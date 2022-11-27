Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Four-star Texas edge rusher planning to visit programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Caleb Tannor declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football to hire Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer earns All-Big Ten acoladesThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
WOWT
Former Interim Huskers Coach Mickey Joseph arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season, was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon. According to Lincoln Police, Joseph was taken into custody after officers were called around 2 p.m. near the area of South...
WOWT
More coaches joining the Huskers staff under Matt Rhule
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after Matt Rhule’s introduction where he said he would not sleep much this week, he is hiring UConn Running Backs coach E.J. Barthel. This according to Rivals, Barthel was also with Rhule in Carolina. Tuesday night Terrance Knighton’s partner Tiffony Taylor sent out the tweet below with a message to Carolina fans and Nebraska fans. Terrance was a defensive line assistant with the Panthers, he also played seven years in the NFL.
WOWT
Huskers staff coming together under Matt Rhule
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Marcus Satterfield has changed his Twitter bio to “Offensive Coordinator - TE’s Coach University of Nebraska.” Until the team makes an official announcement regarding the new staff, the best way to confirm who’s joining the Huskers is by the coaches themselves. Satterfield...
WOWT
Former Huskers coach Mikey Joseph appears in court
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Former Nebraska Interim Head Football Coach Mickey Joseph remains in jail and is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon following his arrest yesterday. He appeared in court Thursday afternoon. Bond was set at 10% of $20,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with...
WOWT
Mild and breezy Friday, cold blast by evening
We're taking food & toy donations until 7 p.m. at two Methodist Health System locations: 87th & Dodge and 192nd & Dodge. Mickey Joseph, the Huskers former interim coach, appeared in court remotely on Thursday. Top 3 at 3: 6 News top headlines for Dec. 1, 2022. Updated: 44 minutes...
WOWT
Country music star Morgan Wallen to make stop in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Morgan Wallen announced his One Night At A Time World Tour schedule, which includes a stop in Lincoln in April. Wallen will be coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena April 29, 2023. Tickets on sale at MorganWallen.com beginning Friday, Dec. 9. Wallen will be joined by special...
WOWT
Former Nebraska assistant warden sentenced
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A former assistant warden at a state correctional facility in Lincoln will be spending time behind bars — as an inmate. Sarah Nelson Torsiello was led away in handcuffs in January. Court records showed she had allegedly purchased a “burner” phone so she could communicate with an inmate who had a contraband cellphone.
WOWT
Texas teen faces charges staying in Nebraska until 2023
The Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland will soon feature life-like robotic dinosaurs. Hundreds of families get their groceries from the food pantry, and organizers tell 6 News there is a growing need for help in our community. Authorities in Iowa looking for missing newborn. Updated: 6 hours...
WOWT
Inaugural ball for Governor-elect Pillen set for Jan. 7
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Team Pillen is preparing for the inauguration of Governor-elect Jim Pillen. “Nebraska: Day by Day, Better & Better” will be the theme for the new governor’s inaugural ball, set for Saturday evening, Jan. 7, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Tickets are available...
WOWT
Gunfire call leads to Omaha chase into Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were arrested Tuesday night after leading Omaha police on a pursuit from Omaha into Council Bluffs. The situation began to unfold just after 8 p.m. when gunfire was reported to 911 in the area of 48th and Chicago streets. An officer who happened to be in the area believed he or she observed a drive-by shooting and initiated a pursuit.
WOWT
Inmate on ‘escape’ status at Lincoln’s Community Correction Center
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are searching for a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in southwest Lincoln. According to the Nebraska Department of Correction Services, 37-year-old Richard Reynolds, or Richard Meyer, is listed as being on ‘escape’ status. Reynolds left his work location in Waverly early...
WOWT
Stuff the Bus: Omaha food pantry says community need growing
The Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland will soon feature life-like robotic dinosaurs. Fort Dodge Police said they received a call about a baby born in a home last week, then got a tip that the baby had died. Emily's Wednesday evening forecast. Updated: 11 hours ago. Warmer...
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Update: Snow moving out
An Omaha nonprofit is fixing bikes for a good cause. Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case. Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. Updated: 2 hours ago. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's...
WOWT
Hundreds without power Tuesday afternoon in Omaha
Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's homeless. Flags at half staff to honor Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin. Updated: 1 hour ago. Flags in Nebraska will be flown at...
WOWT
Top 3 at 3: Local headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 29
Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's homeless. Flags at half staff to honor Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin. Updated: 1 hour ago. Flags in Nebraska will be flown at...
WOWT
Stuff the Bus: Checking in on Methodist donation locations
Thanks to everyone who has donated to our Stuff the Bus drive on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Authorities said Richard Reynolds walked away from a work site in Waverly on Thursday. Omaha Public Power District's fund, paid for entirely by donors, that provides utility payment assistance to those in need is dwindling.
WOWT
Giving Tuesday: How to help Omaha-metro organizations
An Omaha nonprofit is fixing bikes for a good cause. Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case. Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. Updated: 1 hour ago. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Ellsworth Crossing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Need some Christmas present ideas? Join Dave Webber today and learn about the products Ellsworth Crossing has available for all of your holiday gifts! Learn more in today’s interview.
WOWT
Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case
An Omaha nonprofit is fixing bikes for a good cause. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's homeless. Flags at half staff to honor Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin. Updated: 2 hours ago. Flags in Nebraska will be flown at...
Comments / 1