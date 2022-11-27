Read full article on original website
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day
On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
Cowboys Micah Parsons Watching Struggling Colts, Matt Ryan on MNF?
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons could be in for an enjoyable film study as he and the defense gets set to host the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Matt Ryan on Sunday night.
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Performance Tonight
The Pittsburgh Steelers are battling the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. With no Manning Cast for Peyton Manning to break down his former team, fans watched the standard ESPN telecast featuring Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. Some viewers are warming up to the MNF crew. MLB catcher Tucker Barnhart...
nbcsportsedge.com
Cowboys and Colts Clash on Sunday Night
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Colts, Cowboys Injury Report: Two Big Returns to Practice
The Indianapolis Colts got good news on Wednesday as starters Kylen Granson and Kwity Paye returned to practice in full capacity after missing last week's game.
NBC Sports
“About half the team” attended Russell Wilson’s birthday party
Eat your heart out, Bo Callahan. The fictional first overall pick in Draft Day raised red flags for the Cleveland Browns because he had no teammates at his 21st birthday party. The very real quarterback of the Denver Broncos did slightly better, for his 34th. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com,...
NFL Fans Struggling With No ‘ManningCast’ for Colts-Steelers on MNF
NFL fans are losing it with another week of no “ManningCast” for ESPN‘s “Monday Night Football.”. The popular alternate broadcast hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning has been on a hiatus since early November. Fans were anticipating its return this Monday, especially with Peyton’s former team, the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1), playing host to the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7).
'Dumb & Dumber': OBJ, Dalton Schultz, the Cap, & Cowboys TE Future
Are the Dallas Cowboys preparing for life without tight end Dalton Schultz.
NBC Sports
What Tua noticed in Jimmy G when watching 49ers game film
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel certainly is familiar with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but what has Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller?. The Miami quarterback has been watching plenty of tape to prepare for Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins clash at Levi’s Stadium, he told reporters Wednesday, including clips of San Francisco’s offense with Garoppolo, second-year pro Trey Lance and even former 49er C.J. Beathard throwing passes.
NBC Sports
Bears believe Eddie Jackson has significant Lisfranc injury
Bears safety Eddie Jackson left Sunday’s game against the Jets with an injury that looks like a serious one. Jackson suffered what the team believes was a significant Lisfranc injury, according to NFL Network. Although he is still being evaluated, that would almost certainly mean his season is over...
Cowboys Mike McCarthy & ‘Dynamic’ Colts RB Jonathan Taylor: Cheesehead Connection?
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has been aware of Indianapolis Colts running Jonathan Taylor dating back to both of their days in Wisconsin.
Michael Vick docuseries on Black QBs will feature Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will be one of several featured in Michael Vick's new docuseries highlighting the evolution of the Black quarterback.
NBC Sports
Report: Packers to waive Johnathan Abram
Safety Johnathan Abram is headed back to the waiver wire. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers are going to waive Abram on Tuesday. Abram joined the team earlier this month when Green Bay claimed him off of waivers from the Raiders. Abram did not play against the...
An ode to Jacoby Brissett: His 5 best plays as the starting quarterback
While his time under center for the Cleveland Browns has come to an end in 2022, quarterback Jacoby Brissett exceeded all expectations this season. Posting career-high numbers across the board, the quarterback position is far from the reason the Browns sit with a 4-7 record through 11 games. As the...
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels: Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow are “getting closer, no doubt”
The Raiders have won each of their last two games and appear to be finding their groove as they continue head coach Josh McDaniels’ first season with the franchise. Offensive help could be on the way soon, too, in tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow. Both players...
Matt Ryan Reveals What Colts’ Mindset Is Moving Forward
With the Indianapolis Colts season spiraling, Matt Ryan opens up on how the team is preparing for the Dallas Cowboys and their final five games.
NBC Sports
The 10 most ridiculous, insane, mind-blowing Hurts stats
Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards, threw two touchdown passes, had four runs of 17 yards or longer, rushed for 10 first downs and was generally spectacular in the Eagles’ 40-33 win over the Packers Sunday night at the Linc. He did things humans aren’t supposed to do.
NBC Sports
McDaniel cracks perfect joke about facing Shanahan, 49ers
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. It's a matchup that has been a long time coming, as the two coaches first crossed paths in the NFL on the 2006 Houston Texans. Shanahan was a 27-year-old wide receivers coach and McDaniel was a 23-year-old offensive assistant under Gary Kubiak.
Colts Still Outside of Top 10 in 2023 NFL Draft Order
The Indianapolis Colts still sit outside of the top 10 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft order despite losing on Monday night and being three games under .500.
