Say what....
4d ago
Could not come at a better time! After the Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. It doesn’t really change anything, but Pittsburgh has the Last Place Honors this week. ( Really, I even feel sorry for them too.)
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Browns sign graduate of Ohio high school
Myron Cunningham was originally signed by Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent
Rally skunk? Fans surprised by critter in stands during Browns-Bucs game
Fans in Section 140 spotted a skunk walking the stairs casually as fans recorded it making its way through the stadium.
hotnewhiphop.com
Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update
Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots
ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
3 best Luke Fickell replacements for Cincinnati after Wisconsin move
After six incredibly successful seasons at the helm, Luke Fickell has departed Cincinnati for Wisconsin ,with Kerry Coombs taking over as the interim coach. As the Bearcats move to the Big 12 this coming season, this search is among the most important in school history for their long-term stability. Luke...
3 former Cleveland Cavaliers who could be helping the team right now
The Cleveland Cavaliers could use some help on defense. We knew that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell wouldn’t be the best defensive unit in the NBA, and at least Mitchell is trying but the two fo them together have just been plain awful. They’re easy to beat off the dribble and Garland doesn’t do a great job keeping his heels off the floor. It’s no wonder the Cavs can be beaten with the extra pass.
Round 2 goes to the Raptors: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second time since opening night, the Cavaliers headed home from Toronto in defeat following a 100-88 rout by the Raptors. The two clubs will meet twice in Cleveland before the end of the season and could potentially match up in the playoffs with the hope that both sides would be at full strength if and when that happens.
'We're all excited': Deshaun Watson's Browns teammates eager to have him on the field
Deshaun Watson didn't speak on Wednesday, as the Browns prepared for his return in Houston. However, his teammates couldn't hide their anticipation.
Dallas Cowboys Are Waiving Defensive End This Tuesday
On the Tuesday following their 28-20 Week 12 win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys have made a somewhat surprising roster decision. According to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein, the Cowboys have waived defensive end Tarell Basham after the lineman appeared in just two games this ...
Cleveland Browns Injury Report: David Njoku Dealing With Knee Injury Ahead of Texans Game
Coming off a game where he made the best catch he's made as a pro, tight end David Njoku is dealing with a new knee injury. Njoku was the only player that did not practice for the Browns on Wednesday due to an injury. Njoku recently missed a couple of...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson 'Not Worried' About Houston Atmosphere vs. Texans
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said he's ready as he prepares to play in his first game in 700 days against his former team, the Houston Texans
Top Ohio State Assistant Reportedly Interviewing For Head Coaching Job
On the heels of a crushing defeat to the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State's coaching staff could soon be taking another loss. Brian Hartline, Ohio State's wide receivers coach and one of the most-respected assistants in college football, is reportedly interviewing to be a head coach. ...
What Browns should expect from Deshaun Watson: Ashley Bastock, Garrett Bush on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan...
Support groups speak out before Deshaun Watson makes his Cleveland Browns debut
It’s been more than 700 days since Watson last played in the NFL. On Sunday, he will make his first start as a member of the Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson discusses return to Houston for first start since suspension
BEREA, Ohio — Speaking to reporters for the first time in three months on Thursday, Deshaun Watson opted to stick to football. The Cleveland Browns quarterback, however, may not have the same luxury this Sunday. In what will mark his first start in nearly two years -- and since...
What Deshaun Watson had to say; talking Cavaliers: Quincy Carrier, Chris Fedor on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier joins as...
Hayden Hurst responds to Chiefs safety Justin Reid’s trash talk: ‘I have a long memory’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst laughed when he watched the video of Chiefs safety Justin Reid telling reporters that he was going to, “lock him down, straight up.”. Whatever humor he found in the comments was gone by the time he talked to reporters on...
Cavaliers’ dominance at home continues with Philly beatdown: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers delivered a beatdown against Philadelphia on Wednesday, moving to 9-1 at home and matching the 2016-17 squad for the best home record to start a season in franchise history. It was the Cavs’ biggest win against Philly since a 29-point victory in February 2014,...
Comments / 8