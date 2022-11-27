Read full article on original website
Douglas County father pleads guilty to incident that led to Amber Alert in 2021
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A Douglas County father entered an Alford plea to a domestic abuse charge from an incident in the spring of 2021 that led to a statewide Amber Alert. Chad Emmerson, 53, of Ava, Mo., entered the plea, admitting the state has sufficient evidence to establish guilt.
KYTV
Lawrence County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office rules deaths of 2 inside home as murder-suicide
MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office ruled the deaths of a man and woman inside a Miller home as a murder-suicide. Investigators say, Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, Kan., shot and killed Caleb Kingsley, 55, while he was sleeping. Investigators say Kennedy then turned the gun on herself.
KYTV
Police arrest suspects accused in armed robbery at McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Aurora Police Department arrested suspects wanted for an armed robbery at the McDonald’s on Tuesday night. Police made the arrests Wednesday evening. Police say they have uncovered evidence, including the firearm, linking the suspects to the crime. Police say two people wearing masks held...
KYTV
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office searching for owners of stolen property
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owners of property tossed out of a vehicle during a pursuit. Officers pursued a white Chevy Malibu on Tuesday. Investigators say the suspect threw out several items, including a compressor and a floor jack, during the pursuit.
KYTV
Police release autopsy of man found dead in burning home in Monett, Mo.
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man found dead inside a burning home in Monett showed no signs of trauma. Firefighters responded to the house fire Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Street. They found the man dead in the basement of the home. Investigators...
KYTV
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports school threats up by 50% for 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Eighty-seven school shooting threats have been reported in 2022 to the Missouri State Highway Patrol through their “Courage2Report” app. It’s something we’ve seen at both Mountain Home (Ark.) and Hillcrest High Schools within the past month. The highway patrol uses an anonymous program called “Courage to Report.” Anyone can report a threat not only on the desktop, as shown here but also on its app or phone line.
KYTV
Police investigate an armed robbery at the McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) -Police say two people wearing masks held up the McDonald’s on South Elliott at approximately 10:00 Tuesday night. One of the robbers pulled out a gun and demanded money. The robbers left the store on foot with cash. No one was hurt. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol K9 sniffs out 170 pounds of methamphetamine during traffic stop in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol praised its K9 for sniffing out drugs during a traffic stop in Greene County. Troopers stopped the vehicle on I-44 for a traffic violation. K9 James led troopers to 170 pounds of methamphetamine. Troopers arrested the driver from out of state. To...
KYTV
Victim Center gives tips on spotting domestic violence during the holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While the holidays can be a time of warm family moments, that’s not the case for everyone. In a Facebook post, the Springfield Police Department outlined four separate calls of domestic violence. Each one resulted in arrests this Thanksgiving weekend. Brandi Bartel, executive director of...
KYTV
Police identify pedestrian struck and killed at busy Springfield intersection
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a pedestrian struck by two cars at a busy Springfield intersection. Christopher Fleming, 45, of Springfield, died in the crash. Officers responded to South Campbell and Plainview Road intersection around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say two vehicles hit Fleming as he walked across Campbell Avenue. He later died at a Springfield hospital from his injuries.
KYTV
Thieves steal toys from Dollar General in Republic, Mo., meant for families in need
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man stole toys and books from a Dollar General store in Republic donated to go to local kids. The crime happened Wednesday morning. Lutheran Family & Children Services, a not-for-profit set to help children, was set to give the gifts to around 300 kids.
KYTV
Firefighters locate body in burning home in Monett, Mo.
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The Monett Police Department reports firefighters discovered a body in a burning home. Firefighters responded to the house fire Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Street. They found a man dead in the basement of the home. Investigators say the identity of...
KYTV
Median barrier cables were in place at Springfield’s I-44 location that killed four people but failed to stop crossover crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heartbreaking news over the holidays that a crash on Interstate 44 near Springfield killed four people on Thanksgiving night got even more sad on Monday when the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that barrier cables were present in the median where the crash happened, but did not prevent a truck from crossing into the opposite lanes and killing two more people.
KYTV
City of Wheatland, Mo., receiving more than $960,000 in ARPA money for wastewater improvements
WHEATLAND, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Wheatland will receive more than $960,000 to fix its wastewater systems. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. “This was a grant for improvements to our wastewater system. We’re going to fix some of our I & I and upgrade our lift stations and replace and repair some sewer lines,” said Sonia Kennedy, City Clerk.
KYTV
Springfield couple solar system works following On Your Side Investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple has a working solar system following an On Your Side Investigation. You might recall a few weeks ago when we told you about a bankrupt solar company that left thousands of customers across the country in the dark. You might remember Damian and...
KYTV
Flu cases increasing across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Counties in the Ozarks are feeling this flu season. The Texas County Health Department has seen over a 150% increase in flu cases over the last two weeks; nearly a quarter of those cases are kids. “My staff has said we have seen higher numbers of...
KYTV
Springfield-Greene County Health Department offering free COVID-19 test kits at libraries
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield-Greene County Health and the Springfield-Greene County Library District will distribute approximately 2,000 free at-home COVID-19 test kits at all ten Greene County library branches beginning Thursday, December 1. Anyone in need of at-home test kits is welcome to visit any library location to retrieve two...
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools School Board reviewing $220 million bond proposal for April ballot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Public Schools School Board will address a $220 million proposal for improvements. School leaders call it “phase two” of the plan to improve school buildings. The Community Task Force will share the proposal at the board meeting Tuesday night. The task force has been working on this plan for months. It asked for the bond to be put on April’s ballot.
KYTV
Public school administrators in Ava, Mo. enlist the support of a behavioral health counselor
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - One school district in the Ozarks is taking a new approach to helping students navigate the pressures of learning. Ava Elementary has a new staff member whose role goes beyond teaching. “If students don’t feel safe and secure they’re not going to learn,” said Ava Schools...
KYTV
