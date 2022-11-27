ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Ex-NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Patrick Beverley has vulgar message for Deandre Ayton after suspension

Where Frank Sinatra would say, “Regrets, I’ve had a few,” Patrick Beverley would instead say, “Regrets, I have none.”. Speaking this week on his podcast for Barstool Sports, the Los Angelers Lakers guard Beverley offered a vulgar message for Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton. Beverley just completed the three-game suspension he received from the NBA for shoving Ayton in the back during the Lakers-Suns game on Nov. 22 (video here).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Luke Fickell shares update on status of Jim Leonhard

Luke Fickell is now the head coach at Wisconsin, and one big question many have had is what will happen with Jim Leonhard. Leonhard played at Wisconsin from 2001-2004 and followed that with a lengthy NFL career. He later joined Paul Chryst’s staff with the Badgers in 2016 and quickly rose to the position of defensive coordinator.
MADISON, WI
Dodgers reportedly bringing in former All-Star pitcher

Despite losing Tyler Anderson in free agency earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to maintain their All-Star equilibrium. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are in agreement to sign veteran right-hander Shelby Miller pending a physical. Miller’s deal will be a major-league contract, Rosenthal adds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chiefs defender takes shot at Tee Higgins ahead of Week 13 matchup

One Kansas City Chiefs player appears to be poking the bengal ahead of Sunday’s showdown. Chiefs safety Justin Reid spoke with reporters on Wednesday and addressed his team’s coming matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Reid took a shot at Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, pretending he did not know Higgins and referring to Higgins as “Higbee” instead. Then Reid said that Higgins was “a talented receiver” but “more of a finesse type of guy” and “not the best blocker.” Finally Reid declared that “I’m gonna lock [Higgins] down.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency visit schedule revealed

Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agency visit schedule has been revealed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Beckham is set to visit with three teams. On Thursday, he is scheduled to meet with the New York Giants. On Friday, Odell has a visit scheduled with the Buffalo Bills. And on Monday, Beckham is set to visit with the Dallas Cowboys.
BUFFALO, NY
New York City, NY
