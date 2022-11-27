ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Police: Pennsylvania teenager allegedly confesses to murder over Instagram

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ghxwZ_0jPGyb3s00

BENSALEM, Pa. — A teenager in Pennsylvania allegedly confessed to murder over Instagram, police say.

According to a news release from Bensalem Police Department, officers received a call on Friday just after 4 p.m. about a possible murder. The caller told officers that her daughter got a video chat on Instagram from a 16-year-old acquaintance. In the video, the teenager allegedly said that he killed someone. BPD said that the video allegedly flipped to show of legs and feet of another person covered in blood. The teenager also allegedly asked for some help in getting rid of the body.

According to WPVI, the teenager was later identified as Joshua Cooper, 16. Officers went to Cooper’s house, which was located at the Top of the Ridge Trailer Park. As the officers approached the home, they saw a young man run out of the back. He was found later near the trailer park.

According to WPVI, the victim -- a juvenile girl -- was found on the floor of the bathroom with an apparent gunshot wound.

BPD said that it was reportedly apparent that someone tried to clean up the crime scene.

Cooper has been charged as an adult on charges of criminal homicide and possessing instruments of crime and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, according to BPD. Cooper has been denied bail and has been sent to a juvenile detention center.

BPD is asking anyone with information to call Detective Ryan Kolb at 215-633-3746 or Detective Shawn Smith at 215-633-3687.

Latest trending news:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Alligator park searching for stolen tortoises

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park is trying to find two of its animals. Zoo officials said that two Galapagos tortoises were stolen on Nov. 30, but did not say how they were taken, WJAX reported. Officials are also watching hours of video surveillance...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Cheerleading abuse accusations increase to 20 with Ohio case

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — The latest lawsuit in a series alleging widespread sexual misconduct across competitive cheerleading alleges that officials allowed two choreographers to continue working after they were investigated for sexual abuse. Snowballing accounts of cheerleaders' alleged abuse have led to increased scrutiny around the sport...
OHIO STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Threats at numerous North Carolina schools Thursday found ‘not credible’

CHARLOTTE — Numerous threats to schools in several cities across North Carolina turned out to be hoaxes, officials confirmed to Channel 9 on Thursday. In Charlotte, there were prank calls about people being shot at four different schools: Olympic High School, Mallard Creek High School, West Charlotte High School, and Northwest School of the Arts. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson told Channel 9 that law enforcement officers began investigating and found the threats weren’t credible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Missouri executes man for killing police officer in 2005

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri man who was convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis officer in 2005, was executed Tuesday evening. Kevin Johnson, 37, was executed after an injection of pentobarbital was administered Tuesday evening, becoming the state’s second execution this year and the 17th one nationwide, according to The Associated Press.
MISSOURI STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Trial over DeSantis removal of prosecutor on abortion ends

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday. Lawyers for Andrew Warren, a Democrat...
FLORIDA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the...
FLORIDA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Georgians shatter another voting record as Warnock, Walker trade blows

ATLANTA — More than 300,000 Georgians cast their ballots on Monday in Georgia's highly contentious Senate runoff race, smashing the of 233,000 votes set just four years ago, according to Georgia's secretary of state office. The record-setting vote tally on the first day of mandatory in-person early voting statewide paves the way for a dramatic showdown between simmering political rivals in Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker with just four days of early voting remaining until election day on Dec. 6.
GEORGIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
119K+
Followers
138K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy