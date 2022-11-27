ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today

A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
The Spun

Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Description Of Michigan Game Visit

A top 2024 recruit experienced a frenzied gameday atmosphere when attending the season's biggest rivalry matchup. Per Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton went to Columbus for Saturday's Big Ten bout between Ohio State and Michigan. The four-star prospect described the visit as "very eventful." Per 247...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Michigan Makes Decision On Star Blake Corum

Just last weekend, the Michigan Wolverines dispatched the Ohio State Buckeyes for the second year in a row. It was a stunning performance from Michigan, which dominated the second half en route to a 45-23 win. The Wolverines got the win without star running back Blake Corum. After suffering a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Gus Johnson Reveals His Surprise Heisman Trophy Candidate

Gus Johnson left Saturday's game between Michigan and Ohio State highly impressed with J.J. McCarthy. After watching the sophomore quarterback account for four touchdowns in a 45-23 road win over the Buckeyes, Johnson gushed over McCarthy when speaking to WXYZ Detroit's Brad Galli. "He's got just incredible positive energy," Johnson...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Breaking: Brian Hartline Announces Decision On Cincinnati Job

Ohio State Buckeyes fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Thursday afternoon, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline announced that he will be staying with the Buckeyes. Hartline was rumored to have interest in the Cincinnati job. However, it appears that he will be staying put. "I am aware...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Ohio State Staff Development

Ohio State's football program could be on the verge of a significant coaching staff loss. Assistant coach Brian Hartline has been critical to the Buckeyes' success in recent years. Hartline, who coaches the wide receivers also helps out with the offense as a whole, is arguably the best recruiter on the staff. He's also in charge of a wide receiver room that is probably the best in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Brian Hartline's Decision

The 2022 season saw Ohio State promote wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to passing game coordinator. But with a slew of other teams hoping to bring Hartline into the fold, the Buckeyes coach has made his decision. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Hartline announced that despite speculation about his future,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Michigan Announces Decision On Player Facing Felony Charge

Michigan starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. The alleged offense took place during a traffic stop in October, but charges weren't filed until Wednesday of this week. Smith has played in seven games for the Wolverines since this traffic stop incident. The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Judge Has Made Decision On Michigan Star Mazi Smith

Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith could play in the Big Ten Championship Game despite facing a felony charge for carrying a concealed weapon. Per David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press, a judge granted Smith permission to travel out of state with the team and gave the senior a personal recognizance bond.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

CJ Stroud Has Brutally Honest Admission On Michigan Loss

C.J. Stroud is winless against Michigan during his career as starting quarterback for Ohio State. The Heisman Trophy candidate acknowledged that his individual college football legacy could be defined by his 0-2 record against the Wolverines — but he's not willing to let this year's loss define his 2022 team.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

College football star facing horrible legal charges

This season, Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been the team’s most dominant player on the defensive side of the ball and has been integral to the team’s 2022 College Football Playoff run. But it turns out, he has been playing despite some very serious legal trouble. According to a report from David Jesse Read more... The post College football star facing horrible legal charges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Ryan Day's Recruiting Move Sparked An 'Uproar'

Earlier this week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Justin Frye took a visit to see Buckeye commit Luke Montgomery. When Montgomery posted a photo of the visit on Tuesday evening, it sparked somewhat of an "uproar" around the college football world. College football is currently...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Michigan Coach Has Painful Admission For Ohio State

Michigan's offense repeatedly burned Ohio State with big plays during Saturday's 45-23 win at The Shoe. All five of Michigan's touchdowns went for at least 45 yards, including 69- and 75-yard scores from Cornelius Johnson in the second quarter and two big late runs from Donovan Edwards to silence the Columbus crowd.
COLUMBUS, OH
fcnews.org

Stroud not rewarded for sacrificing personal life

COLUMBUS — C.J. Stroud said he’s had no personal life during this football season to the point that there were times he chose watching film over taking phone calls from his mom. He did it to pursue a national championship and he did it to try to beat...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss

Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

The Spun

