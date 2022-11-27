Aggies RB Devon Achane Leaves Lasting Mark In Potential Final Game

Devon Achane could elect to go pro following this junior season.

COLLEGE STATION -- Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said he had no idea that Devon Achane surpassed the 1,000-yard marker for the first time in his career following a 17-yard run against No. 5 LSU in the second quarter.

Achane, however, did. Well actually, strike that. Running backs coach Tommie Robinson was the one to keep track of Achane's record, watching 113 dwindle down to 100. Then 50, Then 10 yards.

After hitting the mark, Robinson told Achane to do one more thing for the second half.

"He just kept pushing me and just telling me, 'Okay, let's see if you can get more,'" Achane said postgame. "Just basically just giving me more goals. I'm just out there just playing, having fun."

Achane totaled a career-high 215 yards and two touchdowns in the Aggies' 38-23 upset win over the Tigers. The junior also posted a career-best in attempts (38) while averaging 5.6 yards per run.

And to think, his record-setting night almost didn't happen.

Achane had missed the previous two games with a foot injury suffered in the Aggies' 42-24 loss to Florida in Week 11. Against UMass, the junior tailback suited up for warmup drills but elected to sit after further testing.

Last week, Achane was limited. He returned to practice for the first time Wednesday and even then was only capable of running quick cuts and short bursts. Still, Achane said postgame that he intended to play one last time this season for the Aggies (5-7, 2-6 SEC).

"[It] just wasn't important to me," Achane said. "[It was] just as important for the seniors. Not just for myself. You know, just basically for my team and teammates and stuff. Me coming back, just basically wanting to give my seniors a great last game at Kyle Field. That was my whole motivation to try to come back."

Achane scored on a 10-yard run to begin the game and give Texas A&M the early 7-0 lead. He broke free for six more runs of over 10 yards and picked nine first downs to kick the clock rolling.

Late in the fourth quarter, Fisher wanted to make a statement by punching it in one more time, thus ending any chance for the Tigers (9-3, 6-2 SEC) to make the College Football Playoff. Achane, who began splitting reps in the second half with sophomore Amari Daniels, was given the rock one more time.

From 10 yards out, Achane punched in his second score to give A&M a 21-point lead. As he crossed the pylon, the celebration began. Potentially his last as an Aggie.

“He’s a tremendous human being, a tremendous player, a tremendous leader, and a tremendous competitor,” Fisher said. “He has nothing but heart and toughness about him in everything he does.”

With his 17-yard scamper in the first half, Achane became just the 16th Texas A&M player to finish with 1,000 yards in a single season. His 1,102-yard total ranks 14th in school history. Currently, he's 17th all-time in rushing yards with 2,376.

Much remains a mystery for Achane moving forward. Walking off Kyle Field, he was greeted by countless fans that flood the grass following the final whistle, asking for selfies and autographs. Some even thanked him for his time in Aggieland, knowing that Saturday could be his last game with the 12th Man.

Achane said he would mull over his decision with his parents and Fisher in the coming weeks before making a final say. Multiple scouts have considered him to be a mid-day selection due to his speed and skills on special teams.

It was crucial for Achane to suit up one last time in 2022 for the Aggies amid a lost season. In reality, perhaps it wasn't about the 2022 season at all.

Instead, it was just to feel the rage of the crowd one more time.

"I love the 12th Man. I'm happy that if this was my last game, I'm happy to leave with a great performance as I did," Achane said.

"The time is coming."

The Aggies will not play in a bowl game this season for the first time since 2008.

