ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Arrest Warrant Issued for Friend of North Carolina Woman Who Died in Mexico. Here's What We Know

By Solcyre Burga
TIME
TIME
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Ohuj_0jPGwCXv00

Mexican prosecutors have filed charges against a suspect in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old American woman who died on Oct. 29 while on vacation with six of her friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Mexican authorities have not publicly named the American woman they are seeking to extradite, but have confirmed it is one of her friends. The FBI is also involved in the ongoing investigation.

“I feel so good, that’s a good feeling. That’s what we have been waiting for, for someone to finally be held accountable and arrested,” Salamondra Robinson, Robinson’s mother, told ABC News when she found out an arrest warrant had been issued. “I just can’t wait for justice to be served.”

A viral video of a woman, who appears to be Robinson, being beaten helped Robinson’s case garner national attention. Robinson’s friends initially told Salamondra that she had died of alcohol poisoning, ABC News reported, but an autopsy listed Robinson’s cause of death as serious spinal cord injury and dislocated neck.

Here’s what we know about the case.

Shanquella Robinson’s Death and Family Outcry

Authorities found Robinson dead in the living room of her vacation rental in San Jose del Cabo on Oct. 29, according to an autopsy report, but initial local police reports offer different timelines on what happened that day.

A guest allegedly alerted medical staff at the resort where Robinson was staying that the victim had “drunk a lot of alcohol” around 2 p.m. that day, according to a local police report obtained by ABC News . A doctor advised that Robinson be transferred to a hospital due to dehydration, but none of her friends did so. She later died of cardiac arrest, the police report says.

The official autopsy report, however, says that medical officials came to see her before 3 p.m., after which she was rapidly declared dead from sustaining an injury to her spinal cord and neck. Mexican prosecutors have labeled her death as “a direct attack, not an accident.”

More from TIME

The day of her passing, Robinson’s friends initially told her parents that their daughter died from alcohol poisoning. Robinson’s mother, Salamondra, later told Good Morning America that the day before the autopsy report was released, Robinson’s friends went over to her house and each told her a different description of what happened in Mexico. She said she did not believe their stories.

Robinson’s family called for authorities to take a deeper look at the case and insisted that the 25-year-old’s death was not from alcohol poisoning, especially after the video of what her family believes is Robinson surfaced. It’s not clear when the video was taken, but Robinson can be seen being beaten as a male voice in the background says, “Can you at least fight back?”

The outcry of Robinson’s family garnered national attention, and last week the FBI then announced that they had opened an investigation in the case.

FBI Opens Investigation

Nearly a month after Robinson’s death, the FBI Charlotte Field Office opened an investigation as Mexican prosecutors attempt to extradite the suspect.

​​“The FBI Charlotte Field Office has opened an investigation in the death of Charlotte resident, Shanquella Robinson in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on or about October 29, 2022. Due to the ongoing investigation, we have no further comment,” a spokesperson wrote in a statement to The Charlotte Observer .

Mexican authorities are investigating the case as a femicide, which is defined as the homicide of a woman because of her gender. Mexico has seen a significant rise in femicides in recent years, increasing from 427 victims in 2015 to 1,004 in 2021, per Vision of Humanity .

​​“There is already an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide,” Daniel de la Rosa, the attorney general for Baja California Sur, told local media outlets last week.

One of Robinson’s friends is being accused of the murder, though investigators have not identified whom. “We are already carrying out all the relevant procedures, both the Interpol file and the extradition request,” de la Rosa added.

Comments / 174

Barbara
4d ago

Stop calling this woman’s killer and the people that were there witnessing this attack her “friends” because a TRUE friend would never have allowed this to happen to her.

Reply(16)
227
SmellyWhiteNigers
3d ago

Every one of those so-called friends should be charged for assessory and conspiracy to cover up a murder by lying about what happened that day.

Reply(9)
128
April Helton
3d ago

Pure evil, prayers to the family of this beautiful young lady, may she rest in peace. Praying for God to deliver justice and peace for the family

Reply(1)
68
Related
travelnoire.com

Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition

Law enforcement appears to be one step closer to seeking justice in the untimely death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Travel Noire previously reported on the public outcry to hold one of Robinson’s friends accountable for the crime through extradition and prosecution in Mexico. Those pleas may have been answered...
rolling out

Arrest warrant issued: Did friend of Shanquella Robinson kill her?

After a week of intense speculation and anxious waiting by the family, Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant in the death of Shanquella Robinson. A Mexican prosecutor made the announcement that one of the so-called friends has been identified as being responsible for Robinson’s homicide, according to ABC News. The authorities have not yet identified who this person is.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?

