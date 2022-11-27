ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local restaurant recognized for sprucing up Brooksville

Florida Cracker Kitchen magnates Blair and Ethan Hensley were awarded the Margaret Ghiotto Commercial Improvement Award for their latest restaurant, The Cook Shack. During the November 7, 2022, City Council Meeting, Amanda Cunningham-Rudd, Chair of the Brooksville Beautification Board, and council members recognized The Cook Shack as a Brooksville business that brightens the corner at 511 South Broad Street.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
hernandosun.com

In the Clouds

An interesting cloud formation was spotted over Hernando County on Monday November 28th around noon, Cirrus fibratus.The name for this cloud comes from latin; cirrus meaning a tuft of hair and fibratus meaning fibrous. The latin name certainly describes these clouds. Cirrus fibratus are high altitude clouds that often accompany...
hernandosun.com

Santa Clause Meet & Greets

It’s about that time for Santa Claus to start coming to town! Kids of all ages will surely enjoy a trio of Santa-centered gift-giving events here in Hernando County, featuring appearances from Mr. Claus himself of course!. Free photos with Santa will be offered at Terlep Chiropractic’s annual Community...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

HERNANDO NEWS: Firefighters battle Brooksville mobile home fire overnight

BROOKSVILLE, FLa.- Hernando County Fire responded to a mobile home fire in 24000 block of Kaufman Rd in Brooksville early Thursday morning. According to fire rescue, units arrived to find a double wide mobile home 75% involved with fire. All of the occupant's self-evacuated prior to our arrival. After an investigation the state Fire Marshal's Office the incident was ruled accidental.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $6.5 Million Spectacular Estate in Ocala, Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Entertaining with Resort Style Amenities

3956 NW 85th Terrace Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 3956 NW 85th Terrace, Ocala, Florida is a spectacular residence perfect for family living and entertaining with open floor plan, resort style screen enclosed pool, summer kitchen, beautiful sunsets overlooking the golf course. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3956 NW 85th Terrace, please contact Joan Pletcher (Phone: 352-347-1777) for full support and perfect service.
OCALA, FL
hernandosun.com

MCL 708 Christmas Village & Toys for Tots

Imagine strolling through the trails of an enchanted winter wonderland, a place of magic and marvel where one can tour the North Pole, Santa’s Workshop, Candy Land, a Norman Rockwell village, and even an Island of the Misfit Toys. All the while meeting true legends of the holiday season like Santa Claus and the Grinch and beholding thousands of bright seasonal lights and vividly decorated Christmas trees.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
102.5 The Bone

The Gasparilla Concours D’ Elegance Is This Weekend With Some Amazing Cars On Display

While you may have heard of a Concours d’Elegance, most people have never been to one because either its pretty expensive, or its all the way in Pebble Beach in California, which is WAY too far to travel for a car show. But thankfully the Gasparilla Concours d’Elegance solves both of those problems by being both affordable, and right here in Champa Bay! The Gasparilla event was started in 2017 by Brando and Joanne Pistorius, who called in to tell me all about our local concours, and all the places near and far that cars are coming from to be a part of this excellent event. It starts Friday with a road tour through downtown Safety Harbor, through parts of Oldsmar, and then all the rest of the festivities will be at the TPC Tampa Bay Golf Club in Lutz. Kids under 16 (because you can’t drive until you’re 16) are free, and regular admission is only $40.
LUTZ, FL
wild941.com

Florida Doctor Accused Of Raping Three Women Found Dead

Police are investigating after a doctor who was accused of raping three of his patients was found dead in a ditch with a gunshot wound to his head. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office in was dispatched to do a welfare check on Eric Salata, 54, when they found him dead. Last week, Salata made headlines after he was accused of giving multiple patients tequila and laughing gas to rape them at Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples, Florida.
NAPLES, FL
H. Roy Adams

To His Mom, He’s a Medical Masterpiece

Jaden with his care team at Johns Hopkins All Children's.Photo byAllyn DiVito. Originally published on Nov. 22, 2022 by Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. When Sarabeth dropped her 13-year-old son, Jaden, off at his best friend’s house to spend the weekend this past June, she never imagined she would next see him fighting for his life in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

St. Petersburg teachers make ‘rare’ Ice Age fossil discovery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two St. Petersburg teachers are credited for the discovery of “rare Ice Age fossils” they uncovered while diving in local waters, according to a media release from the Admiral Farragut Academy. Teachers Rick Cochrane and Henry Sadler were “thrilled” to discover a jaw bone and tusks from Mastodons that once […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
csengineermag.com

YEA 2022 – Suncoast Parkway 2 from US 98 to State Road 44

Project Location: Citrus and Hernando counties, Florida. Project Summary: Tourism, residential development, and flourishing new businesses in Florida’s rural Citrus and Hernando counties outpaced the effectiveness of the counties’ connector roads, which led to the design and construction of the Suncoast Parkway 2, State Road 589 Expansion Project.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE

