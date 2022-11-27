Read full article on original website
Word on the street Bacliff/San Leon... 11/30/2022
· Bacliff Fire Department would like to congregate one of our members, Frank Gulden, for competing in the battle of the badges in Galveston last night and bringing home a win!!
Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston
There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
mocomotive.com
Johnson Development venture buys land for Magnolia community planned for 3,700 homes
Houston-based Johnson Development, in partnership with IHP Capital Partners, has acquired the first 600 acres of a planned 1,400-acre community in Magnolia. The yet to be named development is planned for 3,700 single-family homes and townhomes. The first lots are expected to be available to builders in 2024. Home prices and builders were not announced.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Houston Restaurant The Warwick Offers a Posh Sunday Brunch in Galleria Area
In 2019, after 40 years, Houston’s on Westheimer closed without warning. Fast-forward to 2022, and The Warwick now operates in that location at 5888 Westheimer. Since opening, the restaurant has expanded its hours and added brunch, which is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Warwick is posh and...
The Juicy Crab opens in First Colony Mall, brings Cajun seafood to Sugar Land
The Juicy Crab has opened in First Colony Mall, bringing Cajun seafood to Sugar Land. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) A franchise location of The Juicy Crab is now open and operating in Sugar Land’s First Colony Mall. The location, 16535 Southwest Fwy. Ste. 2001, opened in late October-early November, staff...
'We have done this before': Retailers pivot amid Houston's boil water notice
With the sudden news that the entire city of Houston was under a boil water advisory, grocery stores and restaurants immediately put plans into action.
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to Town
A popular Texas restaurant is opening in Scottsdale.Photo byTim Toomey/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants from out of state make the move to Arizona, it’s typically in the form of a pizza joint, or a taco restaurant because both are easily set up and instantly have a built-in following. Of course, there are times when unique restaurants make the trek to Arizona while bringing with them a unique menu and eating experience. Restaurant owners that see the growth taking place throughout metro Phoenix recognize the potential and the expanding client base. That is exactly why a popular Houston restaurant has decided to cross out of the Lone Star State and set up roots right in the heart of the Copper State.
tmpresale.com
Los Lonely Boys – Texas Tour 2023s event in Houston, TX Feb 18th, 2023 – pre-sale code
The presale password for a new Los Lonely Boys – Texas Tour 2023 pre-sale is available here 🙂 Members with a working presale info will have an opportunity to get performance tickets before the general public 🙂. This pre-sale is an ideal time to buy your own tickets,...
Fort Bend Star
PUMA Development proposes plan to redevelop Sugar Land's Imperial Char House
After several years of speculation about the fate of one of Sugar Land's most distinctive buildings, things may finally be coming into focus. In a Thursday press release, the City of Sugar Land announced that Houston-based PUMA Development proposed to preserve and begin development of the Imperial Char House, the largest feature of the Imperial Sugar Company, which gave the city its name.
This Luxurious $27 Million Houston Home Has an Extraordinary Amount of Windows
Don't expect a lot of privacy living in this luxurious Houston, TX mansion. Well, I'm sure if you're dropping $27 million on your house you'll be able to invest appropriately in window blinds. But this nearly see-through home is truly a sight to behold. Yup, I just found the people...
This Brick Home on the Water in Spring, Texas is Picture Perfect
This amazing home located in Spring, Texas doesn’t just look nice, this is what life goals are all about. When I saw the back patio area, I knew this property was something special. Just looking at the home from the front view you know it’s stunning, the fence, the landscaping, the architecture it’s all incredible. Although, with a list price of $5,575,000, the home better be something unforgettable.
thekatynews.com
Katy Resident Claims $1 Million Powerball® Prize
A Katy resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Oct. 31. The ticket was purchased at Annie Stop N Shop #1, located at 6402 Airline Drive, in Houston. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the white...
cw39.com
Kemah restaurant has best burger in Texas & among best in US in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the most popular food in America, it’s really not a competition. In sheer volume of consumption alone, it’s got to be the burger with or without the cheese, and no state does it better than Texas. So, when it comes...
The Grinch Kids Ice Cream FloAT
This five-minute drink has all the yummy adjectives. It’s bright, light, sweet, tangy, tart, zingy, creamy, and more!. It’s unbelievably simple to make, too. There’s even an adult version with vodka if you want to indulge.
a-z-animals.com
10 Adorable Puppies in Houston to Adopt for Christmas
Adopting and rescuing puppies is not only an amazing gift for the holiday season, but it also can be an incredibly meaningful way to make a difference in a pup’s life. This Christmas season, why not consider one of the many adorable puppies in Houston that are waiting to find their forever home? From playful terriers to sweet-natured Labrador retrievers, Houston has a variety of puppies that are ready for adoption.
Houston Chronicle
H-E-B and Kroger limit bottled water sales under boil notice
In light of the boil-water notice issued by the city of Houston Sunday night, local residents are running to groceries stores across town to buy bottles of water for activities such as drinking, cooking, bathing and brushing their teeth. With supplies limited, stores such as Kroger, H-E-B and Randalls are only allowing customers to purchase so much bottled water at one time.
