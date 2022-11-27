ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Takeaways from No. 13 Auburn's 65-60 win vs. Saint Louis

By Jeremy Robuck
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DkcYF_0jPGxuYE00

The Tigers pickup another win in thrilling fashion to move to 7-0 on the season.

Wow, what a win.

Down 5 late in the game, the Tigers team clawed back and defeated the St. Louis Billikens 65-60. Previously, Auburn jumped out to a lead early, but lulled offensively in the middle of the first half. The game was then close throughout. KD Johnson and Johni Broome played hero late. Auburn really stole this win at the end playing their best basketball in the last two minutes. Here are a few takeaways from the game.

Half court offense is the achilles heel

Much like last year’s team, Auburn can struggle offensively in the half court. Auburn can dominate teams when their defense leads to points and they are scoring in transition. When that isn’t happening, the Tigers can go long stretches with no points. For this reason, Auburn has both an incredibly high ceiling and low floor. This team could get bounced in the first round or make another Final Four. The good news is this Auburn team has great athletes, and they could always get better on the offensive end.

Jaylin Williams has been Auburn’s most consistent scorer

Williams has been the most refreshing surprise of the season so far. Williams has gotten the start this season over freshman Yohan Traore. He was Auburn’s most consistent shooter in last year’s postseason, and that has continued into this year. Where other guys have been up and down, Williams has been a steadying presence for this Tigers team that is still developing identity.

Wendell Green Jr. had a dominant first half

Fresh off of a very bad game against Northwestern in Cancun, Green Jr. went 5-7 with 14 points in the first half. When the offense breaks down, Green Jr. is the one who is asked to make the best of it and score. He’s aggressive, and his finishing ability this season has been impressive. Auburn’s guard play has been inconsistent over the last two seasons, but they do have the ability to play at a high level. They will have to if the Tigers are to repeat as SEC champions.

Finally, here are some highlights and Twitter reactions from the game

Related stories

REPORT: Auburn is pursuing Hugh Freeze

Hugh Freeze talks about the Auburn job

WATCH: Rooby Ashford throws a touchdown in the Iron Bowl

Auburn falls in the Iron Bowl

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

TKO: SLU vs Mizzou in basketball. Will we ever see it again?

It’s an annual thought. Right around late November, “TKO” The Kilcoyne Opinionstarts wondering why exactly is it that SLU and Mizzou don’t play in basketball?It makes too much sense. The Billikens last four games (Memphis, Paul Quinn, Auburn,Tennessee State) were all against teams named Tigers. Isn’t it time they get to play the Tigersthat are […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022

The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
MISSOURI STATE
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy