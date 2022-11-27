ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Trussville boy makes care packages to help Birmingham community

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A local young man is continuing his mission to help the Birmingham community. Academy Sports + Outdoors is providing 12-year-old Ethan Hill with a $1,000 gift card to support his annual campaign to buy sleeping bags and care packages for the homeless this holiday season. Ethan’s...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Magic City Nutcracker happening Dec. 2-4

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Nutcracker Ballet is a holiday classic, and you can catch it this weekend at The Lyric Theater in Birmingham. The Magic City Nutcracker runs Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4. Plus, you’ll see someone from WBRC FOX6 News on stage. For more information...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thisisalabama.org

This 12-year-old has spent half his life serving the homeless

When he was 6 years old, riding to school in his mother’s minivan, Ethan Hill would see a strange sight every morning under a freeway in downtown Birmingham. A man was living there, all of his belongings stuffed into a grocery cart. Ethan asked his mom questions about the man he would later know as Mr. Marcus. And the colder it got that year, the more Ethan worried about him.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Local family’s near miss is a lesson for the community at large

COLUMBIANA – Bentley Thornburg, a ten-year-old from Columbiana, Alabama, got a very important lesson in grill safety this year. On an average Monday evening, her parents decided to grill out for dinner. It wasn’t long after her first bite, however, that Bentley knew that something was wrong. As she swallowed, her dad told us that she was almost immediately brought to tears, and began to tell her parents that it hurt to swallow.
COLUMBIANA, AL
CBS 42

UAB to provide free vision care services at ‘Gift of Sight’ event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Free comprehensive eye exams and glasses for low-income or underinsured patients will be provided during UAB Community Eye Care’s ninth annual “Gift of Sight” event. The event will take place at the Jefferson County Western Health Center from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Eye exams will only be provided to those […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

AIDS-related deaths continue to decrease while diagnoses numbers stagger

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day. It is an opportunity to educate about HIV and AIDS, and honor the lives lost from the diseases. Renee Heffron is the Director at the UAB Center for AIDS research. It’s one of the seven original centers established in 1988 by the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

12 festive weekend events in The Magic City—Dec. 2-4

Birmingham, can you believe it’s the first day of December? ‘Tis the season for hot chocolate, sweaters and festive events. Read on to find out about the exciting happenings in The Magic City, December 2-4. Cheer on the Bulldogs. When: Saturday, December 3 | 2PM. Where: Seibert Stadium.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Over 50 affordable homes set to help revitalize the Pratt City community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New neighbors will soon be moving into the North Pratt community. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) is partnering with Birmingham and several banks to break ground on an affordable housing project. The community leaders who spoke at the groundbreaking are thankful and excited for the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham Deputy Fire Chief retires after 35 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It is a new chapter in a family legacy of first responders as, after 35 years of service, Pelham Fire Department Deputy Chief Danny Reid retired on Thursday. Reid is part of the Reid triplets who, along with the fourth Reid child, are all current fire...
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after another ATM was stolen in Birmingham. It happened at the PNC Bank in the West Gate Shopping Center between 4:15 and 4:30 a.m. The ATM appeared to have been pulled from it’s foundation and out of the door. According to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

