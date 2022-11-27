ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcstudio.org

“Cirque du Wiener Dog” at Midwest Trust Center, December 7-10

Come one, come all to the most WIENERFUL show on earth! The Midwest Trust Center joyfully welcomes back What If Puppets (formerly Paul Mesner Puppets) as their Arts Education Artists-in-Residence for the 2022-2023 season. As part of their residency, the puppetry-focused organization will perform “Cirque du Wiener Dog” December 7-10, 2022, in Polsky Theatre. Daytime school shows will be presented December 7-9 with public performances December 9-10.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcstudio.org

Lewis Morrow: Masterful Portraits of Black Life

Lewis Morrow in “Begetters,” which ran at KC Melting Pot Theatre in May. “Begetters” is part two of Morrow’s trilogy and followed the production of part one, “Baybra’s Tulips,” in 2021. Part three, “Mother/son,” was presented at KC Melting Pot in September. (photo by Thomas Kimble,TK Photography)
KANSAS CITY, KS
kcparent.com

Kansas City's Ultimate Christmas Fun Guide

Christmas in Kansas City is a truly magical time of year. We're excited about Holidays Alive at Union Station, Christmas at Crown Center, the Festival of Lights at Powell Gardens, and more. And, it wouldn't be Christmas without enjoying our favorite annual traditions like Kansas City Repertory Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol, a visit with Santa at Crown Center and A Charlie Brown Christmas at Coterie. Top it off with a visit to see the Fairy Princess, Santa, and other holiday friends, experience a living nativity, and celebrate with a holiday festival. This is your ultimate guide to a Kansas City Christmas!
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: December 1-4

During this first December weekend, there are plenty of opportunities for holiday cheer. Here’s what to consider for your calendar. Crestwood Shops is pulling out all the holiday magic for a three-day shopping event filled with festivities. Each shop will have artisan gingerbread houses made by local pastry chefs that you can bid on, Santa will be on the block, there will be live performances throughout the weekend, and plenty of special treats.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes welcome second child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have welcomed their second child into the world!. In a tweet, QB Mahomes said that Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. He then shared a picture of the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Cold tonight and Wednesday with 60° returning Friday

Windy and cold tonight with wind chill values in the teens. Back to 60° Friday ahead of another strong cold front. Not much precipitation with all of the up and down temperatures, maybe some rain next Monday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Clearing sky, breezy and much colder. Wind: NW...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Blustery cold conditions ahead for KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conditions are Blustery Tuesday night with lows in the low 20s and wind chills in the low 10s. More sunshine Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s. Highs will be in the upper 40s, and it will be windy Thursday. Highs will reach the low...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy