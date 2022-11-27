ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Kanye West favored to earn ‘Anti-Semite of the Year’ dishonor

By Carl Campanile
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLWbl_0jPGxsmm00

Disgraced rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West is favored to land the shameful title of “Anti-Semite of the Year” by a group that tracks Jewish hate.

The other two finalists for the distinction of dishonor include Mohamed Hadid — the father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid — and Jon Minadeo II, who heads the white supremacist group the Goyim Defense League .

The group StopAntisiemtism.org said West — also known as Yeezy or Ye — thus far has garnered the most votes.

West tweeted last month that he was going to go “Death Con 3” on Jews, with critics considering it a direct threat on the Jewish community.

“As you can imagine, Ye has garnered the most votes from the StopAntisemitism’s list of the top 10 ‘Anti-Semites of the Year’ in 2022, with Mohamed Hadid and Jon Minadeo II following closely behind,” a rep for the group told The Post.

“Ye is using his celebrity platform to promote anti-Semitic tropes about Jews and power and money. It was a lose-lose situation, as it was a self-fulfilling prophecy, since he knew he would lose those contracts and business relationships whether they were owned by Jews or not, while also perpetuating a black Hebrew Israelite fringe belief about blacks being the real Jews.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AadNu_0jPGxsmm00
Kanye West may win the shameful title of “Anti-Semite of the Year” for his hateful antics.
@CelebCandidly / MEGA

Adidas, Balenciaga and other firms have severed ties with West, costing the entertainer a big chunk of his fortune, after he “went on a two-week-plus anti-Semitic tirade on social media and press interviews,” the group said.

Former President Donald Trump was roasted last week for dining with Kanye West — and white nationalist and Holocaust Nick Fuentes — at Mar-A-Lago. Trump distanced himself a bit from West on Saturday, calling him a “seriously troubled man.”

The anti-hate group also complained that Mohamed Hadid has “morphed into a fanatic Jew hater that spreads his false anti-Semitic conspiracy theories to millions of followers on his social media platforms.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ff66a_0jPGxsmm00
Kanye West tweeted a threat toward the Jewish population last month.
Twitter

Hadid has likened Zionists to Adolf Hitler and terrorists, noting how they treat Palestinians.

“Hadid recently navigated from Israel-bashing to promoting Nazi-like conspiracy theories of Jewish power when he openly stated, ‘Israel and the Jews control the media,’ ” the group said.

Minadeo II, leader of the Goyim Defense League, is responsible for the Los Angeles banner drop that read, “Kanye is right about the Jews,” the group said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bsu0I_0jPGxsmm00
Mohamed Hadid, father to supermodels Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, is also starting to build up an anti-Semitic reputation.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

“Minadeo organizes and directs his followers to drop thousands of anti-Semitic flyers across America blaming everything on Jews, from 9/11 to COVID to the war in Ukraine,” StopAntisemitism.org said.

Last year, a trio of famous women won the 2021 “ Anti Semite of the Year” dishonors.

British pop star Dua Lipa, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ben & Jerry’s executive Anuradha Mittal were all cited for vilifying the Jewish nation of Israel.

West, Hadid and Minadeo were not immediately available for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Kanye West no longer buying social media app Parler

The parent company of social media platform Parler and American rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, have agreed to terminate the intent of the sale of Parler, according to a statement from Parlement Technologies on Thursday. “This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November,” the company said in a statement. “Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community.” Parlement Technologies and Ye had announced plans for the deal in October. At the time the company said it expected the deal to close during the fourth quarter of 2022. Ye has been criticized in recent months for making anti-Semitic remarks. On Nov. 22, he dined with former President Donald Trump at Trump’s private club in Florida along with Nick Fuentes, a prominent white supremacist. In September, Ye terminated his partnership with apparel retailer Gap. German sporting goods maker Adidas terminated its partnership with Ye in October. Parler, which launched in 2018, has been reinstated on Google and Apple’s app stores after being removed following the US Capitol riots in January 2021. Parler is one of several social media platforms, including Gettr, Gab and Truth Social, that have positioned themselves as free-speech alternatives to Twitter prior to its new ownership under billionaire Elon Musk.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Media treats fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried with kid gloves because he was a Dem darling

