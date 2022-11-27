Read full article on original website
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Staying out of rough waters, LSU basketball looking for consistency against UT-Arlington
At this early stage in his program’s development, Matt McMahon knows there will be some rough waters to navigate. Just seven games into its maiden journey under McMahon, the LSU basketball team has enjoyed some success with six wins and one heartbreaking loss. The two-point setback to Kansas State...
LSU coach Brian Kelly provides important injury update on QB Jayden Daniels for Georgia game
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, will play against No. 1 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game, coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. “He's had a good week of practice,” Kelly said. “He'll play for us on Saturday.”. Daniels suffered an ankle...
LSU has announced the date for Seimone Augustus' statue unveiling
LSU will unveil its statue for Seimone Augustus on Jan. 15 before the women's basketball team hosts Auburn at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the school announced Thursday. LSU announced in April that it would erect a statue for Augustus, the Capitol High superstar who led LSU to three Final Fours, earned four WNBA titles and brought home three Olympic gold medals.
LSU-Georgia: Everything you need to know about the battle for the SEC title in Atlanta
The Georgia football team will look to keep its perfect season rolling into the College Football Playoff, while LSU is aiming to hang another SEC title banner headed into Saturday's conference championship in Atlanta. There's a good chance that Georgia will be in the CFP regardless of the outcome, so...
LSU women overcome slow start against visiting Southeastern
LSU has spent most games this season fighting to score 100 points. Southeastern Louisiana made the Tigers fight to avoid an embarrassing upset, from the opening tip to the final buzzer. The No. 11 Tigers finally prevailed 63-55 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center but not until the Lions had...
Teurlings' semifinal game has more at stake than bragging rights over Lafayette Christian
No one is surprised to see Teurlings Catholic on the brink of making the school’s first state finals appearance in football. And not many, if any, are surprised Lafayette Christian stands in Rebels' way. If Teurlings, which is in the semifinals for the first time since 2015, is going...
In the SEC championship, an LSU star goes home to face the team his brother played for
Three years ago, BJ Ojulari walked toward Mercedes-Benz Stadium with an LSU hat and his mother instructed him not to wear it. They were there to support his older brother, Azeez, a rising star at outside linebacker for Georgia. On top of that, she reminded him, the school provided their tickets.
Westgate relishes chance to advance to state finals after overcoming injuries, youth
Less than a year after winning the school’s first football state championship, Westgate entered this season hoping to make a run at back-to-back state titles. The Tigers knew there would be some growing pains after losing 23 seniors from last year’s team, but Westgate didn’t envision the trials and tribulations they have endured thus far.
Ex-LSU assistant coach, Shaw graduate Mickey Joseph arrested in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, the former LSU assistant coach who served as Nebraska's interim head coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report...
Hanley's Foods puts Baton Rouge in a national spotlight with its Sensation Salad Dressing
Richard Hanley Jr. didn’t know the Sensation Salad was a Baton Rouge thing. Though he grew up loving it, he didn't realize that bottled Sensation Salad dressing wasn't a thing. It’s true. If you wanted to make a Sensation Salad, you had to make it yourself. Lots of local...
Will Smith company responsible for injury on Louisiana movie set? 'Emancipation' extra sues.
An East Feliciana Parish man who was an extra in Oscar-winning actor Will Smith’s upcoming film, "Emancipation," was struck in the face by a 50-pound camera that came crashing from the rafters of the set, according to a lawsuit filed in Baton Rouge. James Walker Jr., is going after...
Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022
Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
In Public Service Commission race, $1M+ in PAC money, big donations for candidates pile up
The fundraising picture for Louisiana’s Public Service Commission runoff has tilted against incumbent Lambert Boissiere, with his challenger Davante Lewis and a Super PAC supporting him raking in a pile of money ahead of the Dec. 10 runoff. Boissiere, a Democrat representing the 3rd District, which spans New Orleans...
Severe thunderstorms, flooding possible in Baton Rouge area, forecasters say
The Baton Rouge area could see potentially severe weather from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Strong thunderstorms across the region have the potential to cause flooding issues, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes, the National Weather Service New Orleans said early Tuesday. Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per...
Siegen Lane apartment complex sells for $39.5 million
A New York investment firm has purchased an apartment complex off Siegen Lane for $39.5 million. Hidden Oaks Owner LLC bought the Hidden Oaks at Siegen complex in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Greystone Siegen LLC of New York. The sale price comes to $126,602 per unit.
Baton Rouge-shot 'Days of Daisy' will have its hometown debut on Sunday at the Manship
After a Hollywood film festival premiere last summer, "Days of Daisy" will debut back home this weekend. The indie project by Baton Rouge-born filmmaker Jency Griffin Hogan will be screened at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. The 2 p.m. show was added after the evening show sold out.
This New Orleans beer garden will open a Lafayette location. Here's what we know about The Yard Goat.
A popular New Orleans-based beer garden is interested in opening a Lafayette location along Johnston Street. The owners behind Wrong Iron on the Greenway have been granted a building permit for the area at 116 Bertrand Drive for what will be called The Yard Goat, owners Herb Dyer and Rusty White said.
Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
Accused of shooting another mom in a gas station brawl, mother set to claim self-defense
An Ascension Parish mother accused of shooting another mom during a brawl at a Dutchtown gas station will argue in court that she was trying to defend herself and her daughter, recent testimony suggests. Rhesa Pointer's attorney, Travis Turner, began laying the groundwork for self-defense during questioning in a bail...
Zachary Police bookings for Nov. 18-23, 2022
The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Nov. 18-23: Cynthia Caples: 43; 9436 Redwood Lakes, Zachary; aggravated assault. Leslie Davis: 38; 16441 S. Harrells Ferry Road, Baton Rouge; organized retail theft. Levar Green: 43; 321 Kentucky...
