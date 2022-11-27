ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cyeOe_0jPH0cTV00

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Saturday that the state’s 13th case of bird flu was found on an egg-laying farm in northeast Nebraska’s Dixon County, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of Omaha, Nebraska..

Just like on other farms where bird flu has been found this year, all the chickens on the Nebraska farm will be killed to limit the spread of the disease. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says more than 52.3 million birds in 46 states — mostly chickens and turkeys on commercial farms — have been slaughtered as part of this year’s outbreak.

Nebraska is second only to Iowa’s 15.5 million birds killed with 6.8 million birds now affected at 13 farms.

In most past bird flu outbreaks the virus largely died off during the summer, but this year’s version found a way to linger and started to make a resurgence this fall with more than 6 million birds killed in September.

The virus is primarily spread by wild birds as they migrate across the country. Wild birds can often carry the disease without showing symptoms. The virus spreads through droppings or the nasal discharge of an infected bird, which can contaminate dust and soil.

Commercial farms have taken a number of steps to prevent the virus from infecting their flocks, including requiring workers to change clothes before entering barns and sanitizing trucks as they enter the farm, but the disease can be difficult to control. Zoos have also taken precautions and closed some exhibits to protect their birds.

Officials say there is little risk to human health from the virus because human cases are extremely rare and the infected birds aren’t allowed to enter the nation’s food supply. Plus, any viruses will be killed by properly cooking poultry to 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

But the bird flu outbreak has contributed to the rising prices of chicken and turkey along with the soaring cost of feed and fuel.

Comments / 0

Related
Nebraska Examiner

ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
IOWA STATE
1520 The Ticket

4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI

Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
MINNESOTA STATE
klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE
WausauPilot

Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. November 28, 2022. If you missed it Monday, we had a story about the pressure emergency medical services are under in Wisconsin. It ran on A3 and, if you haven’t taken the time to read it yet, it’s worth the effort. If there’s a hiring...
WISCONSIN STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska reports 13th case of avian influenza in flock of 1.8M birds

DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has reported another case of avian flu in a commercial flock. According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Nebraska’s 13th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been reported in Dixon County.
DIXON COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

Slick conditions lead to multiple accidents in central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Road conditions are very slick for drivers in central Nebraska following freezing drizzle and a wintry mix Tuesday. An Amazon truck jackknifed and slid into a ditch on I-80, according to a photo posted by Nebraska State Patrol Troop C which serves south central Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Here's your chance to live at an Iowa state park for free

If you've ever wanted to live in nature, a volunteer opportunity from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources may be your shot.Driving the news: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is searching for volunteers who are willing to live at its parks for up to five months in exchange for a free campsite.The program has been going on for several years.Zoom in: Volunteer campground hosts who can assist with daily operations — like talking with visitors — are needed from May to October.A wide mix of people apply to be park hosts, including retirees, people who have free summers and out-of-state visitors, said Zachary Faust of the Iowa DNR.Volunteers are expected to live in their own campers. Some of the parks that need people include Clear Lake, Walnut Woods, George Wyth, Pikes Peak and Lake Wapello.How to apply: Visit the Iowa DNR site here.Of note: State officials evicted Iowa DNR rangers from 23 state parks earlier this year because of needed repairs at their state-owned houses.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

DNR Officer Makes Unusual Stop On Iowa Roadway [PHOTO]

It’s never a happy site when you see you are being pulled over, but it must be especially nerve-wracking when a department that focuses on wildlife programs is the one making the stop. Last Thursday, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer pulled over a semi-truck driver after noticing...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

When the snow will reach central Iowa today

Our next round of winter weather moves in today. A cold front is bringing in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states is moving across Iowa, dragging a cold front with it. Ahead of […]
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowa hospitals receive 'A' grade in national survey

(The Center Square) – Several Iowa hospitals received an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog in its fall 2022 analysis. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system, compiled the safety grades. A panel of patient safety experts selected 22 metrics of patient safety and weighed them based on evidence, opportunity for improvement and impact.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

How much snow will fall in Iowa on Tuesday

IOWA — Central Iowa will wrap up November with another chance for snow. A cold front moving in Tuesday will bring in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states on Tuesday will move across […]
IOWA STATE
KSNT News

Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities believe […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
21K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy