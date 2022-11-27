One Kansas City Chiefs player appears to be poking the bengal ahead of Sunday’s showdown. Chiefs safety Justin Reid spoke with reporters on Wednesday and addressed his team’s coming matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Reid took a shot at Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, pretending he did not know Higgins and referring to Higgins as “Higbee” instead. Then Reid said that Higgins was “a talented receiver” but “more of a finesse type of guy” and “not the best blocker.” Finally Reid declared that “I’m gonna lock [Higgins] down.”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO