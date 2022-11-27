'Tis the season. Temperatures are cooling down, signaling for us to replace summer's shorts and dresses with the most timeless piece in our closets: jeans. If you've been living in sweatsuits, leggings and anything else with an elastic waistband for the past few years, those jeans of yore just might not cut it anymore. And stiff denim is the last thing we want to put on at the end of the day, which is where Shop TODAY's list comes in. The list includes some of the most comfortable slimming jeans available on Amazon right now. But, we're not stopping there — all of our picks you can find on sale right now, thanks to Cyber Monday deals at Amazon. Hurry before they're all sold out!

3 DAYS AGO