'This is the kind of game great teams win': Joe Burrow, Bengals down Titans, move to 7-4

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago

The Cincinnati Bengals didn't have Joe Mixon or Ja'Marr Chase for their rematch with the Tennessee Titans of an AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday in Nashville.

They won anyway, and they didn't even need a late Evan McPherson field goal to prevail as they did in January.

A costly penalty by the Titans' Kevin Strong erased a 31-yard field goal by McPherson with less than two minutes left, and the Bengals kneeled it for a 20-16 win to improve to 7-4.

"This is the kind of game great teams win," Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said afterward.

A short time later, Marvin Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars stunned Baltimore , moving the Bengals into a tie for the AFC North lead.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 'This is the kind of game great teams win': Joe Burrow, Bengals down Titans, move to 7-4

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

