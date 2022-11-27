Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police are responding to Donaldson Highway in Erlanger for a reported crash with injuries
ERLANGER, Ky. — Police are responding to Donaldson Highway in Erlanger for a reported crash with injuries.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Pike and Dudley Road in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Pike and Dudley Road in Edgewood.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Winston Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Winston Avenue in Covington.
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Vehicle fire reported on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills.
WLWT 5
Two lanes blocked due to a crash on State Route 22 in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The two right lanes are blocked on State Route 22 in Montgomery after a crash, early Thursday morning. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation near the I-275 interchange
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Pride Parkway in Taylor Mill, blocking traffic
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Report of crash on Pride Parkway and Taylor Mill Road, in Taylor Mill, blocking traffic. Emergency crews responding.
WLWT 5
Two lanes are blocked along south I-71 in Columbia Township
CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking lanes along the interstate in Columbia Township, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the two left lanes along southbound Interstate 71 at Red Bank Road are
WLWT 5
Report of a crash at 12164 Lebanon Road in Sharonville, traffic impacted
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Report of a crash at 12164 Lebanon Road in Sharonville, traffic impacted.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at KY-17and Centennial Boulevard in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported at KY-17and Centennial Boulevard in Independence.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and Seward Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and Seward Road in Fairfield.
WCPO
Victims’ family members call for safety improvements to I-75 exit following another deadly crash
WALTON, Ky. — One interstate exit ramp in Boone County has seen two fatal crashes in 13 months, resulting in the deaths of three people. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash Tuesday evening on the exit ramp from I-75 to the Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton
WALTON, Ky. — A fatal multi-vehicle crash has shut down I-75 southbound at Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton. Dispatchers confirmed several vehicles are involved in the crash that shut down the highway around 4 p.m. The coroner is on the scene, dispatchers confirmed.
WLWT 5
A crash with injuries has been reported on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — A crash with injuries has been reported on Queen City Avenue in Westwood.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on West Loveland Avenue in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on West Loveland Avenue and Englage Avenue in Loveland. Emergency crews responding.
WLWT 5
Colerain Township police: Man dies after crash at Banning Road, Colerain Ave.
WHITE OAK, Ohio — A man has died following a crash near Banning Road and Colerain Avenue, Colerain Township police say. According to the department, around 10 p.m. Wednesday the driver of a blue Ford Explorer was heading northbound at a high speed when he approached the corner of Banning and clipped another vehicle.
WCPO
Man dies after crashing car at Colerain Township gas station
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after crashing at a gas station in Colerain Township Wednesday night, investigators said. According to police, a person driving a Ford Explorer at a "ridiculous speed" clipped another car, lost control and crashed at a Shell gas station near the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Banning Road around 10 p.m. The car did not hit the building or any gas pumps.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at South Gilmore and Resor roads in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at South Gilmore and Resor roads in Fairfield.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Symmes Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash with undetermined injuries on Symmes Road and Industry Drive in Fairfield. Emergency crews responding.
WLWT 5
Police respond to reported person struck by vehicle on Boudinot Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Police respond to reported person struck by vehicle on Boudinot Avenue in Westwood.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash and fuel spill on Longbranch Road in Union
UNION, Ky. — Report of a crash and fuel spill in front of Cooper High School on Longbranch Road in Boone County. Emergency crews are responding for clean-up.
