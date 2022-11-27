COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after crashing at a gas station in Colerain Township Wednesday night, investigators said. According to police, a person driving a Ford Explorer at a "ridiculous speed" clipped another car, lost control and crashed at a Shell gas station near the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Banning Road around 10 p.m. The car did not hit the building or any gas pumps.

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO