Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Historic Four Gates Farm construction completed for Marvin and Medill Gates in 1927 by Little Blue Road in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'CJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
kcstudio.org
KC Rep’s “A Christmas Carol” Is a Solid Burst of Seasonal Nostalgia
Gary Neal Johnson as Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” (Don Ipock) With more than 40 years behind the tradition, Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s A Christmas Carol has become a full-blown local seasonal institution. Admittedly, this year is my first time making it out to this institution, so...
kcstudio.org
“Cirque du Wiener Dog” at Midwest Trust Center, December 7-10
Come one, come all to the most WIENERFUL show on earth! The Midwest Trust Center joyfully welcomes back What If Puppets (formerly Paul Mesner Puppets) as their Arts Education Artists-in-Residence for the 2022-2023 season. As part of their residency, the puppetry-focused organization will perform “Cirque du Wiener Dog” December 7-10, 2022, in Polsky Theatre. Daytime school shows will be presented December 7-9 with public performances December 9-10.
kcstudio.org
Lewis Morrow: Masterful Portraits of Black Life
Lewis Morrow in “Begetters,” which ran at KC Melting Pot Theatre in May. “Begetters” is part two of Morrow’s trilogy and followed the production of part one, “Baybra’s Tulips,” in 2021. Part three, “Mother/son,” was presented at KC Melting Pot in September. (photo by Thomas Kimble,TK Photography)
kcparent.com
Kansas City's Ultimate Christmas Fun Guide
Christmas in Kansas City is a truly magical time of year. We're excited about Holidays Alive at Union Station, Christmas at Crown Center, the Festival of Lights at Powell Gardens, and more. And, it wouldn't be Christmas without enjoying our favorite annual traditions like Kansas City Repertory Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol, a visit with Santa at Crown Center and A Charlie Brown Christmas at Coterie. Top it off with a visit to see the Fairy Princess, Santa, and other holiday friends, experience a living nativity, and celebrate with a holiday festival. This is your ultimate guide to a Kansas City Christmas!
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: December 1-4
During this first December weekend, there are plenty of opportunities for holiday cheer. Here’s what to consider for your calendar. Crestwood Shops is pulling out all the holiday magic for a three-day shopping event filled with festivities. Each shop will have artisan gingerbread houses made by local pastry chefs that you can bid on, Santa will be on the block, there will be live performances throughout the weekend, and plenty of special treats.
Sneak peek inside Winter Skies pop-up bar 42 floors above KC
A ticket to ride the elevator to Winter Skies was almost as hot of a ticket item as a Taylor Swift concert this month.
bluevalleypost.com
What are the best holiday lights in JoCo? Tell us your picks🎄
Now, we’re back for more. We’re more than happy to re-up some festive favorites (after all, they’re favorites for a reason), but we’re also looking for some new suggestions this year. So, where do you like to pack up the fam with a thermos of hot...
Kansas City family remembers loved one killed day before Thanksgiving
This holiday season, one Kansas City, Missouri, family is facing a terrible loss after their loved one was killed just before Thanksgiving.
inkansascity.com
The Eagles Give Kansas City a Night of Nostalgia Journeying Through Decades of Hits
The year 2022 signifies two significant milestones for the Eagles: the 50th anniversary of their debut Eagles album and the 45th anniversary of their most successful album, the classic-rock mainstay Hotel California. To commemorate that, the band announced a transcontinental tour—one that will continue well into 2023. On Thanksgiving Eve,...
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine Hughes
Mollie and Josephine Hughes House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byChenry64052, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is something to appreciate in every historic home and some you like visually more than others. There's so much to like about this house.
Norman Tromanhauser House designed by Louis S. Curtiss in 1914 has an interesting and unique external view
Norman Tromanhauser House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps. The historic Norman Tromanhauser house is located on Roanoke Drive in Kansas City, Missouri. The architectural design is Prairie School style. The foundation is stone and the walls are wood and stucco. The architect was the prominent Louis S. Curtiss.
KCTV 5
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes welcome second child
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have welcomed their second child into the world!. In a tweet, QB Mahomes said that Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. He then shared a picture of the...
kshb.com
Cold tonight and Wednesday with 60° returning Friday
Windy and cold tonight with wind chill values in the teens. Back to 60° Friday ahead of another strong cold front. Not much precipitation with all of the up and down temperatures, maybe some rain next Monday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Clearing sky, breezy and much colder. Wind: NW...
Brookside's World's Window enjoys what could be its last Small Business Saturday
The owners of World's Window, a 38-year staple in Kansas City, Missouri, hope a new buyer will continue the tradition of unique offerings to loyal customers.
KMBC.com
Kansas City-area woman bitten after cat she picked up turned out to be a bobcat kitten
LIBERTY, Mo. — Here kitty kitty kitty...or not. Police in one part of the Kansas City metro area have a lesson for residents: Don't pick up strange animals. Liberty, Missouri Police said a woman in the northern part of Liberty needed help after spotting an animal last week and picking it up.
KCK mother, kids thankful to be alive after 2-alarm apartment fire
The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department says a two-alarm fire broke out at the Rainbow Ridge Apartments Saturday night. Daira Smith says she is grateful to be alive after losing everything.
Built in 1840, the historic Lewis Jones house in Independence, Missouri won't be tested by time
Lewis Jones House in Independence, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 21, 1994, the Lewis Jones House in Independence, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 104 W. Elizabeth Street and was built around 1840.
kshb.com
A strong cold front will blast through Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City region
Temperatures will warm up later tonight and Tuesday morning ahead of a strong cold front. Prepare for a strong cold front that will move through Tuesday afternoon, dropping temperatures fast. Very little moisture associated with this front; Next rain chance may develop early next week. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Increasing...
New senior specific food pantry opens in Gladstone
A new food pantry in Gladstone, Missouri is describing itself as the first in the Kansas City area to focus specifically on serving seniors.
KMBC.com
Blustery cold conditions ahead for KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conditions are Blustery Tuesday night with lows in the low 20s and wind chills in the low 10s. More sunshine Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s. Highs will be in the upper 40s, and it will be windy Thursday. Highs will reach the low...
Comments / 0