Colorado Springs, CO

Air Force fullback Brad Roberts caught grief from teammates on record-setting run

By BRENT BRIGGEMAN brent.briggeman@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
Air Force running back Brad Roberts celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

SAN DIEGO – Even in his shining moment, Brad Roberts' teammates gave him grief.

Roberts set Air Force’s single-season rushing record on the second play of the game on Saturday night, busting loose on a 63-yard trap play up the middle to the San Diego State 5-yard line.

That the run didn’t go for a touchdown and Roberts was instead caught and knocked out of bounds by backside safety Dallas Branch was something his teammates – particularly quarterback Haaziq Daniels – didn’t allow to go unnoticed.

“100 percent,” Roberts said when asked if teammates talked trash after the run. “Especially from Ziq. But it is what it is.

“I don’t like anybody being able to catch me,” added Roberts following Air Force’s 13-3 victory as he wore a previously white jersey stained completely green from the Snapdragon Stadium grass. “But the dude was fast and he made a good play.”

Roberts capped that drive with three more runs to take it into the end zone for the game’s lone touchdown. He carried all five times on that opening drive for 75 yards. He finished the game with 187 rushing yards on 35 carries.

Roberts now ranks third nationally with 1,612 rushing yards, trailing only UAB’s DeWayne McBride (1,713) and Illinois’ Chase Brown (1,643). UAB and Illinois, like Air Force, are bowl eligible, so McBride and Brown should have another game to add to their totals, as will Roberts.

Roberts has reached the point where he could earn Heisman Trophy votes. It is unlikely to be a serious charge, as he is not the rushing leader in yards or touchdowns (his 15 touchdowns rank 10th) and he plays on a three-loss Group of Five team, it would seem unlikely he’ll accrue enough points in the voting to make a serious bid toward an invitation to the ceremony. Each Heisman ballot includes three spots, so to earn a vote Roberts would have to be considered in a voter’s top three.

For context on Roberts’ career, Air Force has finished in the top five nationally in rushing 32 times since 1982. He now owns the No. 1 and No. 4 individual rushing seasons for a team that runs so prolifically and has for so long.

Early last week Roberts wasn’t even sure he’d play at San Diego State, but the swelling in a hand injury suffered against Colorado State subsided, strength returned and he was good to go. Roberts said he spends an hour or two in the trainer’s room every day, which explains the ability to post the top two seasons in terms of rushing attempts in consecutive years (298 in 2021, 308 in 2022).

“He’s been that way the last two years and certainly was again tonight, because it was hard tonight,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “The quality of bodies they have and how physical they are. Every time we play this game we get a good number of guys who are really dinged and bruised. It happened again tonight.”

Air Force lost linemen Wesley Ndago and Kaleb Holcomb to first-half injuries.

Ndago and Holcomb will be among those treated to a meal from the fullback – Roberts is thinking he’ll grill some steaks – to celebrate the record.

“I really think it’s almost like a team record,” said Roberts, who passed the mark set by Beau Morgan in 1996. “I talked to the offensive line. I’ve got to take them out to dinner now. I really couldn’t have done it without them.”

Breakout box

DOMINANT DEFENSE

Air Force’s defense held San Diego State to minus-1 rushing yard on Saturday, the Aztecs’ lowest figure since a 2008 loss to TCU. The Aztecs were 0-for-10 on third down and didn’t gain 100 yards of total offense until midway through the fourth quarter.

Here’s where that leaves the Falcons defense on the national charts.

Total defense – 1st, 256.4 yards per game

Passing defense – 2nd, 156.7 yards per game

Scoring defense – 4th, 13.25 points per game

Rushing defense – 10th, 99.8 yards per game

