SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Eighty-seven school shooting threats have been reported in 2022 to the Missouri State Highway Patrol through their “Courage2Report” app. It’s something we’ve seen at both Mountain Home (Ark.) and Hillcrest High Schools within the past month. The highway patrol uses an anonymous program called “Courage to Report.” Anyone can report a threat not only on the desktop, as shown here but also on its app or phone line.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO