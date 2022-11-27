Elon Musk Encourages ‘Civil Debate’ on Twitter but Is Accused of Biased Suspension of Left-Leaning Accounts

CNN has halted their live programming on HLN as CEO Chris Licht thanked show host and face of the network Robin Meade in a memo sent to staff Thursday. “I want to take a moment to thank Robin Meade — she is not only an exceptionally popular anchor, but also one of the longest-running morning hosts in history,” Licht wrote in the memo outlining the layoffs and restructuring the outlet is undergoing. “I know the HLN audience will miss her and the other HLN talent.”

