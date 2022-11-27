Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
wbrc.com
Trussville boy makes care packages to help Birmingham community
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A local young man is continuing his mission to help the Birmingham community. Academy Sports + Outdoors is providing 12-year-old Ethan Hill with a $1,000 gift card to support his annual campaign to buy sleeping bags and care packages for the homeless this holiday season. Ethan’s...
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD initiating Operation Close Out to keep city safe during holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are announcing a new operation that will begin Wednesday night and run through the end of the year. The goal is to cut back on crime and give everyone a safer holiday season in the Magic City. Chief Scott Thurmond is stressing to both...
Bham Now
3 reasons you’ll want to live at Stockton Crest in Trussville—last chance to build
Looking for new home construction in Trussville? Stockton Crest has entered its final phase of building and is home to some of the most beautiful homesites around. Keep reading for three reasons why you’ll want to join this fabulous community full of fun neighbors and resort-style amenities. Now is...
wbrc.com
Magic City Nutcracker happening Dec. 2-4
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Nutcracker Ballet is a holiday classic, and you can catch it this weekend at The Lyric Theater in Birmingham. The Magic City Nutcracker runs Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4. Plus, you’ll see someone from WBRC FOX6 News on stage. For more information...
thisisalabama.org
This 12-year-old has spent half his life serving the homeless
When he was 6 years old, riding to school in his mother’s minivan, Ethan Hill would see a strange sight every morning under a freeway in downtown Birmingham. A man was living there, all of his belongings stuffed into a grocery cart. Ethan asked his mom questions about the man he would later know as Mr. Marcus. And the colder it got that year, the more Ethan worried about him.
Shelby Reporter
Local family’s near miss is a lesson for the community at large
COLUMBIANA – Bentley Thornburg, a ten-year-old from Columbiana, Alabama, got a very important lesson in grill safety this year. On an average Monday evening, her parents decided to grill out for dinner. It wasn’t long after her first bite, however, that Bentley knew that something was wrong. As she swallowed, her dad told us that she was almost immediately brought to tears, and began to tell her parents that it hurt to swallow.
UAB to provide free vision care services at ‘Gift of Sight’ event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Free comprehensive eye exams and glasses for low-income or underinsured patients will be provided during UAB Community Eye Care’s ninth annual “Gift of Sight” event. The event will take place at the Jefferson County Western Health Center from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Eye exams will only be provided to those […]
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. homeowner wants money back from contractor he says left him high and dry
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County homeowner says he’s out tens of thousands of dollars and fears his dream home may be out of reach thanks to a contractor he claims left him high and dry. Clint Reese stands on a pair of vacant lots that bring...
wbrc.com
Birmingham resident shares video of thief stealing package off apartment doorstep
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are officially in the midst of the holiday season, a time known for giving, but some people instead are stealing. Porch pirates, or thieves, are already stealing packages this season. A Birmingham resident is sharing the story and video of a theft that happened to...
wbrc.com
AIDS-related deaths continue to decrease while diagnoses numbers stagger
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day. It is an opportunity to educate about HIV and AIDS, and honor the lives lost from the diseases. Renee Heffron is the Director at the UAB Center for AIDS research. It’s one of the seven original centers established in 1988 by the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County EMA taking applications for buildings to become ‘safer places’ during severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are more than 35 storm shelters across Jefferson County, but some are dozens of miles apart and it’s leaving gaps in the county’s severe weather protection. “There’s never going to be enough community storm shelters in the state of Alabama, there’s just not...
Bham Now
12 festive weekend events in The Magic City—Dec. 2-4
Birmingham, can you believe it’s the first day of December? ‘Tis the season for hot chocolate, sweaters and festive events. Read on to find out about the exciting happenings in The Magic City, December 2-4. Cheer on the Bulldogs. When: Saturday, December 3 | 2PM. Where: Seibert Stadium.
wbrc.com
Hoover nonprofit working to include Jewish community in holiday celebrations
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Some neighbors in Hoover say they want more representation in the city’s holiday celebrations, including a menorah. According to the nonprofit Hoover Ahead, over the last 10 years diversity has grown in the city and with that comes rich heritage. Hoover Ahead recently sent a...
Socks for the Needy Event in Anniston
Anniston, AL – For the full month of December the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will be collecting socks for the needy. Join with the Library as they collect socks for those in need. Donations may be dropped off at:
wbrc.com
Parents still struggling to find right baby formula months after nationwide shortage
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may still have trouble finding the right baby formula, months after the issues that kept shelves bare. Experts tell WBRC that while the shortage has gotten better, it is still impacting parents all across the state and country. Bundles of Hope Executive Director Lindsay Gray...
wbrc.com
Hoover City Schools begins employee referral program to fill full-time bus driver positions
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools (HCS) is beginning an employee referral program to help fill full-time bus driver positions. Since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, the (HCS) transportation department says it has continued its daily operations with a smaller staff because of ongoing challenges filling bus driver positions.
wbrc.com
Over 50 affordable homes set to help revitalize the Pratt City community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New neighbors will soon be moving into the North Pratt community. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) is partnering with Birmingham and several banks to break ground on an affordable housing project. The community leaders who spoke at the groundbreaking are thankful and excited for the...
otmj.com
Family Christmas Home: Family Heirlooms, Festive Christmas Décor Define Mountain Brook Home in IPC Holiday Home Tour
Treasured family heirlooms abound in the Mountain Brook home of Mallie and Jay Whatley, right down to holiday décor such as the angel topping the fragrant 10-foot spruce Christmas tree in the living room. “That was a gift from my mom,” Mallie Whatley said. “She had it. The wings...
wbrc.com
Pelham Deputy Fire Chief retires after 35 years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It is a new chapter in a family legacy of first responders as, after 35 years of service, Pelham Fire Department Deputy Chief Danny Reid retired on Thursday. Reid is part of the Reid triplets who, along with the fourth Reid child, are all current fire...
wbrc.com
ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after another ATM was stolen in Birmingham. It happened at the PNC Bank in the West Gate Shopping Center between 4:15 and 4:30 a.m. The ATM appeared to have been pulled from it’s foundation and out of the door. According to...
