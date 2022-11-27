Christmas in Kansas City is a truly magical time of year. We're excited about Holidays Alive at Union Station, Christmas at Crown Center, the Festival of Lights at Powell Gardens, and more. And, it wouldn't be Christmas without enjoying our favorite annual traditions like Kansas City Repertory Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol, a visit with Santa at Crown Center and A Charlie Brown Christmas at Coterie. Top it off with a visit to see the Fairy Princess, Santa, and other holiday friends, experience a living nativity, and celebrate with a holiday festival. This is your ultimate guide to a Kansas City Christmas!

