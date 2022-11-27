Read full article on original website
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today
A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
Q&A With Gus Johnson: Big Ten Championship, Michigan Dominates Ohio State
When it comes to broadcasting, no one calls a football game quite like Gus Johnson. He constantly brings energy to the booth, regardless of the matchup. Johnson was recently in Columbus to cover this year’s edition of “The Game.” There were plenty of memorable calls from Michigan’s 45-23 win over Ohio State.
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Michigan Report
This is certainly not what Michigan football needed heading into its biggest game of the season to date. The Wolverines are set to play Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday. On Thursday, a Michigan football star is facing a serious felony weapons charge. Michigan senior Mazi Smith...
Football World Reacts To Michigan's Controversial Punishment Decision
Michigan football fans were shocked today to learn that All-Big Ten defensive tackle Mazi Smith was facing a felony weapons charge. But it appears that the Wolverines are confident that it's not as serious as it sounds. On Thursday, the team announced that Smith will face no further discipline from the team stemming from the charge.
Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Description Of Michigan Game Visit
A top 2024 recruit experienced a frenzied gameday atmosphere when attending the season's biggest rivalry matchup. Per Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton went to Columbus for Saturday's Big Ten bout between Ohio State and Michigan. The four-star prospect described the visit as "very eventful." Per 247...
Breaking: Michigan Makes Decision On Star Blake Corum
Just last weekend, the Michigan Wolverines dispatched the Ohio State Buckeyes for the second year in a row. It was a stunning performance from Michigan, which dominated the second half en route to a 45-23 win. The Wolverines got the win without star running back Blake Corum. After suffering a...
Gus Johnson Reveals His Surprise Heisman Trophy Candidate
Gus Johnson left Saturday's game between Michigan and Ohio State highly impressed with J.J. McCarthy. After watching the sophomore quarterback account for four touchdowns in a 45-23 road win over the Buckeyes, Johnson gushed over McCarthy when speaking to WXYZ Detroit's Brad Galli. "He's got just incredible positive energy," Johnson...
Breaking: Brian Hartline Announces Decision On Cincinnati Job
Ohio State Buckeyes fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Thursday afternoon, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline announced that he will be staying with the Buckeyes. Hartline was rumored to have interest in the Cincinnati job. However, it appears that he will be staying put. "I am aware...
College Football World Reacts To Major Ohio State Staff Development
Ohio State's football program could be on the verge of a significant coaching staff loss. Assistant coach Brian Hartline has been critical to the Buckeyes' success in recent years. Hartline, who coaches the wide receivers also helps out with the offense as a whole, is arguably the best recruiter on the staff. He's also in charge of a wide receiver room that is probably the best in the country.
College Football World Reacts To Brian Hartline's Decision
The 2022 season saw Ohio State promote wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to passing game coordinator. But with a slew of other teams hoping to bring Hartline into the fold, the Buckeyes coach has made his decision. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Hartline announced that despite speculation about his future,...
Michigan Announces Decision On Player Facing Felony Charge
Michigan starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. The alleged offense took place during a traffic stop in October, but charges weren't filed until Wednesday of this week. Smith has played in seven games for the Wolverines since this traffic stop incident. The...
Judge Has Made Decision On Michigan Star Mazi Smith
Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith could play in the Big Ten Championship Game despite facing a felony charge for carrying a concealed weapon. Per David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press, a judge granted Smith permission to travel out of state with the team and gave the senior a personal recognizance bond.
CJ Stroud Has Brutally Honest Admission On Michigan Loss
C.J. Stroud is winless against Michigan during his career as starting quarterback for Ohio State. The Heisman Trophy candidate acknowledged that his individual college football legacy could be defined by his 0-2 record against the Wolverines — but he's not willing to let this year's loss define his 2022 team.
College football star facing horrible legal charges
This season, Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been the team’s most dominant player on the defensive side of the ball and has been integral to the team’s 2022 College Football Playoff run. But it turns out, he has been playing despite some very serious legal trouble. According to a report from David Jesse Read more... The post College football star facing horrible legal charges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mind of Mike: Jim Harbaugh Shuts Us All Up
The Godfather Mike Farrell explains how everyone — including himself — whiffed so badly on Harbaugh
Look: Ryan Day's Recruiting Move Sparked An 'Uproar'
Earlier this week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Justin Frye took a visit to see Buckeye commit Luke Montgomery. When Montgomery posted a photo of the visit on Tuesday evening, it sparked somewhat of an "uproar" around the college football world. College football is currently...
Stephen A. Smith Has Shocking Admission On Ohio State After Getting Humiliated By Michigan
Stephen A. Smith didn't parse words on Wednesday's edition of First Take on ESPN. The Ohio State Buckeyes didn't just get beat by the Michigan Wolverines last week, Smith said- they got their ass kicked. Smith said he would have excused a Buckeyes defeat in the form of a thriller, but he ...
Look: Michigan Coach Has Painful Admission For Ohio State
Michigan's offense repeatedly burned Ohio State with big plays during Saturday's 45-23 win at The Shoe. All five of Michigan's touchdowns went for at least 45 yards, including 69- and 75-yard scores from Cornelius Johnson in the second quarter and two big late runs from Donovan Edwards to silence the Columbus crowd.
fcnews.org
Stroud not rewarded for sacrificing personal life
COLUMBUS — C.J. Stroud said he’s had no personal life during this football season to the point that there were times he chose watching film over taking phone calls from his mom. He did it to pursue a national championship and he did it to try to beat...
Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss
Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
