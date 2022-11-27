ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erlanger, KY

WLWT 5

Vehicle fire reported on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Vehicle fire reported on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
WLWT 5

Two lanes blocked due to a crash on State Route 22 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The two right lanes are blocked on State Route 22 in Montgomery after a crash, early Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation near the I-275 interchange...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes are blocked along south I-71 in Columbia Township

CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking lanes along the interstate in Columbia Township, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the two left lanes along southbound Interstate 71 at Red Bank Road are...
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton

WALTON, Ky. — A fatal multi-vehicle crash has shut down I-75 southbound at Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton. Dispatchers confirmed several vehicles are involved in the crash that shut down the highway around 4 p.m. The coroner is on the scene, dispatchers confirmed. For live traffic updates, click here.
WALTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on West Loveland Avenue in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on West Loveland Avenue and Englage Avenue in Loveland. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
LOVELAND, OH
WCPO

Man dies after crashing car at Colerain Township gas station

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after crashing at a gas station in Colerain Township Wednesday night, investigators said. According to police, a person driving a Ford Explorer at a "ridiculous speed" clipped another car, lost control and crashed at a Shell gas station near the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Banning Road around 10 p.m. The car did not hit the building or any gas pumps.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash and fuel spill on Longbranch Road in Union

UNION, Ky. — Report of a crash and fuel spill in front of Cooper High School on Longbranch Road in Boone County. Emergency crews are responding for clean-up. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This...
BOONE COUNTY, KY