25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Woman Who Died in Mexico Was Fatally Struck By Friend, Prosecutors Say

Prosecutors say a North Carolina woman who died while vacationing in Mexico was fatally struck by one of her friends. Shanquella Robinson, 25, was on holiday with six college friends in Cabo San Lucas when she died on October 29. Her parents say the friends first claimed Robinson died from alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy report from the Mexican Secretariat of Health later found that she died from “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.” On Wednesday, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur announced that an arrest warrant an an extradition request had been issued, signaling that it was another American who killed Robinson. On Thursday, the prosecutor’s office released a statement confirming that it was “one of the friends” who delivered a fatal blow. Last week, a video began circulating online showing Robinson being violently attacked by another woman. Out of shot, someone says: “Quella, can you at least fight back? At least something?”Read it at CNN
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
rolling out

Mystery of North Carolina woman’s death continues; fight footage surfaces

The mystery surrounding the death a 25-year-old North Carolina woman continues. Shanquella Robinson, of Charlotte, traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with a group of friends to celebrate one of their birthdays. Her mother, Salamondra Robinson, told Queen City News her daughter died within 24 hours of her arrival. Salamondra Robinson told the outlet her friends frantically called her and said Shanquella wasn’t feeling well, had alcohol poisoning and didn’t have a pulse.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bossip

Mexico Charges Suspect In Shanquella Robinson's Death

Shanquella Robinson’s family is closer to justice after Mexico filed charges against a suspect in her mysterious death. Robinson died shortly after arriving in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, on a group trip with friends. NBC News reports that local authorities obtained an arrest warrant for an American woman.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
blavity.com

Shanquella Robinson: Mexican Authorities Request Extradition Of 'Friend' Allegedly Responsible For Death

Nearly a month after the untimely death of Shanquella Robinson, the investigation continues to unfold. As of Nov. 28, the Mexican police have called for the extradition of the individual they are questioning as the suspect in her murder. According to CNN, the Attorney General for Baja California Sur, Daniel De La Rosa, claims “the extradition process for the suspect was underway.”
newsnationnow.com

Video evidence raises questions on Shanquella Robinson’s death

(NewsNation) — 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was found dead after one day of vacationing with a group of friends in Cabo San Lucas. Her official death certificate, obtained by Nexstar’s WJZY, lists the cause of death as severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation, which is instability in the uppermost vertebrae, but her family still has questions.
CBS News

Waitresses among 9 killed in massacre at bar in Mexico; cartel messages left behind on blood-covered floor

Nine people are dead, including four women, after gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire in the violence-wracked Mexican state of Guanajuato, authorities said Thursday. It was at least the third such bar massacre in as many months in Guanajuato, where a local gang is fighting a turf war with Jalisco cartel. The common denominator in the attacks is that the assailants have simply tried to kill everyone in the bars, including waitresses.
Daily Beast

Arrest Warrant Issued for Femicide in U.S. Woman’s Mexico Vacation Death

An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the death of a North Carolina woman who died while on vacation in Mexico with friends, according to a report. Late on Thursday, the prosecutor’s office released a statement confirming that it was “one of the friends” who delivered a fatal blow.
TheDailyBeast

Police Report Shows American Woman Was Alive When Medical Help Arrived in Mexico

A police report about the death of an American woman vacationing in Mexico showed that she was alive when medical treatment first reached her, contradicting previous coverage of the incident. Shanquella Robinson, 25, died in Cabo on Oct. 28 after arriving in the resort with a group of friends a day earlier. Information reported from the North Carolina woman’s death certificate said she died within 15 minutes of being injured, but the police report says a local doctor was with her in the house for almost three hours before she passed away, according to the Charlotte Observer. Officials in Mexico concluded after an autopsy that Robinson died from injuries to her back and neck, with local authorities and the FBI launching investigations into exactly how she lost her life. Robinson’s family became suspicious after her friends said she had died from alcohol poisoning. In the wake of her death, a video emerged appearing to show her being violently attacked by another woman.Read it at Charlotte Observer
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Charges filed, extradition sought after tourist’s death in Cabo

(NewsNation) — Mexican officials are calling for an American woman to be extradited after filing charges against her in the death of North Carolina tourist Shanquella Robinson last month. Mexican prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant Thursday for a friend of Robinson, 25, who was found dead while on vacation...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
TIME

TIME

83K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy