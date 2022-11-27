ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strafford, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KYTV

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports school threats up by 50% for 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Eighty-seven school shooting threats have been reported in 2022 to the Missouri State Highway Patrol through their “Courage2Report” app. It’s something we’ve seen at both Mountain Home (Ark.) and Hillcrest High Schools within the past month. The highway patrol uses an anonymous program called “Courage to Report.” Anyone can report a threat not only on the desktop, as shown here but also on its app or phone line.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate an armed robbery at the McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) -Police say two people wearing masks held up the McDonald’s on South Elliott at approximately 10:00 Tuesday night. One of the robbers pulled out a gun and demanded money. The robbers left the store on foot with cash. No one was hurt. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department...
AURORA, MO
KYTV

Police identify pedestrian struck and killed at busy Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a pedestrian struck by two cars at a busy Springfield intersection. Christopher Fleming, 45, of Springfield, died in the crash. Officers responded to South Campbell and Plainview Road intersection around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say two vehicles hit Fleming as he walked across Campbell Avenue. He later died at a Springfield hospital from his injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Firefighters locate body in burning home in Monett, Mo.

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The Monett Police Department reports firefighters discovered a body in a burning home. Firefighters responded to the house fire Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Street. They found a man dead in the basement of the home. Investigators say the identity of...
MONETT, MO
KYTV

Median barrier cables were in place at Springfield’s I-44 location that killed four people but failed to stop crossover crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heartbreaking news over the holidays that a crash on Interstate 44 near Springfield killed four people on Thanksgiving night got even more sad on Monday when the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that barrier cables were present in the median where the crash happened, but did not prevent a truck from crossing into the opposite lanes and killing two more people.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Flu cases increasing across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Counties in the Ozarks are feeling this flu season. The Texas County Health Department has seen over a 150% increase in flu cases over the last two weeks; nearly a quarter of those cases are kids. “My staff has said we have seen higher numbers of...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Springfield Public Schools School Board reviewing $220 million bond proposal for April ballot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Public Schools School Board will address a $220 million proposal for improvements. School leaders call it “phase two” of the plan to improve school buildings. The Community Task Force will share the proposal at the board meeting Tuesday night. The task force has been working on this plan for months. It asked for the bond to be put on April’s ballot.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

