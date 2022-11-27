Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Could Return To New England Patriots: Report
Brady spent his first 20 NFL seasons with the Patriots before signing with the Buccaneers in 2020.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
New NFL team listed as favorite to win Super Bowl
There is now a new betting favorite to win the Super Bowl. For the first time since last season, the Kansas City Chiefs are now favored to win the Super Bowl. Previously this year, the Bills were favored, but the Chiefs are healthier and regarded as playing better, likely leading to the odds shift.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Don Mattingly close to landing coaching job with AL East team
Donnie Baseball could be returning to the AL East. Mattingly was fired by the Miami Marlins. He says he has received interest from other teams since then, and a report published on Tuesday said he is close to landing a job. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman says Mattingly and...
Ex-NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Patrick Beverley has vulgar message for Deandre Ayton after suspension
Where Frank Sinatra would say, “Regrets, I’ve had a few,” Patrick Beverley would instead say, “Regrets, I have none.”. Speaking this week on his podcast for Barstool Sports, the Los Angelers Lakers guard Beverley offered a vulgar message for Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton. Beverley just completed the three-game suspension he received from the NBA for shoving Ayton in the back during the Lakers-Suns game on Nov. 22 (video here).
Luke Fickell shares update on status of Jim Leonhard
Luke Fickell is now the head coach at Wisconsin, and one big question many have had is what will happen with Jim Leonhard. Leonhard played at Wisconsin from 2001-2004 and followed that with a lengthy NFL career. He later joined Paul Chryst’s staff with the Badgers in 2016 and quickly rose to the position of defensive coordinator.
Dodgers reportedly bringing in former All-Star pitcher
Despite losing Tyler Anderson in free agency earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to maintain their All-Star equilibrium. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are in agreement to sign veteran right-hander Shelby Miller pending a physical. Miller’s deal will be a major-league contract, Rosenthal adds.
Jerry Jones addresses Odell Beckham Jr airplane incident
Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off an airplane while trying to fly from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning, and some have wondered if the incident will impact his free agency. The owner of at least one team is unbothered. Beckham was removed from an American Airlines flight after...
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 13 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.
Chiefs defender takes shot at Tee Higgins ahead of Week 13 matchup
One Kansas City Chiefs player appears to be poking the bengal ahead of Sunday’s showdown. Chiefs safety Justin Reid spoke with reporters on Wednesday and addressed his team’s coming matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Reid took a shot at Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, pretending he did not know Higgins and referring to Higgins as “Higbee” instead. Then Reid said that Higgins was “a talented receiver” but “more of a finesse type of guy” and “not the best blocker.” Finally Reid declared that “I’m gonna lock [Higgins] down.”
NFL insider sees Tom Brady reunion as realistic option for Patriots
Legendary quarterback Tom Brady could be nearing the end of his wildly successful three-year run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and one NFL insider isn’t ruling out a possible reunion with the New England Patriots. But who is going to be John Cusack standing underneath the window with “In...
Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency visit schedule revealed
Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agency visit schedule has been revealed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Beckham is set to visit with three teams. On Thursday, he is scheduled to meet with the New York Giants. On Friday, Odell has a visit scheduled with the Buffalo Bills. And on Monday, Beckham is set to visit with the Dallas Cowboys.
Report reveals when Zach Wilson might get starting job back
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said last week when he benched Zach Wilson that the former BYU star will be back on the field at some point this season, but that hardly sounds like a guarantee. Mike White led the Jets to a 31-10 win in his first...
Patrick Mahomes reveals how he cheated on Andy Reid’s pre-draft test
Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best draft pick Andy Reid has ever made, but apparently Matt Nagy deserves some serious credit for helping to bring the Kansas City Chiefs head coach and his star quarterback together. Mahomes was a guest recently on the “New Heights” podcast with Jason and Travis...
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman want to change 1 thing about the NFL playoff picture
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman want to change one thing about the NFL playoff picture, though it’s not what you would expect. During the second quarter of the Week 12 “Monday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN shared a graphic regarding the AFC playoff picture.
Report: Referee Tony Brothers was disciplined over Spencer Dinwiddie accusation
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a troubling accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers earlier this month, and it would appear the league quietly took disciplinary action against the veteran referee. Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul during the Mavericks’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 4. After...
