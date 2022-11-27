Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
HPD on lookout for suspect after fatal shooting in Ewa Beach
The Honolulu Police Department has opened an investigation after the fatal shooting of a man in his 50s in Ewa Beach.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police sources: Man shot in the head may not have been intended target
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are working to track down a gunman after a man was shot in the head early Tuesday in Kalihi. Law enforcement sources say the victim may not have been the intended target. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. at the intersection of Libby and...
HPD investigate hit-and-runs over Thanksgiving weekend
The Honolulu Police Department is looking for suspects involved in two hit-and-runs that happened on Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27.
Man hospitalized after apparent shooting in Kalihi
The Honolulu Police Department have opened an investigation in the Kalihi area on Sunday, Nov. 27.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City hires contractor to evaluate Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is hiring mainland consultant for the Koko Head Shooting Complex, which is facing multiple investigations after nine city workers tested positive for elevated levels of lead. The city and the Honolulu Police Department are issuing a $55,000 emergency contract to Kramer One — a Scottsdale,...
One man dead in Kalihi fire
Honolulu Fire Department reported a house fire in the Kalihi area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Elderly man dies after veering off road, crashing into tree in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 85-year-old man has died after crashing into a tree in the Waikiki area Friday morning. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Ala Wai Boulevard near Liliuokalani Avenue. According to HPD, the man and his 87-year-old female passenger were traveling westbound on Ala Wai Boulevard when...
Father and son drifted out to sea, rescued
olulu Ocean Safety has rescued a father and his 12-year-old son outside Kahana Bay. Their 10-foot boat lost power, and they became stranded.
Oʻahu highway named in honor of Maui chief
Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After another fatal fall, city posts ominous sign at one of Oahu’s most dangerous hikes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Less than a month after a hiker fell to his death at Olomana trail, a new sign with an ominous message was posted at the trail head. The message ― written in red ― says six people have fallen to their deaths after hiking past the first peak.
Multiple hiker rescues at Lanikai Pillbox Trail
Honolulu Fire Department reported two instances on Sunday, Nov. 27 where injured hikers needed to be rescued from Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua.
Three Teen Hikers Lost on Hawaii Trail After Dark Are Rescued by Helicopter
The day after Thanksgiving, three hikers embarked on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, Hawaii before becoming lost and in need of rescue. At around 10:38 p.m., roughly seven hours after the group of teen hikers started their journey, they contacted the Honolulu Fire Department for help. According to the news release from Hawaii officials, the crew was unable to hike down in the darkness on their own. Thankfully, they stayed together and waited for help to arrive.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Surf of up to 26 feet possible along north, west shores as warning-level swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf of up to 26 feet is possible for some spots as a dangerously large west-northwest swell rolls in, the National Weather Service said. A high surf warning is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Friday.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Red light camera initiative moves forward despite backlash
There will be 10 red light cameras installed at various Honolulu intersections by March as a part of the state Department of Transportation's red light safety program. The cameras are connected to censors in the road. If drivers pass the stop line while the light is red, the system will capture an image of the vehicle's license plate, and the vehicle owner is fined.
Lane closures coming for Heʻeia Stream Bridge
The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction announced that lane closures are coming to He'eia Stream Bridge for light installations and repairs.
Hikers rescued on ‘Iliahi Ridge Trail
Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 10:38 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 that reported a hiking party lost on the 'Iliahi Ridge Trail located in Pearl City.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
For these photographers, capturing Mauna Loa’s fiery show is the opportunity of a lifetime
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As soon as Mauna Loa woke up from its near 40-year slumber, veteran volcano videographer Mick Kalber didn’t waste any time getting to the summit for the images of a lifetime. “Yesterday was really, really good. Today was epic,” Kalber said. “Today was just off the...
$600K of damage from fire HFD says was intentionally set
A major fire that brought down parts of a building in Makaha has been classified as an incendiary fire.
One man dead in Ewa Beach vehicle collision
Honolulu County Officials said that Renton Rd. westbound and Park Row northbound are closed for an investigation into a vehicle collision.
Comments / 0