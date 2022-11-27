ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Performance Tonight

The Pittsburgh Steelers are battling the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. With no Manning Cast for Peyton Manning to break down his former team, fans watched the standard ESPN telecast featuring Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. Some viewers are warming up to the MNF crew. MLB catcher Tucker Barnhart...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nbcsportsedge.com

Cowboys and Colts Clash on Sunday Night

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

“About half the team” attended Russell Wilson’s birthday party

Eat your heart out, Bo Callahan. The fictional first overall pick in Draft Day raised red flags for the Cleveland Browns because he had no teammates at his 21st birthday party. The very real quarterback of the Denver Broncos did slightly better, for his 34th. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com,...
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Struggling With No ‘ManningCast’ for Colts-Steelers on MNF

NFL fans are losing it with another week of no “ManningCast” for ESPN‘s “Monday Night Football.”. The popular alternate broadcast hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning has been on a hiatus since early November. Fans were anticipating its return this Monday, especially with Peyton’s former team, the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1), playing host to the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

What Tua noticed in Jimmy G when watching 49ers game film

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel certainly is familiar with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but what has Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller?. The Miami quarterback has been watching plenty of tape to prepare for Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins clash at Levi’s Stadium, he told reporters Wednesday, including clips of San Francisco’s offense with Garoppolo, second-year pro Trey Lance and even former 49er C.J. Beathard throwing passes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Bears believe Eddie Jackson has significant Lisfranc injury

Bears safety Eddie Jackson left Sunday’s game against the Jets with an injury that looks like a serious one. Jackson suffered what the team believes was a significant Lisfranc injury, according to NFL Network. Although he is still being evaluated, that would almost certainly mean his season is over...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Report: Packers to waive Johnathan Abram

Safety Johnathan Abram is headed back to the waiver wire. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers are going to waive Abram on Tuesday. Abram joined the team earlier this month when Green Bay claimed him off of waivers from the Raiders. Abram did not play against the...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

The 10 most ridiculous, insane, mind-blowing Hurts stats

Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards, threw two touchdown passes, had four runs of 17 yards or longer, rushed for 10 first downs and was generally spectacular in the Eagles’ 40-33 win over the Packers Sunday night at the Linc. He did things humans aren’t supposed to do.
DALLAS, PA
NBC Sports

McDaniel cracks perfect joke about facing Shanahan, 49ers

Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. It's a matchup that has been a long time coming, as the two coaches first crossed paths in the NFL on the 2006 Houston Texans. Shanahan was a 27-year-old wide receivers coach and McDaniel was a 23-year-old offensive assistant under Gary Kubiak.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy