which was thrown during the removal process.

Enrique Valenzuela, the director of the State Population Office told our news partners that this operation was necessary due to adults and children experiencing symptoms of hypothermia and pneumonia.

“This situation was not only necessary but even urgent because we already had some cases of hypothermia and pneumonia in the population here, even in children, even while they were using fires to warm themselves, and of course this is a risk for all of these people that are in tents here.” said Enrique Valenzuela, the Director of the State Population Office.

Around 500 migrants agreed to leave the camp site, but said they were not going far due to them waiting out the end of the Title 42 policy.

“I’ve only been here for three days. Yesterday I bought a tent so we would all be okay, especially my children, but look what happened. It does get very cold, my daughter’s lips would turn purple. We had never dealt with such cold weather like we did here. It’s horrible, but I will say something to the president to the United States. I advise him to be aware because were parents and we have gone through a lot for our children. We have been through a lot just to get here and they to do this to us.” said Roxana Cruz, a migrant from Venezuela.

