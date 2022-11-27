Robert Saleh says Michael Carter likely has an ankle sprain, will find out more Monday

With James Robinson inactive, the Jets were rolling with Michael Carter, Ty Johnson and Zonovan Knight at the running back position. As the game wore on, we saw more of Johnson and Knight.

Carter left the game with an ankle injury and it looks like he’ll be out a bit. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after the game Carter likely has an ankle sprain. The team will find out more about the injury and the severity of the sprain on Monday.

Johnson and Knight helped carry the slack, combining for 131 yards on 19 carries on the ground and 181 total yards on 24 total touches. Johnson scored on a 32-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Robinson may return to the lineup next week against the Vikings, but the Jets may be content rolling with Johnson and Knight, who both showed speed and burst against the Bears in the 31-10 win. The Jets enter a key stretch with trips to Minnesota and Buffalo in the next two weeks, but they sit at 7-4 and as the last team in the AFC playoffs through 12 weeks.