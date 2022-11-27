ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bjpenndotcom

Paddy Pimblett accepts Jake Paul’s sparring challenge: “I fight Saturday, I’ll chill Sunday and I’ll beat you up Monday”

Paddy Pimblett has accepted Jake Paul’s offer to spar him. Pimbeltt recently came out and accused Paul of fixing his fights and he pointed to the Anderson Silva fight. He thinks Paul never landed the punch that dropped Silva, and to no surprise, Paul responded to those claims. Paul also issued a challenge to spar him if he didn’t think his power was real.
BoxingNews24.com

“Canelo is going to shut everybody up” – Richard Schaefer

By Allan Fox: Promoter Richard Schaefer is predicting that Canelo Alvarez will “shut” his doubters up and come back from his loss to Dmitry Bivol in 2023. The former Golden Boy promoter Schaefer attributes Canelo’s narrow 12 round unanimous defeat to WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) last May to an “off night,” which was caused by “stuff” going on in his personal life.
bjpenndotcom

Tyson Fury suggests his father and Jake Paul should have a bare knuckle boxing fight: “I think my dad would rip his heart out and feed it to him”

Tyson Fury believes his father John should have a bare knuckle boxing match against Jake Paul. It’s no secret that Jake Paul isn’t a well-liked man within the Fury family. His main rival, of course, being Tommy Fury. The two haven’t fought yet but after John Fury took his shirt off and threatened Jake during their last interaction, we’d say negotiations are progressing – or, at least, they should be.
SkySports

England name Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford in line-up to face Wales in final World Cup group game

Phil Foden has been handed his first start of the World Cup alongside Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson in a refreshed England line-up to face Wales. Having stuck with the same starting XI in his first two games, Gareth Southgate has rung the changes, making four alterations, on the back of England's below-par draw with the USA on Friday, with qualification for the last 16 still not assured.
SkySports

Michael Van Gerwen: I'm the World Darts Championship favourite | 'I have a target on my back'

Three-time world darts champion Michael van Gerwen says he is the favourite for the upcoming World Darts Championship, and recognises "a target on my back." Van Gerwen, current world No 3 and World Championship winner in 2014, 2017 and 2019, enters the tournament off the back of winning the Players Championship Finals title for the seventh time in 10 years on Sunday, beating Rob Cross.
SkySports

Natasha Jonas will make 'final call' on whether her next fight will be Claressa Shields, Terri Harper or another option

Natasha Jonas will have the final say on whether she takes a Terri Harper rematch, a showdown with Claressa Shields or another option next, according to promoter Ben Shalom. After completing a stellar 2022 by adding the IBF belt to her WBO and WBC straps with a win over Marie-Eve Dicaire in November, Liverpool's Jonas goes into the new year with plenty of options.
SkySports

Vitality Blast fixtures 2023 - all the matches in the men's white-ball tournament

Check out the fixtures for the Vitality Blast competition in 2023, starting on May 20 and concluding with Finals Day on July 15. Vitality Blast fixtures 2023 (May 20-July 15) Birmingham Bears vs Yorkshire Vikings (Edgbaston) Derbyshire Falcons vs Lancashire Lightning (Edgbaston) LV=County Championship fixtures in 2023. One Day Cup...
SkySports

Ian Maxwell: VAR working 'as it should' in Scottish Premiership but issues remain over interpretation of subjective rules

Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell is adamant the implementation of VAR has served its purpose so far, despite criticism surrounding its use. The technology was introduced in the cinch Premiership in late October but there have been a range of complaints from managers, players and supporters over certain decisions and the length of time taken for incidents to be checked.
SkySports

Gary Neville: Marcus Rashford 'back on it' and should start for England against Senegal in World Cup

Gary Neville believes Marcus Rashford is back to his best form and has earned his place in England's team for their crucial World Cup last-16 match against Senegal. Rashford, rejuvenated at Manchester United this season, was handed his first start of the tournament by Gareth Southgate on Tuesday night against Wales and justified his manager's faith with two goals in an impressive 3-0 win, including a stunning free-kick.

