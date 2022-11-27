Read full article on original website
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room
An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
Former 49ers Make Harsh Statements About the Team
Following the San Francisco 49ers win against the New Orleans Saints, there were reports that two former 49ers players made some harsh statements about the team. San Francisco is set to play the Miami Dolphins this Sunday. Miami’s head coach, Mike McDaniel was previously the 49ers offensive coordinator. Former 49ers runningbacks, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr made interesting remarks about San Francisco’s offense, specifically against their quarterback.
49ers announce practice squad moves ahead of Dolphins game
The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to the team's practice squad. To make room on the practice squad, the team released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman. Turay (6-5, 253) was waived by the team on November 26 after defensive lineman T.Y. McGill was promoted to the active roster....
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Ex-NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Broncos' first-round draft pick from 49ers continues to fall
Usually, there’s a silver lining for NFL teams with terrible records — they are rewarded with high picks in the upcoming draft. That would be the case for the 3-8 Denver Broncos this year, but they traded that upcoming first-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this year.
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 13 Update
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had his weekly update on the state of the Silver and Black, and we have everything he said.
Report reveals when Zach Wilson might get starting job back
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said last week when he benched Zach Wilson that the former BYU star will be back on the field at some point this season, but that hardly sounds like a guarantee. Mike White led the Jets to a 31-10 win in his first...
Patrick Mahomes reveals how he cheated on Andy Reid’s pre-draft test
Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best draft pick Andy Reid has ever made, but apparently Matt Nagy deserves some serious credit for helping to bring the Kansas City Chiefs head coach and his star quarterback together. Mahomes was a guest recently on the “New Heights” podcast with Jason and Travis...
What Tua noticed in Jimmy G when watching 49ers game film
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel certainly is familiar with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but what has Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller?. The Miami quarterback has been watching plenty of tape to prepare for Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins clash at Levi’s Stadium, he told reporters Wednesday, including clips of San Francisco’s offense with Garoppolo, second-year pro Trey Lance and even former 49er C.J. Beathard throwing passes.
49ers Get Concerning Injury Update On Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco 49ers picked up another victory on Sunday afternoon, defeating the New Orleans Saints 13-0. While picking up their fourth consecutive win is certainly encouraging, the 49ers can’t help but feel like they lost coming out of that game. That is because they suffered some more injuries...
Ex-Packers QB reveals bizarre first question Aaron Rodgers asked him
Aaron Rodgers has always taken pride in being a free thinker, and one former Green Bay Packers player learned that about the quarterback the very first time he met him. DeShone Kizer, who spent a season backing up Rodgers in 2018, shared some stories about the reigning NFL MVP during a recent appearance on “The Adam Breneman Show” podcast. One of the most interesting tidbits came when Kizer recalled the first one-on-one conversation he ever had with Rodgers. He said the first question Rodgers asked him was not about football. Rather, Rodgers wanted to know if Kizer has given any thought to 9/11 conspiracy theories.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman want to change 1 thing about the NFL playoff picture
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman want to change one thing about the NFL playoff picture, though it’s not what you would expect. During the second quarter of the Week 12 “Monday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN shared a graphic regarding the AFC playoff picture.
McDaniel cracks perfect joke about facing Shanahan, 49ers
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. It's a matchup that has been a long time coming, as the two coaches first crossed paths in the NFL on the 2006 Houston Texans. Shanahan was a 27-year-old wide receivers coach and McDaniel was a 23-year-old offensive assistant under Gary Kubiak.
Awesome sideline exchange between Mike Vrabel, Titans rookie goes viral
Tennessee Titans rookie Treylon Burks made one of the best hustle plays of Week 13, but the wide receiver was quick to admit that the play would not have happened if he did his job correctly. Head coach Mike Vrabel pushed that thought out of Burks’ head in a hurry.
Russell Wilson has ridden his Broncos off a cliff
The Russell Wilson experiment in Denver has been historically bad. We’re not even one season in and the move by the Broncos to mortgage their entire future on Wilson is being compared to the Vikings decision to trade for political vampire enthusiast Hershel Walker in 1993, which up to this point was the worst trade in NFL history.
It Looks Like It’s All Aboard The Raiders Hype Train Once Again
The Las Vegas Raiders are still alive at 4-7, and one of their biggest fans, Rich Eisen, just can’t turn away. It looks like he’s buying in again. Prior to the regular season, the national media was aboard the Raiders’ hype train. Following an offseason in which they acquired superstar Davante Adams, could you blame them? All signs pointed to a playoff run. Regrettably, the team hobbled out of the starting gate. Things got so bad, the team was shutout in New Orleans, a loss of humiliating proportions. If that wasn’t bad enough, the Raiders got outplayed by a team coached by a man with only high school football on his resume. Nevertheless, owner Mark Davis pledged his support to head coach Josh McDaniels, Derek Carr vented his frustrations, and now? Well, the team finds itself coming off two emotional, last-minute walk-off wins.
Raiders’ improvements are because of one thing no one expected
The Las Vegas Raiders have been having a good problem to have over the last two weeks, and I’m sure fans, media, and others are starting to notice as well. We all know about the big names on this team. There are so many of them, it’s hard not to. I mean guys like Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, and Josh Jacobs have pretty much been good models of consistency.
Jimmy Garoppolo Is Tied For This Crazy 49ers’ Team Record
A lot has been made about the quarterback position for the San Francisco 49ers. They were all in on Trey Lance as they spent the entire offseason rebuilding their offense to fit his skill set. Lance couldn’t be much more different from Jimmy Garoppolo, who was the team’s starter when healthy for the last five seasons.
