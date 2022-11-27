Read full article on original website
hernandosun.com
Local restaurant recognized for sprucing up Brooksville
Florida Cracker Kitchen magnates Blair and Ethan Hensley were awarded the Margaret Ghiotto Commercial Improvement Award for their latest restaurant, The Cook Shack. During the November 7, 2022, City Council Meeting, Amanda Cunningham-Rudd, Chair of the Brooksville Beautification Board, and council members recognized The Cook Shack as a Brooksville business that brightens the corner at 511 South Broad Street.
hernandosun.com
Preview of the “Christmas on Main Street” event happening this Thursday
Live Oak Theatre and Live Oak Conservatory are embarking on a busy week of holiday-themed performances – filling the community with songs of the season that are sure to get everyone of all ages in the holiday spirit. It wouldn’t be Christmas in Hernando County without kicking things off...
hernandosun.com
In the Clouds
An interesting cloud formation was spotted over Hernando County on Monday November 28th around noon, Cirrus fibratus.The name for this cloud comes from latin; cirrus meaning a tuft of hair and fibratus meaning fibrous. The latin name certainly describes these clouds. Cirrus fibratus are high altitude clouds that often accompany...
hernandosun.com
Santa Clause Meet & Greets
It’s about that time for Santa Claus to start coming to town! Kids of all ages will surely enjoy a trio of Santa-centered gift-giving events here in Hernando County, featuring appearances from Mr. Claus himself of course!. Free photos with Santa will be offered at Terlep Chiropractic’s annual Community...
pasconewsonline.com
HERNANDO NEWS: Firefighters battle Brooksville mobile home fire overnight
BROOKSVILLE, FLa.- Hernando County Fire responded to a mobile home fire in 24000 block of Kaufman Rd in Brooksville early Thursday morning. According to fire rescue, units arrived to find a double wide mobile home 75% involved with fire. All of the occupant's self-evacuated prior to our arrival. After an investigation the state Fire Marshal's Office the incident was ruled accidental.
luxury-houses.net
This $6.5 Million Spectacular Estate in Ocala, Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Entertaining with Resort Style Amenities
3956 NW 85th Terrace Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 3956 NW 85th Terrace, Ocala, Florida is a spectacular residence perfect for family living and entertaining with open floor plan, resort style screen enclosed pool, summer kitchen, beautiful sunsets overlooking the golf course. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3956 NW 85th Terrace, please contact Joan Pletcher (Phone: 352-347-1777) for full support and perfect service.
Hillsborough County woman raising 9 children gets help on Giving Tuesday
Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County dedicated its "Giving Tuesday" to raise nearly $13,000 for the construction of a large family's new home.
fox35orlando.com
Family pays thousands to rent home in Florida, only to find out it was a scam
OCALA, Fla. - A family in Florida is scrambling to find a new place to live – weeks after they moved from Louisiana to Florida – only to find out the person who rented it to them didn't own the home or have the authority to rent it out.
hernandosun.com
MCL 708 Christmas Village & Toys for Tots
Imagine strolling through the trails of an enchanted winter wonderland, a place of magic and marvel where one can tour the North Pole, Santa’s Workshop, Candy Land, a Norman Rockwell village, and even an Island of the Misfit Toys. All the while meeting true legends of the holiday season like Santa Claus and the Grinch and beholding thousands of bright seasonal lights and vividly decorated Christmas trees.
The Gasparilla Concours D’ Elegance Is This Weekend With Some Amazing Cars On Display
While you may have heard of a Concours d’Elegance, most people have never been to one because either its pretty expensive, or its all the way in Pebble Beach in California, which is WAY too far to travel for a car show. But thankfully the Gasparilla Concours d’Elegance solves both of those problems by being both affordable, and right here in Champa Bay! The Gasparilla event was started in 2017 by Brando and Joanne Pistorius, who called in to tell me all about our local concours, and all the places near and far that cars are coming from to be a part of this excellent event. It starts Friday with a road tour through downtown Safety Harbor, through parts of Oldsmar, and then all the rest of the festivities will be at the TPC Tampa Bay Golf Club in Lutz. Kids under 16 (because you can’t drive until you’re 16) are free, and regular admission is only $40.
wild941.com
Florida Doctor Accused Of Raping Three Women Found Dead
Police are investigating after a doctor who was accused of raping three of his patients was found dead in a ditch with a gunshot wound to his head. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office in was dispatched to do a welfare check on Eric Salata, 54, when they found him dead. Last week, Salata made headlines after he was accused of giving multiple patients tequila and laughing gas to rape them at Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples, Florida.
Missing-Runaway Teen Last Seen In Zephyrhills On Nov. 25 Found Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – 15-year-old Davee Biddle has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Davee Biddle, a missing-runaway 15-year-old. Biddle is 5’4”, around 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen on
33 years since Florida’s woman serial killer started murders
33 years ago, one of Florida's few female serial killer started murdering men. The murders occurred over one year and left seven men dead.
Retired Pinellas County firefighter passes away on Thanksgiving
LARGO, Fla. — The family of Phillip Bailey is mourning the loss of a man they knew to be a hero. Bailey was a retired Pinellas County firefighter, serving as a part of the Largo Fire Department for 22 years. The 65-year-old retired from the Largo Fire Department as a Lieutenant.
To His Mom, He’s a Medical Masterpiece
Jaden with his care team at Johns Hopkins All Children's.Photo byAllyn DiVito. Originally published on Nov. 22, 2022 by Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. When Sarabeth dropped her 13-year-old son, Jaden, off at his best friend’s house to spend the weekend this past June, she never imagined she would next see him fighting for his life in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.
St. Petersburg teachers make ‘rare’ Ice Age fossil discovery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two St. Petersburg teachers are credited for the discovery of “rare Ice Age fossils” they uncovered while diving in local waters, according to a media release from the Admiral Farragut Academy. Teachers Rick Cochrane and Henry Sadler were “thrilled” to discover a jaw bone and tusks from Mastodons that once […]
csengineermag.com
YEA 2022 – Suncoast Parkway 2 from US 98 to State Road 44
Project Location: Citrus and Hernando counties, Florida. Project Summary: Tourism, residential development, and flourishing new businesses in Florida’s rural Citrus and Hernando counties outpaced the effectiveness of the counties’ connector roads, which led to the design and construction of the Suncoast Parkway 2, State Road 589 Expansion Project.
New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's Flamingo
Cute Flamingo Plush hanging out with Silver Airlines Plane and Matthew Mazzotta's "Home" at Tampa International AirportPhoto bySilver Airways @flysilverairways | Instagram, Tampa International Airport | Facebook.
businessobserverfl.com
Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties
Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
