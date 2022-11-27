Why Amari Cooper’s third-down overtime catch-and-run was the turning point of the Browns win vs. the Buccaneers

Read full article on original website
Round 2 goes to the Raptors: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second time since opening night, the Cavaliers headed home from Toronto in defeat following a 100-88 rout by the Raptors. The two clubs will meet twice in Cleveland before the end of the season and could potentially match up in the playoffs with the hope that both sides would be at full strength if and when that happens.
What’s at stake for Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry, others with Deshaun Watson’s return? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be back on the field on Sunday, returning after nearly two years away and starting for the Browns for the first time against his old team, the Houston Texans. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start Wednesday’s podcast by discussing...
Myles Garrett battling; Anthony Schwartz shines; A.J. Green in concussion protocol: Browns takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Myles Garrett had his reinjured left shoulder examined again on Monday, and received more treatment, but he’s still determined not to miss any time. Garrett said after the Browns’ 23-17 overtime victory over the Bucs on Sunday that he’ll keep playing “until they take me out.”
Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase is nearing a return to the lineup at just the right time
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ja’Marr Chase’s presence around the Bengals’ locker room over the last few weeks wasn’t the one anyone wanted to see — if they even saw him at all. When he was in the locker room, he was on crutches as he...
Deshaun Watson on turning around the Browns: ‘We have to worry about being 1-0 this week’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson was asked Thursday if he felt responsibility to “right the ship” for the Browns, who currently have a 4-7 record. “I think my biggest responsibility – like I said before is and just keep reiterating – is just doing what the scheme allows me to do,” Watson said in his first press conference since Aug. 18. “And that is executing the game plan, getting the ball to the playmakers’ hands and just try to win and try to put up points, more points than the other opponent.”
Browns offense will look different with Deshaun Watson, but how different? Kevin Stefanski quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- When the Cleveland Browns take the field in Houston on Sunday against the Texans, their offense will undoubtedly look different with Deshaun Watson running the show at quarterback. But just how different it will look now that Watson has returned from his 11-game suspension following a litany...
Deshaun Watson puts Browns in playoff conversation, former Super Bowl champion says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Despite beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, the chances the Cleveland Browns make the playoffs are somewhere between slim and none. To be more precise, the data-driven news and analysis site FiveThirtyEight gives the 4-7 team a 7 percent shot to reach the postseason. But with...
Deshaun Watson’s private QB coach Quincy Avery with a behind-the-scenes look at his 11-game suspension
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Quincy Avery, Deshaun Watson’s private quarterback coach and close friend since his high school days, has no idea what to expect when he ventures into Houston’s NRG Stadium on Sunday for Watson’s first game back from his 11-game suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
Deshaun Watson excited to make Browns debut; declines non-football questions in 1st interview since Aug. 18
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, meeting with reporters Thursday for the first time since his 11-game suspension ended, expressed excitement over his debut this Sunday against the Houston Texans, but declined to answer non-football questions during his 16-minute availability. Watson had not spoken to the press since Aug....
Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper getting up to speed with new quarterback Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper said on Thursday he’s working on getting his timing down with his new quarterback, Deshaun Watson. It seems to be going well. “He has great anticipation, but really you attribute that to his hard work,” Cooper said. “He’s real good at,...
Deshaun Watson suspension over: Why I’m willing to give him a fresh start with the Browns – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For Deshaun Watson, his new football life begins now. That was the theme of his Thursday press conference as the new Browns QB prepares to face the Houston Texans Sunday. Some media members and fans won’t be happy with his refusal to answer questions about his...
Score the best Caesars promo code for Bills vs. Patriots TNF
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the Bills and Patriots prepare for an exciting AFC East rivalry matchup, our Caesars promo code CLEFULL here delivers three...
Hayden Hurst responds to Chiefs safety Justin Reid’s trash talk: ‘I have a long memory’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst laughed when he watched the video of Chiefs safety Justin Reid telling reporters that he was going to, “lock him down, straight up.”. Whatever humor he found in the comments was gone by the time he talked to reporters on...
Michigan RB Blake Corum to reportedly have surgery, miss postseason
Any hope that Blake Corum might return this season has reportedly been dashed. The star Michigan running back is planning to have surgery to repair his injured left knee and will miss the remainder of the season, according to a Thursday afternoon report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Ted Karras talks end of game kneeldown against Titans and viral moment
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals had just earned a first down by virtue of a Titans penalty to but cement a hard-fought 20-16 win over the Titans on Sunday in Nashville. All that was left was to run was three plays in Victory Formation, usually a mere formality. The...
Justin Toole leaving role as Guardians hitting analyst to take over as Seattle’s player development director
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Terry Francona’s coaching staff suffered another loss Thursday when the Mariners announced they have hired Justin Toole to serve as player development director. Toole, 36, worked as a major league hitting analyst in Cleveland for the last three seasons, and has been with the organization...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Ja’Marr Chase, the upcoming Chiefs matchup and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are now in the thick of it all in the AFC playoff picture. At 7-4 and in a playoff spot, they’ve got a handful of massive matchups upcoming. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and more at his Monday presser. Here’s a transcript:
Ohio State football and USC may soon confirm the 4-team College Football Playoff’s inadequacy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The more we discuss what could happen with Ohio State football, USC, TCU and God help us Alabama this weekend, the more I think the 12-team College Football Playoff cannot get here fast enough. Maybe the Trojans make a clean getaway. Win the Pac-12 championship game...
NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 12: Setting expectations for Deshaun Watson before his Browns debut
Deshaun Watson will make his return to an NFL field for the first time in nearly two years on Sunday when the Browns travel to Houston. He was reinstated from his 11-game suspension on Monday. It’s fair to assume that there will be some rust when Watson returns to the...
Deshaun Watson returns: How many of his 6 games will the Browns win? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Deshaun Watson era is about to get underway for the Browns as they take on the Texans in Houston on Sunday. Watson has been reinstated and will get the start against his former team. The Browns turn the keys over to Watson with a 4-7...
