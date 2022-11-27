ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

LSU has announced the date for Seimone Augustus' statue unveiling

LSU will unveil its statue for Seimone Augustus on Jan. 15 before the women's basketball team hosts Auburn at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the school announced Thursday. LSU announced in April that it would erect a statue for Augustus, the Capitol High superstar who led LSU to three Final Fours, earned four WNBA titles and brought home three Olympic gold medals.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU women overcome slow start against visiting Southeastern

LSU has spent most games this season fighting to score 100 points. Southeastern Louisiana made the Tigers fight to avoid an embarrassing upset, from the opening tip to the final buzzer. The No. 11 Tigers finally prevailed 63-55 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center but not until the Lions had...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ex-LSU assistant coach, Shaw graduate Mickey Joseph arrested in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, the former LSU assistant coach who served as Nebraska's interim head coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report...
LINCOLN, NE
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022

Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Severe thunderstorms, flooding possible in Baton Rouge area, forecasters say

The Baton Rouge area could see potentially severe weather from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Strong thunderstorms across the region have the potential to cause flooding issues, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes, the National Weather Service New Orleans said early Tuesday. Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Siegen Lane apartment complex sells for $39.5 million

A New York investment firm has purchased an apartment complex off Siegen Lane for $39.5 million. Hidden Oaks Owner LLC bought the Hidden Oaks at Siegen complex in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Greystone Siegen LLC of New York. The sale price comes to $126,602 per unit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
BELLE CHASSE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Police bookings for Nov. 18-23, 2022

The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Nov. 18-23: Cynthia Caples: 43; 9436 Redwood Lakes, Zachary; aggravated assault. Leslie Davis: 38; 16441 S. Harrells Ferry Road, Baton Rouge; organized retail theft. Levar Green: 43; 321 Kentucky...
ZACHARY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy