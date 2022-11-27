Read full article on original website
J.J. Stover has a new gig: Booking country stars for Kearney stage
KEARNEY — At age 49, J.J. Stover’s career path has taken many turns, but he said it’s exciting to be rolling on his latest venture as a concert promoter. “I have two goals — to help the community and get larger concerts,” Stover said while listing the acts he’s booked for Dec. 9 in the Exhibition Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
Interstate 80 between Shelton, Wood River reopens after peroxide leak
Interstate 80 from Shelton to Wood River has reopened after crews cleaned up an organic peroxide leak. The Nebraska State Patrol said cleanup efforts took about 24 hours. In a Facebook post, the patrol said a crash caused the leak, which required specialized Hazmat cleanup. There were no injuries. "Thanks...
Kearney street will close so lights can go on 2nd Avenue overpass
Firefighters have rescued a 13-year-old blind dog that fell into a hole at a California construction site. According to KABC-TV, the dog, named Cesar, lives next to the site in Pasadena with his owner. The dog apparently wandered onto the site, said Cesar's owner Mary, who declined to give her last name. Cesar then fell into the hole, which was about 15 feet (4.5 meters) deep and 3 feet (0.91 meters) wide, around 7 p.m. Sept. 20. Mary was alerted by the barking of her other dog. Cesar responded, and she could hear he was no longer in her own yard. A Pasadena search and rescue team soon responded to the scene. Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin said confined-space rescues present unique challenges for firefighters. "There's lot of steps we need to do to make it as safe as possible. For not just the dog but also our rescuers," Augustin said. The team hooked up a series of ropes and pulleys to lower one team member into the hole. It took the team member about 12 minutes to reach the dog, secure him in a harness and bring him back to the surface. Cesar appeared to be healthy and uninjured after he was brought out of the hole. He shook off a heavy coat of construction dirt and dust and was reunited with his owner at the scene.
GWYL raised $173,000 in its first 9 hours. Make your donation before 11:59 p.m. tonight
KEARNEY — Incredible. That’s how Judi Sickler, president and CEO of the Kearney Area Community Foundation, described the first nine hours of the 10th annual Give Where You Live, the 24-hour fundraising effort that will benefit 181 nonprofits in Buffalo County. At 9:26 a.m., $174,062 had been given...
Enjoy the magic of Christmas Saturday in Gibbon
GIBBON — “The Magic of a Small Town Christmas” will come to Gibbon on Saturday. The community will be hosting its first Christmas in the park event in conjunction with holiday festivities at the Gibbon Public Library. The theme for this year’s event is based off the children’s book “The Magic of a Small Town Christmas” by Megan Alexander. The story will be featured in the library’s Holiday Storybook Walk of Lights.
Some downtown streets will close for Christmas Walk on The Bricks Thursday
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced that Central Avenue from Railroad Street to the south side of 22nd Street, and from the north side of 22nd Street to 25th Street will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday. The purpose of the closure is for the Christmas...
Haarbergs receive Kearney Sertoma Club's October Yard of the Month Award
KEARNEY — Elaine and Kent Haarberg moved from their farmhouse near Imperial in southwest Nebraska to Kearney about four years ago. They said much of their spare time is devoted to following their grandkids’ activities, and yes, one of their grandsons, Heinrich Haarberg, is a quarterback on the Huskers’ roster.
2-a-days: Lexington returns slew of state wrestling qualifiers
LEXINGTON — The Lexington wrestling team gained plenty of valuable experience last year — experience they hope will result in more victories this year. The Minutemen qualified four wrestlers for state last year and all four return. Senior Daven Naylor (36-11) leads the list of returnees. He placed...
Bravo: Presbyterian Gloria Dei Bells at the Merryman
KEARNEY — “There’s just something about handbells to get that Christmas spirit going,” said Angela Wright, director of the Presbyterian Gloria Dei Bells and organizer of the annual handbell concert at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. This year’s performance will feature three handbell choirs from area...
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for November 30
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (35) updates to this series since Updated 27 min ago.
The Buckle ready to roll out new spot at Hilltop Mall
KEARNEY — The Buckle announced Thursday it will open at its new location at the Hilltop Mall on Tuesday. The Kearney store is among several at the mall that have relocated in recent months. In addition to changing its entry to face west toward Hilltop's main parking lot, The Buckle's new location has undergone extensive remodeling.
Buffalo County fire being investigated for arson
KEARNEY — The Nebraska State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire Saturday in rural Buffalo County. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the fire at 8:26 p.m. Saturday south of mile marker 278 on Interstate 80 in Buffalo County, said Deputy Chief Jason Whalen. The fire burned in a wooded area along the Platte River, and it was difficult to access. The Buffalo County Department of Roads helped clear the area with a bulldozer.
St. James Catholic Church offers comfort for the grieving this holiday season
KEARNEY — St. James Catholic Church at 3801 A Avenue will host an informal social gathering at 11:30 a.m. Sunday (after the 10:30 a.m. Mass) for those who are grieving, whether after a recent loss or a loss from years ago. A light luncheon of soup, cheese and dessert...
Theft at Minden bowling alley leads to local man's arrest
MINDEN — A Minden man has been arrested in connection to a burglary at a Minden bowling alley, as well as theft of a motor vehicle. According to a press release from the Minden Police Department, the MPD received a report of a burglary in progress at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday at Auto Way Bowl in Minden. Officers responded to the scene and found a glass door had been broken.
Kearney man arrested in connection with stabbing
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is charged with first-degree assault after allegedly stabbing another man. Joseph Gihon, 19, is charged in Buffalo County Court with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, according to court records. Both charges are felonies. A bond was set...
Kearney man to prison for 30 years in assault cases
KEARNEY — A Kearney man will serve up to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in May 2021. Jason Jones, 42, was sentenced Tuesday in Buffalo County District Court to 20-30 years in prison for felony first-degree sexual assault, according to court records. Judge Ryan Carson gave Jones 560 days credit for time already served. Jones must register as a sex offender for 25 years.
