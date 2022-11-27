ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 2

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Birthday Party Report

Russell Wilson's birthday just passed and he had a big celebration for it. His wife Ciara threw him a birthday party at their mansion just outside of Denver and according to Mike Klis, about half of the team showed up. This report didn't stop NFL twitter from poking fun at...
DENVER, CO
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
RadarOnline

‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation

Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

NFL insider hints Odell Beckham Jr. might change his mind about Cowboys

Star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. is set to begin his tour as he decides which team to join, and an insider suggests he may end up in New York, not the Cowboys. Odell Beckham Jr. has a lot of eyes on him as he starts his journey back to the NFL. It was speculated that he was most likely to land with the Dallas Cowboys, but NFL insider Josina Anderson may be dropping hints of him ultimately landing in New York through a cryptic Tweet.
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Leaves Sweet Response On Tom Brady’s Pic With Son Jack 1 Month After Split

Gisele Bündchen left a sweet response in the comment section of her ex Tom Brady’s Instagram post featuring his son, Jack, suggesting the former couple are amicable following their recent divorce announcement. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a snap of the 15-year-old boy he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, with the caption “My inspiration,” Gisele replied with a simple red heart emoji.
FLORIDA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Minnesota Vikings Patrick Peterson’s Wife, Antonique Peterson

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson is constantly in the spotlight, whether it’s for his podcast jab at rival Kyler Murray or his shirtless, chain-dancing celebrations. But his time, Patrick Peterson’s wife, Antonique Peterson, has piqued fans’ interest. The NFL pro’s wife is a doctor who prefers privacy online and has her Instagram account set to private. So we reveal more about Patrick Peterson’s wife in this Antonique Peterson wiki.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Popculture

Cleveland Browns Make Big Move on Deshaun Watson Following 11-Game Suspension

Deshaun Watson will make his 2022 debut this weekend. This week, the Cleveland Browns announced they have placed the veteran quarterback on the active roster following his 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He is expected to start on Sunday when the Browns take on Watson's former team, the Houston Texans.
CLEVELAND, OH
TODAY.com

Rob Gronkowski talks ‘No Kid Hungry,’ retired life

NFL legend Rob Gronkowski raises awareness about the national campaign “No Kid Hungry” in honor of Giving Tuesday. He also talks about his life after retiring from football, which he says features a lot of pickleball!Nov. 29, 2022.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Meets Her Favorite TV Star: 'Wish I Had Played It a Lot Cooler'

Erin Andrews just met one of the greatest soccer coaches of all time. The Fox Sports broadcaster went to Instagram to post of photo of her with Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted Lasso in the hit Apple TV+ series of the same name. And in the caption, Andrews revealed the one thing she would have done differently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy