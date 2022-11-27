ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Interim Huskers Coach Mickey Joseph arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season, was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon. According to Lincoln Police, Joseph was taken into custody after officers were called around 2 p.m. near the area of South...
More coaches joining the Huskers staff under Matt Rhule

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after Matt Rhule’s introduction where he said he would not sleep much this week, he is hiring UConn Running Backs coach E.J. Barthel. This according to Rivals, Barthel was also with Rhule in Carolina. Tuesday night Terrance Knighton’s partner Tiffony Taylor sent out the tweet below with a message to Carolina fans and Nebraska fans. Terrance was a defensive line assistant with the Panthers, he also played seven years in the NFL.
Huskers staff coming together under Matt Rhule

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Marcus Satterfield has changed his Twitter bio to “Offensive Coordinator - TE’s Coach University of Nebraska.” Until the team makes an official announcement regarding the new staff, the best way to confirm who’s joining the Huskers is by the coaches themselves. Satterfield...
Former Huskers coach Mikey Joseph appears in court

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Former Nebraska Interim Head Football Coach Mickey Joseph remains in jail and is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon following his arrest yesterday. He appeared in court Thursday afternoon. Bond was set at 10% of $20,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with...
Mild and breezy Friday, cold blast by evening

Mickey Joseph, the Huskers former interim coach, appeared in court remotely on Thursday.
Country music star Morgan Wallen to make stop in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Morgan Wallen announced his One Night At A Time World Tour schedule, which includes a stop in Lincoln in April. Wallen will be coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena April 29, 2023. Tickets on sale at MorganWallen.com beginning Friday, Dec. 9. Wallen will be joined by special...
Former Nebraska assistant warden sentenced

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A former assistant warden at a state correctional facility in Lincoln will be spending time behind bars — as an inmate. Sarah Nelson Torsiello was led away in handcuffs in January. Court records showed she had allegedly purchased a “burner” phone so she could communicate with an inmate who had a contraband cellphone.
Texas teen faces charges staying in Nebraska until 2023

The Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland will soon feature life-like robotic dinosaurs. Hundreds of families get their groceries from the food pantry, and organizers tell 6 News there is a growing need for help in our community. Authorities in Iowa looking for missing newborn.
Inaugural ball for Governor-elect Pillen set for Jan. 7

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Team Pillen is preparing for the inauguration of Governor-elect Jim Pillen. “Nebraska: Day by Day, Better & Better” will be the theme for the new governor’s inaugural ball, set for Saturday evening, Jan. 7, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Tickets are available...
Gunfire call leads to Omaha chase into Council Bluffs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were arrested Tuesday night after leading Omaha police on a pursuit from Omaha into Council Bluffs. The situation began to unfold just after 8 p.m. when gunfire was reported to 911 in the area of 48th and Chicago streets. An officer who happened to be in the area believed he or she observed a drive-by shooting and initiated a pursuit.
Inmate on ‘escape’ status at Lincoln’s Community Correction Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are searching for a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in southwest Lincoln. According to the Nebraska Department of Correction Services, 37-year-old Richard Reynolds, or Richard Meyer, is listed as being on ‘escape’ status. Reynolds left his work location in Waverly early...
Stuff the Bus: Omaha food pantry says community need growing

The Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland will soon feature life-like robotic dinosaurs. Fort Dodge Police said they received a call about a baby born in a home last week, then got a tip that the baby had died.
6 First Alert Weather Update: Snow moving out

An Omaha nonprofit is fixing bikes for a good cause. Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case. Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's homeless.
Hundreds without power Tuesday afternoon in Omaha

Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's homeless. Flags in Nebraska will be flown at half staff to honor Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin.
Top 3 at 3: Local headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 29

Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's homeless. Flags in Nebraska will be flown at half staff to honor Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin.
Stuff the Bus: Checking in on Methodist donation locations

Authorities said Richard Reynolds walked away from a work site in Waverly on Thursday. Omaha Public Power District's fund, paid for entirely by donors, that provides utility payment assistance to those in need is dwindling.
Giving Tuesday: How to help Omaha-metro organizations

An Omaha nonprofit is fixing bikes for a good cause. Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case. Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's homeless.
Omaha Everyday: Ellsworth Crossing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Need some Christmas present ideas? Join Dave Webber today and learn about the products Ellsworth Crossing has available for all of your holiday gifts! Learn more in today’s interview.
Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case

An Omaha nonprofit is fixing bikes for a good cause. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's homeless. Flags in Nebraska will be flown at half staff to honor Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin.
