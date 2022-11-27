Elon Musk Encourages ‘Civil Debate’ on Twitter but Is Accused of Biased Suspension of Left-Leaning Accounts

Read full article on original website
‘The View': Whoopi and Alyssa Milano Clash on Whether Twitter Is Worth Saving: ‘Not Meant to Be Any Better Than What We’re Seeing’
Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Milano found themselves on different sides of the Twitter argument on Tuesday morning, as the latter actress and activist admitted that, despite her hatred of Elon Musk, she’ll be staying on the platform. While appearing on “The View,” Milano went into detail on why she...
Corden Jokes That Apple’s Threat to Remove Twitter From App Store Is ‘Terrible News for the 6 People’ Elon Musk Hasn’t Fired (Video)
James Corden poked fun at Elon Musk’s feud with Apple and mass staff layoffs at Twitter during his monologue on Tuesday’s “The Late Late Show.”. “Musk says Apple is threatening to remove the Twitter app from the App Store,” he said, “which is terrible for the six people who still work at Twitter.”
Colbert Mocks Kanye for Asking Trump to Be His VP: ‘How Would That Even Work? Can You Send a Mob to Hang Yourself?’ (Video)
Stephen Colbert is baffled by twice-impeached former president Donald Trump’s dinner with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, this week. But the late night host is more confused by the rapper this time, rather than the fact that Trump had dinner with two known anti-Semites. It was revealed this...
Trump’s Truth Social Traffic Plummets 29% at Height of Midterm Campaign (Report)
The falloff reflected drop in users on rival conservative social platforms and right-wing news sites
Trevor Noah Mocks Trump’s Claim Ye ‘Expressed No Antisemitism’ at Dinner: Probably Didn’t Rap, But Still ‘A Rapper’ (Video)
Trevor Noah is joining the pile-on of mockery for Donald Trump this week, after the twice-impeached former president defended his dinner with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and known white nationalist Nick Fuentes, by saying that the rapper didn’t explicitly say anything antisemitic at the meeting. Trump drew...
Elon Musk Says He Met With Tim Cook at Apple HQ and ‘Resolved Misunderstanding’ Over App Store
"Good conversation," the new Twitter boss wrote
Tell Us What Happened To The Loners And Outcasts Of Your School
Just because they didn't make a splash back then doesn't mean they're not making waves now.
Trevor Noah Doubts GOP’s Rebuke of Trump Dinner: His ‘Scandals Are Basically Like Hallmark Movies,’ We ‘Know How It’s Gonna End’ (Video)
"Republicans get mad at Trump for a little while, and then they always get back together with him in the end," Noah joked
Kimmel Roasts Trump’s ‘Meeting of the Mindless’ With Kanye and White Supremacist Nick Fuentes (Video)
Kimmel also thinks it would be hilarious if Trump became Kanye's vice president
CNN Halts Live Programming on HLN as Chris Licht Thanks Robin Meade: ‘I Know the Audience Will Miss Her’
CNN has halted their live programming on HLN as CEO Chris Licht thanked show host and face of the network Robin Meade in a memo sent to staff Thursday. “I want to take a moment to thank Robin Meade — she is not only an exceptionally popular anchor, but also one of the longest-running morning hosts in history,” Licht wrote in the memo outlining the layoffs and restructuring the outlet is undergoing. “I know the HLN audience will miss her and the other HLN talent.”
Sam Bankman-Fried Quietly Stammers, Moves Lips When Asked if He Knew FTX Funds Were Being Illegally Moved to Alameda (Video)
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO and founder of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, flailed on “Good Morning America” when asked if he knew that funds were illegally transferred to his trading firm Alameda Research. During a two-hour sitdown interview that aired on “Good Morning America” Thursday, George Stephanopoulos asked...
Kanye ‘Ye’ West Tells Alex Jones: ‘I See Good Things About Hitler’ (Video)
"Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler," the rapper said on Infowars, alongside white supremacist Nick Fuentes
CNN CEO Chris Licht Begins First Round of Anticipated Layoffs
"It will be a difficult time for everyone," Licht said in a memo to staff Wednesday morning
Colbert Mocks ‘Darling Dummies’ in GOP for Refusing to Certify Arizona Midterms: ‘You Keep Shooting Yourself in the Foot’ (Video)
The late night host blasted Arizona Republicans for failing to meet Monday's deadline to certify the midterm election results
‘Emancipation’ Review: Will Smith Slavery Saga Challenges Audiences With Grueling Cruelty
The script focuses on the physical and spiritual brutality endured by Smith's real-life character without addressing the man's actual humanity
Kimmel Trashes Herschel Walker’s Runoff Campaign: Spent More Time With Ted Cruz ‘Than He Spent With All His Children’ (Video)
"I really think Lindsey Graham might be in love with Herschel Walker," the host joked
Corden Suggests Jan. 6 Committee Releases Final Report as a TikTok ‘With the Committee Lip Syncing the Entire Thing’ (Video)
According to the head of the Jan. 6 select committee, we are getting very close to seeing their final report after months of testimony and investigation. James Corden, unfortunately, is pretty sure no one will be interested in it, but he has a cheeky pitch to get some eyes on it: they turn it into a TikTok video.
