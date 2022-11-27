ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

$1000 reward for information on who illegally dumped a white-tailed buck in Henderson County

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gWXvB_0jPH2Iwf00

CROSS ROADS, Texas ( KETK ) – Operation Game Thief is asking for the public’s help finding whoever illegally dumped a white-tailed buck on the side of County Road 1311 in Henderson County near Cross Roads.

$1000 reward for information on who killed an axis buck in Gladewater

Operation Game Thief is a nonprofit that works with Texas Parks and Wildlife.

They said the white-tailed buck was dumped there illegally on either the evening of Nov. 11 or the morning of Nov. 12.

Operation Game Thief is offering up to $1000 for information about this incident. If you have information you can call them at 1-800-792-4263.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0jPH2Iwf00


Comments / 3

Robyn Perkins
3d ago

Was the deer shot? We have hit a deer 4 with our car, not our fault and one time was coming home from the hospital with a new born baby and it knocked us in a ditch. So unless it was shot or something don’t judge until you know the facts.

Reply
2
