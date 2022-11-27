ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waipahu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

City hires contractor to evaluate Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is hiring mainland consultant for the Koko Head Shooting Complex, which is facing multiple investigations after nine city workers tested positive for elevated levels of lead. The city and the Honolulu Police Department are issuing a $55,000 emergency contract to Kramer One — a Scottsdale,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Elderly man dies after veering off road, crashing into tree in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 85-year-old man has died after crashing into a tree in the Waikiki area Friday morning. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Ala Wai Boulevard near Liliuokalani Avenue. According to HPD, the man and his 87-year-old female passenger were traveling westbound on Ala Wai Boulevard when...
HONOLULU, HI
Outsider.com

Three Teen Hikers Lost on Hawaii Trail After Dark Are Rescued by Helicopter

The day after Thanksgiving, three hikers embarked on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, Hawaii before becoming lost and in need of rescue. At around 10:38 p.m., roughly seven hours after the group of teen hikers started their journey, they contacted the Honolulu Fire Department for help. According to the news release from Hawaii officials, the crew was unable to hike down in the darkness on their own. Thankfully, they stayed together and waited for help to arrive.
PEARL CITY, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Red light camera initiative moves forward despite backlash

There will be 10 red light cameras installed at various Honolulu intersections by March as a part of the state Department of Transportation's red light safety program. The cameras are connected to censors in the road. If drivers pass the stop line while the light is red, the system will capture an image of the vehicle's license plate, and the vehicle owner is fined.
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
KAILUA, HI

