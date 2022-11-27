Kanye West favored to earn ‘Anti-Semite of the Year’ dishonor

Disgraced rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West is favored to land the shameful title of “Anti-Semite of the Year” by a group that tracks Jewish hate.

The other two finalists for the distinction of dishonor include Mohamed Hadid — the father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid — and Jon Minadeo II, who heads the white supremacist group the Goyim Defense League .

The group StopAntisiemtism.org said West — also known as Yeezy or Ye — thus far has garnered the most votes.

West tweeted last month that he was going to go “Death Con 3” on Jews, with critics considering it a direct threat on the Jewish community.

“As you can imagine, Ye has garnered the most votes from the StopAntisemitism’s list of the top 10 ‘Anti-Semites of the Year’ in 2022, with Mohamed Hadid and Jon Minadeo II following closely behind,” a rep for the group told The Post.

“Ye is using his celebrity platform to promote anti-Semitic tropes about Jews and power and money. It was a lose-lose situation, as it was a self-fulfilling prophecy, since he knew he would lose those contracts and business relationships whether they were owned by Jews or not, while also perpetuating a black Hebrew Israelite fringe belief about blacks being the real Jews.”

Kanye West may win the shameful title of “Anti-Semite of the Year” for his hateful antics. @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Adidas, Balenciaga and other firms have severed ties with West, costing the entertainer a big chunk of his fortune, after he “went on a two-week-plus anti-Semitic tirade on social media and press interviews,” the group said.

Former President Donald Trump was roasted last week for dining with Kanye West — and white nationalist and Holocaust Nick Fuentes — at Mar-A-Lago. Trump distanced himself a bit from West on Saturday, calling him a “seriously troubled man.”

The anti-hate group also complained that Mohamed Hadid has “morphed into a fanatic Jew hater that spreads his false anti-Semitic conspiracy theories to millions of followers on his social media platforms.”

Kanye West tweeted a threat toward the Jewish population last month. Twitter

Hadid has likened Zionists to Adolf Hitler and terrorists, noting how they treat Palestinians.

“Hadid recently navigated from Israel-bashing to promoting Nazi-like conspiracy theories of Jewish power when he openly stated, ‘Israel and the Jews control the media,’ ” the group said.

Minadeo II, leader of the Goyim Defense League, is responsible for the Los Angeles banner drop that read, “Kanye is right about the Jews,” the group said.

Mohamed Hadid, father to supermodels Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, is also starting to build up an anti-Semitic reputation. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

“Minadeo organizes and directs his followers to drop thousands of anti-Semitic flyers across America blaming everything on Jews, from 9/11 to COVID to the war in Ukraine,” StopAntisemitism.org said.

Last year, a trio of famous women won the 2021 “ Anti Semite of the Year” dishonors.

British pop star Dua Lipa, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ben & Jerry’s executive Anuradha Mittal were all cited for vilifying the Jewish nation of Israel.

West, Hadid and Minadeo were not immediately available for comment.