People often talk about “cancel culture.” The way in which people are “canceled” from public life for the tiniest error of judgement or the most minute misstep. So it is interesting to discover what you can do and still not get canceled. Having studied the matter I have come to the conclusion that the best way to not get canceled is to steal billions of dollars and run off with it. That’ll do the trick. That is what Sam Bankman-Fried has done. The slovenly crypto-fraudster was exposed weeks ago. His business was not simply badly handled or the victim of unfortunate circumstances....
New York Post

Don Lemon claims CNN was never liberal, insists new-look network will ‘hold people to account’

CNN anchor Don Lemon boldly asserted the network has never had a liberal stance — despite an ongoing push from top boss Chris Licht for more centrist coverage. The left-leaning Lemon, best known for his vocal criticism of prominent Republicans, made the dubious claim during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday after the comedian nudged him to address CNN’s recent move toward nonpartisan coverage. “Word on the street is that you guys aren’t allowed to be liberal anymore. Is that the case?” Colbert asked. “I don’t think we ever were liberal,” Lemon replied. Lemon’s answer drew a surprised...
New York Post

Archie makes surprise cameo in photo with Meghan Markle

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s supporters were whipped into a frenzy Wednesday after a rare picture emerged of her son, Archie, showing him sitting in her lap as her mother, Doria Ragland, stands near Markle. The image appears to be a screenshot from a video call the family had with Jotaka Eaddy, the founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, a social-impact consulting firm, and political strategist Donna Brazile. The picture offers a glimpse of the youngest royal, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and who’s appeared in public sparingly since his birth in May 2019, according to the Sun. The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
HollywoodLife

Jill Biden Shines In Off The Shoulder Black Gown With Cutouts For State Dinner With POTUS Joe: Photos

First Lady Jill Biden always wears beautiful outfits when attending major events as FLOTUS, and the State Dinner on Thursday, Dec. 1 was no exception. Jill looked absolutely stunning for the evening in a black long-sleeve dress that featured an off-shoulder design along with geometric cutouts. She completed her look with a pair of droplet diamond earrings, her main jewelry piece. The blonde beauty opted to wear her tresses in a half-up-half-down style with her stylish bangs parted in the middle. The first lady and President Joe Biden held the event on the White House’s South Lawn to celebrate the United States’ relationship with France, and they were joined by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron.
New York Post

Hunter Biden joins US, French elite at dad’s first White House state dinner

WASHINGTON — First son Hunter Biden will join the most powerful and influential members of American society Thursday night at his father’s first state dinner as president, according to the official guest list. The disgraced first son has been a pervasive presence near his father since mid-November as House Republicans vow to probe President Biden’s role in his family’s foreign consulting work when they reclaim subpoena power in January. Others on the guest list for the dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron include actresses Jennifer Garner and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, singer John Legend, CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, “Morning Joe” hosts Joe...
LOUISIANA STATE
New York Post

Hollywood insider and Clinton ally could lose $300 million in FTX debacle: insiders

As creditors in the FTX bankruptcy case look to claw back cash from the fallen crypto giant, an uncomfortable spotlight is focusing on a well-connected Hollywood insider with ties to the Clintons, the Kardashians and Elon Musk. Michael Kives — a former Tinseltown agent who has served as an aide to Bill and Hillary Clinton, advised Warren Buffett and helped with Kendall Jenner’s 818 Spirits — runs a venture firm called K5 Global that got $300 million earlier this year from FTX’s now-defunct investment arm, Alameda Research, sources close to the situation told The Post. FTX’s disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried and his...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy