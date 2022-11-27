$1000 reward for information on who illegally dumped a white-tailed buck in Henderson County

CROSS ROADS, Texas ( KETK ) – Operation Game Thief is asking for the public’s help finding whoever illegally dumped a white-tailed buck on the side of County Road 1311 in Henderson County near Cross Roads.

Operation Game Thief is a nonprofit that works with Texas Parks and Wildlife.

They said the white-tailed buck was dumped there illegally on either the evening of Nov. 11 or the morning of Nov. 12.

Operation Game Thief is offering up to $1000 for information about this incident. If you have information you can call them at 1-800-792-4263.



