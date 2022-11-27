Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These brothers have given away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Related
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Lauren Wood
If you don’t know who OBJ is, then you probably don’t follow football. Born on November 5, 1992, Odell Beckham Jr. was a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams and currently a free agent after a string of injuries, but several teams are interested in him, including the Rams and Buffalo Bills. He was […]
Look: Video Of Stephen A. Smith Running To Work Is Going Viral
Stephen A. Smith has one of ESPN's busiest schedules, so he gets a pass for showing up late to work once. The media personality didn't arrive on time for the start of Tuesday morning's First Take. Smith's colleagues had fun with his tardiness, showing video of him hustling to the South Street Seaport studio in New York City.
hotnewhiphop.com
Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update
Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Birthday Party Report
Russell Wilson's birthday just passed and he had a big celebration for it. His wife Ciara threw him a birthday party at their mansion just outside of Denver and according to Mike Klis, about half of the team showed up. This report didn't stop NFL twitter from poking fun at...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation
Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
msn.com
NFL insider hints Odell Beckham Jr. might change his mind about Cowboys
Star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. is set to begin his tour as he decides which team to join, and an insider suggests he may end up in New York, not the Cowboys. Odell Beckham Jr. has a lot of eyes on him as he starts his journey back to the NFL. It was speculated that he was most likely to land with the Dallas Cowboys, but NFL insider Josina Anderson may be dropping hints of him ultimately landing in New York through a cryptic Tweet.
Model Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline: From a Set Up to a Cross-Country Romance
No. 1 fan! Like many who came before her, model Olivia Culpo fell in love with a football player after meeting boyfriend Christian McCaffrey — and their romance is one for the record books. The Rhode Island native dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was […]
Gisele Bundchen Leaves Sweet Response On Tom Brady’s Pic With Son Jack 1 Month After Split
Gisele Bündchen left a sweet response in the comment section of her ex Tom Brady’s Instagram post featuring his son, Jack, suggesting the former couple are amicable following their recent divorce announcement. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a snap of the 15-year-old boy he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, with the caption “My inspiration,” Gisele replied with a simple red heart emoji.
Popculture
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Addresses Speculation She Secretly Went Into Labor
Brittany Matthews is setting the record straight about her recent pregnancy. Before the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave birth to the couple's second child, she responded to fans on Twitter speculating that she gave birth while Mahomes and the Chiefs were taking on the Los Angeles Rams.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Minnesota Vikings Patrick Peterson’s Wife, Antonique Peterson
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson is constantly in the spotlight, whether it’s for his podcast jab at rival Kyler Murray or his shirtless, chain-dancing celebrations. But his time, Patrick Peterson’s wife, Antonique Peterson, has piqued fans’ interest. The NFL pro’s wife is a doctor who prefers privacy online and has her Instagram account set to private. So we reveal more about Patrick Peterson’s wife in this Antonique Peterson wiki.
Look: Erin Andrews Has Brutally Honest Admission On Green Bay
It's safe to say at least two NFL sideline reporters aren't very fond of the weather in Green Bay, Wisconsin. During their weekly podcast, Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson both expressed no desire to live in Green Bay longterm. Thompson recounted a recent visit where she tried to go for a run.
Popculture
Cleveland Browns Make Big Move on Deshaun Watson Following 11-Game Suspension
Deshaun Watson will make his 2022 debut this weekend. This week, the Cleveland Browns announced they have placed the veteran quarterback on the active roster following his 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He is expected to start on Sunday when the Browns take on Watson's former team, the Houston Texans.
Sophia Culpo's NFL Boyfriend Braxton Berrios’ Net Worth Revealed
Since he’s in a relationship with The Culpo Sisters star Sophia Culpo, TLC viewers are getting acquainted with Braxton Berrios, an NFL player whose recent New York Jets deal is making a big difference in his net worth. Article continues below advertisement. Braxton is a North Carolina native who...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; San Francisco 49ers hit top three
Hark! The Eagles soar on golden wings back to the top of the NFL Power Rankings. A dominant offensive performance against the Packers on Sunday Night Football was enough to bump the Chiefs from the top spot in what's shaping up as an epic back-and-forth battle between superpowers down the home stretch of the regular season.
Popculture
Tom Brady Reveals Why He's Been Losing Sleep — and It's Not His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady is not sleeping very well, and it's not because of the divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on the Let's Go! podcast that he is having sleepless nights because the team is struggling this NFL season. The Buccaneers lost to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, dropping their record to 5-6.
'First Take' Broadcasts Aerial Footage of Stephen A. Smith Showing Up Late For Work
Even Stephen A. is late sometimes.
TODAY.com
Rob Gronkowski talks ‘No Kid Hungry,’ retired life
NFL legend Rob Gronkowski raises awareness about the national campaign “No Kid Hungry” in honor of Giving Tuesday. He also talks about his life after retiring from football, which he says features a lot of pickleball!Nov. 29, 2022.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Meets Her Favorite TV Star: 'Wish I Had Played It a Lot Cooler'
Erin Andrews just met one of the greatest soccer coaches of all time. The Fox Sports broadcaster went to Instagram to post of photo of her with Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted Lasso in the hit Apple TV+ series of the same name. And in the caption, Andrews revealed the one thing she would have done differently.
Comments / 2