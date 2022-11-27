ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elijah Moore very happy to help contribute to Jets victory

By Billy Riccette
It was only a matter of time before Elijah Moore finally got his. It took 11 games and three quarterbacks, but Moore finally scored his first touchdown of the season in the Jets’ 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 12.

Moore was all smiles after the game when talking to the media.

His teammates also jokingly yelled, “Free that man!” as Moore took the podium. Nonetheless, Moore was very happy that his time finally came.

“I was talking to the ball yesterday,” Moore said. “I was like damn, you already know how I feel about you. I was kissing it. It was just being patient.”

Moore also provided an inspirational quote that people can take with them in life. “You don’t weather the storm,” he said. “You become the storm.”

Moore set a season-high with 64 receiving yards and this was only the second time Moore cracked 50 yards this season. He had 53 against the Steelers in Week 4.

All Moore wanted was an opportunity. He got it Sunday and took full advantage.

