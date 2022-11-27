Read full article on original website
Mike Tyson threatens Canelo Alvarez he’ll return to ring for fight if he ‘dares touch Lionel Messi’ after World Cup row
MIKE TYSON has warned Canelo Alvarez he'll deal with him in the ring if he lays a finger on Lionel Messi. Undisputed super-middleweight king Canelo threatened Messi after a photo appeared to show the footy star kicking a Mexico shirt that lay on the dressing room floor after Argentina's World Cup win over The Tricolour.
Santiago Ponzinibbio warns Canelo Alvarez for threatening Lionel Messi: “Brother, if you want to fight, I’m ready, but leave Messi be”
The 2022 World Cup has begun with 32 nations battling it out on the pitch for the ultimate prize in Qatar. Following Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico, an unexpected rivalry broke out between boxing star Canelo Alvarez and UFC fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio. The beef started after a video surfaced...
Paddy Pimblett accepts Jake Paul’s sparring challenge: “I fight Saturday, I’ll chill Sunday and I’ll beat you up Monday”
Paddy Pimblett has accepted Jake Paul’s offer to spar him. Pimbeltt recently came out and accused Paul of fixing his fights and he pointed to the Anderson Silva fight. He thinks Paul never landed the punch that dropped Silva, and to no surprise, Paul responded to those claims. Paul also issued a challenge to spar him if he didn’t think his power was real.
Jermell Charlo warns Terence Crawford: “Don’t call my name unless you’re ready to fight”
By Brian Webber: Jermell Charlo warned Terence Crawford today not to mention his name unless he’s ready to fight. The undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) took reacted with anger to Crawford, saying this week that he’s not on his nor Errol Spence’s level. Charlo...
“Canelo is going to shut everybody up” – Richard Schaefer
By Allan Fox: Promoter Richard Schaefer is predicting that Canelo Alvarez will “shut” his doubters up and come back from his loss to Dmitry Bivol in 2023. The former Golden Boy promoter Schaefer attributes Canelo’s narrow 12 round unanimous defeat to WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) last May to an “off night,” which was caused by “stuff” going on in his personal life.
Tyson Fury suggests his father and Jake Paul should have a bare knuckle boxing fight: “I think my dad would rip his heart out and feed it to him”
Tyson Fury believes his father John should have a bare knuckle boxing match against Jake Paul. It’s no secret that Jake Paul isn’t a well-liked man within the Fury family. His main rival, of course, being Tommy Fury. The two haven’t fought yet but after John Fury took his shirt off and threatened Jake during their last interaction, we’d say negotiations are progressing – or, at least, they should be.
England name Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford in line-up to face Wales in final World Cup group game
Phil Foden has been handed his first start of the World Cup alongside Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson in a refreshed England line-up to face Wales. Having stuck with the same starting XI in his first two games, Gareth Southgate has rung the changes, making four alterations, on the back of England's below-par draw with the USA on Friday, with qualification for the last 16 still not assured.
PDC World Darts Championship: Fallon Sherrock confident of 'rising to big occasion' at Alexandra Palace
Sherrock was announced as a late addition to the draw at Alexandra Palace following a decision by the PDC to grant an additional place to the winner of the Women's World Matchplay, with the 28-year-old having triumphed at the inaugural running of the tournament earlier this year. In 2019, Sherrock...
Michael Van Gerwen: I'm the World Darts Championship favourite | 'I have a target on my back'
Three-time world darts champion Michael van Gerwen says he is the favourite for the upcoming World Darts Championship, and recognises "a target on my back." Van Gerwen, current world No 3 and World Championship winner in 2014, 2017 and 2019, enters the tournament off the back of winning the Players Championship Finals title for the seventh time in 10 years on Sunday, beating Rob Cross.
Natasha Jonas will make 'final call' on whether her next fight will be Claressa Shields, Terri Harper or another option
Natasha Jonas will have the final say on whether she takes a Terri Harper rematch, a showdown with Claressa Shields or another option next, according to promoter Ben Shalom. After completing a stellar 2022 by adding the IBF belt to her WBO and WBC straps with a win over Marie-Eve Dicaire in November, Liverpool's Jonas goes into the new year with plenty of options.
Bryan & Vinny Show: AEW Dynamite with MJF and Regal, NXT with that panel thing
The Bryan & Vinny Show is back with TONS to talk about as we break down AEW Dynamite and NXT! MJF and William Regal! Match three of the best-of-seven! Insane panel segments with Shawn Michaels and the legends! The phantom jumping spin kick heard round the world! And more! Plus, how YOU can ...
Vitality Blast fixtures 2023 - all the matches in the men's white-ball tournament
Check out the fixtures for the Vitality Blast competition in 2023, starting on May 20 and concluding with Finals Day on July 15. Vitality Blast fixtures 2023 (May 20-July 15) Birmingham Bears vs Yorkshire Vikings (Edgbaston) Derbyshire Falcons vs Lancashire Lightning (Edgbaston) LV=County Championship fixtures in 2023. One Day Cup...
Wycombe vs Portsmouth: League One clash to be Sky Sports' first-ever 'EFL Innovation Game' on Sunday
Wycombe's Sky Bet League One clash against Portsmouth on Sunday will take place live on Sky Sports with enhanced coverage available throughout the broadcast, in a fixture billed by Sky Sports as the first-ever 'EFL Innovation Game'. The fixture, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, will...
Kolo Toure: Wigan appoint former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender as manager
Wigan have appointed Kolo Toure as their new manager on a three-and-a-half year deal. The Ivorian, 41, who had been working as first-team coach at Leicester since February 2019, held talks with the Championship side earlier this month and has now completed his move to the DW Stadium. Toure worked...
World Cup 2022 - Wales 0-3 England: Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden star to set up Senegal last-16 clash and knock out Rob Page's side
Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden capitalised on their starting roles to help England eliminate Wales from the World Cup with a 3-0 win which also secured top spot in Group B and set up a last-16 tie with Senegal. England boss Gareth Southgate had been grilled since the disappointing goalless...
Ian Maxwell: VAR working 'as it should' in Scottish Premiership but issues remain over interpretation of subjective rules
Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell is adamant the implementation of VAR has served its purpose so far, despite criticism surrounding its use. The technology was introduced in the cinch Premiership in late October but there have been a range of complaints from managers, players and supporters over certain decisions and the length of time taken for incidents to be checked.
DP World Tour: Thriston Lawrence leads South African Open Championship as Tom McKibbin makes ace
Lawrence, a two-time winner on the DP World Tour last season, birdied four of his last six holes on his way to an eight-under 64 at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate near Johannesburg. The world No 90 saw a birdie at the second cancelled out by a bogey at...
Marcus Rashford shines as Gareth Southgate's England selection headache comes to the fore against Wales - World Cup hits and misses
England's shuffled pack impress - so who does Southgate pick now?. England don't have long to revel in their win over Wales - attention must swiftly turn to their last-16 tie with Senegal. And Gareth Southgate has some important selection issues to mull over before that showdown on Sunday evening.
Gary Neville: Marcus Rashford 'back on it' and should start for England against Senegal in World Cup
Gary Neville believes Marcus Rashford is back to his best form and has earned his place in England's team for their crucial World Cup last-16 match against Senegal. Rashford, rejuvenated at Manchester United this season, was handed his first start of the tournament by Gareth Southgate on Tuesday night against Wales and justified his manager's faith with two goals in an impressive 3-0 win, including a stunning free-kick.
World Cup: Pitch invader who carried rainbow flag during Portugal vs Uruguay released without further action
A protester carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a 'Save Ukraine' T-shirt who invaded the pitch during Portugal's World Cup group win over Uruguay on Monday says he has been released without any further action. Mario Ferri, whose blue top had the Superman logo on the front and the words...
