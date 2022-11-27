OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after Matt Rhule’s introduction where he said he would not sleep much this week, he is hiring UConn Running Backs coach E.J. Barthel. This according to Rivals, Barthel was also with Rhule in Carolina. Tuesday night Terrance Knighton’s partner Tiffony Taylor sent out the tweet below with a message to Carolina fans and Nebraska fans. Terrance was a defensive line assistant with the Panthers, he also played seven years in the NFL.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO